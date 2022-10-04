ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Rise in raiders who carry guns and knives as violent burglary soars by 13 per cent in five years

By Izzy Lyons
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

Rates of violent burglary have soared six-fold in some parts of the country, shocking new figures show.

The number of raids carried out with weapons including guns, knives or axes has risen by 13 per cent in the past five years across England and Wales.

But Derbyshire Police has seen a 632 per cent rise in aggravated burglaries from 31 in 2017 to 227 in the last year. Just 8 per cent of the 751 offences recorded in the county over the past five years has led to anyone being charged or summoned to court.

West Midlands Police have also seen a huge rise of 439 per cent in violent raids from 70 in 2017 to 377 in the year to March.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OLTwc_0iKlZhVC00
West Midlands Police have also seen a huge rise of 439 per cent in violent raids from 70 in 2017 to 377 in the year to March (file image)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Awz9Q_0iKlZhVC00
Forces in North Wales and Cleveland have seen the rate of aggravated burglaries double over the last five years, according to the statistics uncovered by the Liberal Democrats (file image)

Forces in North Wales and Cleveland have seen the rate of aggravated burglaries double over the last five years, according to the statistics uncovered by the Liberal Democrats.

Victoria Fuller, Cleveland’s assistant chief constable, said: ‘While the data does show a rise in aggravated burglary during the period 2018-19 to 2019-20, for the last three years the numbers have remained static. A 130 per cent increase sounds significant but it actually relates to 60 additional offences.’

A Derbyshire Police spokesman claimed the data it had supplied to the Home Office was wrong and insisted: ‘The force has made significant improvements to our crime recording processes, taking a victim focused approach to crime recording in line with national standards.’

