Charlotte County, FL

Did Ian destroy your roof? Check if you qualify to get a blue tarp installed for free

By Omar Rodríguez Ortiz
 2 days ago

Many Southwest Florida residents are trying to salvage what’s left of their homes after Hurricane Ian gutted the region with heavy rain and catastrophic flooding.

Some houses, regrettably, didn’t stand a chance against Ian’s Category 4 gusty winds, and life-threatening storm surge. But other homes with less damage could be saved if their owners act quickly, according to federal authorities.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers announced Monday that the agency is offering free blue tarp installations to qualifying homeowners in Lee and Charlotte counties. The initial sign-up period is set for 21 days, the agency said, and it will end Oct. 23.

“Operation Blue Roof,” as the program is called, provides homeowners and permanently occupied rental properties in disaster areas with fiber-reinforced sheeting to cover their damaged roofs until permanent repairs are done. According to the Corps, it protects property, reduces temporary housing costs and allows residents to remain in their homes while recovering from the storm.

Here’s what you need to know about this program.

Tommy Chavis, left, and Bobby Brake fasten a blue tarp over a building in Port Saint Joe, Florida, eight days after Hurricane Michael devastated the area, leaving hundreds of thousands without shelter, power and food. MATIAS J. OCNER/mocner@miamiherald.com

Are you eligible?

Before applying for a free blue tarp installation, the Corps say, you should check if you meet the program’s requirements:

▪ The home must be the primary residence of the person or household requesting the emergency roof covering.

▪ The residence has no more than 50% of the roof framing damaged. The framing must support the plastic sheeting as a temporary repair, and be able to provide safe shelter once contractors install the tarp.

▪ The resident certifies that he or she is the owner of the residence requested to be covered or is a renter that has obtained legal permission to continue occupying the residence until more permanent repairs are made.

▪ The resident certifies that they will shelter in the residence that they have requested to be covered.

▪ The roof must be standard roof shingles, or a similar material that will allow contractors to nail the tarp in place. Contractors will consider repairs to metal roofs and mobile homes on a case-by-case basis and will install the cover if possible. Contractors cannot cover roofs made of materials such as slate, asbestos or clay tile, or other material which would be exceptionally difficult to repair, or would likely be damaged during tarp installation.

Rick Taylor, bottom, and his nephew, Marcel Duarte, work to patch their warehouse with a blue tarp in Port Saint Joe, Florida, eight days after Hurricane Michael devastated the area, leaving hundreds of thousands without shelter, power and food. MATIAS J. OCNER/mocner@miamiherald.com

How to apply

You can apply to Operation Blue Roof by visiting BlueRoof.us or callling 888-766-3258. One of the things you will have to complete is the “Right of Entry” form, a legal document that allows the Corps workers and contractors to access your property, assess damage and work on your roof.

If your application is approved, you home’s damage will be assessed, the blue tarp will be installed and a Corps employee will inspect the temporary roof.

Homeowners covered their roofs in blue tarps to cover damage caused by Hurricane Wilma in Broward County in 2005 while waiting for repairs. AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee

What next?

After your application has been approved, the Corps recommends that you take these seven steps when applicable:

Remove debris from your roof.

Secure your pets: Homeowners with pets who have submitted Right of Entry forms should ensure pets are placed inside or properly restrained away from the structure in order for workers to safely access the roof. A loose animal on the property may cause a delay in the installation of temporary roofing.

Beware of solicitations: Blue Roof representatives never solicit participation, nor will they ask for Social Security or bank account numbers.

Look for identification: Corps employees who do assessments for Operation Blue Roof carry U.S. Government ID cards. If you don’t see it, ask for it. Contractors will have a copy of signed Right of Entry form.

If you get a call: Representatives from Operation Blue Roof may call to clarify information or location, but they will not ask for sensitive information.

Don’t pay: Operation Blue Roof is free to residents.

If in doubt: Report people claiming to be government workers to local law-enforcement agencies or to the FEMA Disaster Fraud Hotline at 1-866-720-5721.

