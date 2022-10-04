ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

E-scooters are being IMPOUNDED by police in a major Australian city after a series of fatal accidents - with riders facing a $1,825 fine to get it back

By Sam McPhee
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

Illegal e-scooters are being snatched from the street and impounded by police as part of a major crackdown, with fines of nearly $1,000 for those caught riding them.

Victoria Police launched the clampdown after a 28-year-old man died when he fell off his electric scooter.

Moustafa Abou-Eid died in hospital on Friday, more than a week after he lost control of his e-scooter when it went over a speed bump.

Police have since been targeting scooters in Melbourne, particularly in the inner-city suburb of Brunswick, in the first of several planned blitzes across the state.

In Victoria privately-owned e-scooters which can travel more than 10km/h or emit more than 200 watts are illegal.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yTpgW_0iKlZwUr00
Moustafa Abou-Eid (pictured) died in hospital on Friday, more than a week after he lost control of his e-scooter as it went over a speed bump
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XE1Ft_0iKlZwUr00
Victoria Police Acting Inspector Darren Kenos revealed several e-scooter riders had already been stung this week (pictured, an illegal scooter being seized in Brunswick, Melbourne)

Those caught riding them can cop a $925 fine and have their e-scooter impounded.

To get it back after 30 days it will cost the owner a further $900.

Victoria Police Acting Inspector Darren Kenos went on 3AW revealing several e-scooter riders had already been stung this week.

'To be honest, we are tired of having to go to families and let them know that their family member has sustained life-threatening injuries or died as a result of riding these e-scooters,' Mr Kenos said.

'These e-scooters are capable of doing speeds of 50km/h plus and the margin for error is very small.

'If you do come off you will sustain serious injuries, if not lose your life, and I don't think it's worth it, to be honest.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZUWX6_0iKlZwUr00
Speaking on the circumstances surrounding Mr Abou-Eid's death, Inspector Kenos said: 'He hit the road and unfortunately wasn't wearing a helmet. This brings the reality of the danger of these scooters to us' (pictured, a scooter being seized in Melbourne)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3z762M_0iKlZwUr00
In Victoria privately-owned e-scooters which have the capabilities to travel more than 10km/h or emit more than 200 watts are illegal
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28I3xb_0iKlZwUr00
Mahmoud Abou-Eid said his brother (pictured) was 'a very loving person'.  'You can't find another person like him, the heart and soul he had was very rare,' Mahmoud Abou-Eid said

Speaking on the circumstances surrounding Mr Abou-Eid's death, Inspector Kenos said: 'He hit the road [and] unfortunately wasn't wearing a helmet. This brings the reality of the danger of these scooters to us.'

Mr Abou-Eid was illegally riding the device without a helmet around 8.20am on September 22 on Cornwall Rd, Pascoe Vale in Melbourne's north.

He was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries but died on Friday night.

Mahmoud Abou-Eid told the Herald Sun his brother owned the e-scooter but barely used it before paying a touching tribute to his late brother.

'You can't find another person like him, the heart and soul he had was very rare,' Mahmoud Abou-Eid said.

'He was a very loving person. He always loved family and getting together.

'Unfortunately what has happened, happened. We’re trying to stay strong as a family. He’ll ­always be in our hearts, that’s for sure.'

Last month, Laura Wallace died after being thrown across an intersection when her e-scooter collided with a car on the corner of Drakeford Drive and O'Halloran Circuit in Kambah, Canberra.

Police said the teen was not wearing a helmet when she hit the vehicle, suffering fatal head injuries.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EOB6Q_0iKlZwUr00
19-year-old Laura Wallace (left) died after being thrown across an intersection when her e-scooter collided with a car on the corner of Drakeford Drive and O'Halloran Circuit in Kambah, Canberra (pictured with her mother Jay)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2960Nc_0iKlZwUr00
Police said the young Canberra woman was also not wearing a helmet when she crashed her e-scooter 

Rules around the popular devices vary depending on where you live in Australia, with some states banning the scooters while others enforce a list of stringent requirements.

Electric scooter laws in the Northern Territory, South Australia, Queensland, and Western Australia allow riders to drive e-scooters with a normal driver's license.

While in the Australian Capital Territory, NSW, Tasmania, and Victoria, riders must complete training before taking the devices for a spin with their e-scooters needing to meet certain requirements.

Riders in Canberra are required to wear a helmet at all times while operating their device and are not permitted on roads or on-road bicycle lanes, unless a residential street does not have a footpath.

In July 2022, NSW introduced a shared e-scooter scheme allowing tourists and locals to rent a scooter from an approved provider and ride it at a select trial location - Western Sydney Parklands and Australian Botanic Gardens.

Riders who take their devices for a joyride outside the permitted trial locations could be slapped with a $697 on-the-spot fine for riding a prohibited or uninsured vehicle on NSW roads or pavements.

E-SCOOTER RULES ACROSS AUSTRALIA

E-scooters, or electric scooters, are a lightweight electric powered vehicles that are used in many parts of the world as a 'last mile' commuting transport option, and as a tourism transport option.

In all states and territories riders must wear a helmet while using their e-scooter.

Australian Capital Territory

Riders are permitted to use their e-scooter on shared paths and footpaths.

They are not permitted on roads or on-road bicycle lanes.

They must not be ridden at a speed faster than 15km/h on a footpath and 25km/h on shared or cycle paths.

NSW and South Australia

E-scooters are only allowed to be used in trial locations and must be acquired from an approved provider.

Northern Territory

You can only use e-scooters in public places if they're provided by a approved provider Neuron Mobility.

Riders can only travel on a road for a distance of less than 50m if there is an obstruction on a footpath, nature strip, or shared path.

Tasmania

E-scooters can be used at defined speed limits on most local roads, footpaths, shared paths and bicycle paths.

They are not permitted on any road with a speed limit above 50 km/h.

Western Australia and Victoria

Non-petrol powered e-scooters which have less than 200-watts are permitted to be ridden, only at a maximum speed of 10km/h

