Police Arrest 16-Year-Old for Attempted Murder in Loveland
The Loveland Police Department (LPD) has arrested a teenager suspected of attempted murder. According to a press release from LPD, the incident occurred around 5 p.m. on Saturday (Oct. 1), when someone reported hearing a gunshot at Loveland Sports Park, located at 950 N. Boyd Lake Avenue. LPD said that,...
Man arrested in shots fired incident in Boulder
Boulder police arrested a man in connection with shots fired in several locations this week. Jacob Derolf, 22, faces charges of reckless endangerment, disorderly conduct, and reckless driving. Police say they found shell casings at 7th and Walnut streets and at 11th Street and Lawry Lane in Boulder Monday night. A short time later, they pulled over Derolf at 13th and Pennsylvania streets and arrested him after allegedly finding a gun and ammo in the vehicle. Police said the shots fired incidents are not linked to a similar incident Sundy night on University Hill.
Englewood woman fatally shot in doorway by neighbor, affidavit says
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — A 68-year-old-year-old Englewood woman was fatally shot by a neighbor in the doorway of her home after she and her roommate went to the door because they saw a silhouette outside, an arrest affidavit says. Patricia Darlene Grass, 68, was found dead near the doorway of...
Semi-automatic gun, machete used in Northglenn burglary
Northglenn detectives said that two teen burglary suspects had a semi-automatic gun and a machete before they were shot and killed by the homeowner over the weekend after trespassing. Police believe the suspects were also responsible for burglarizing a nearby home on Sunday afternoon.When LJ Perceval and her son came home Sunday, it was clear someone broke into their house. She immediately called 911 and was told it would be a while before officers responded, due to a "more serious" situation down the street. Perceval soon learned the crimes were connected and the burglary suspects were dead. Northglenn police connected her burglary to the juveniles shot and killed after trespassing around the corner.Northglenn police report the suspects broke a fence to gain entry into the backyard of a home in the 11600 block of Pearl Street. That's where police say the suspects and the homeowner exchanged gunfire. The Colorado Make My Day law gives homeowners immunity from prosecution if they kill an intruder in their home under certain conditions.
DA charges 17-year-old as adult in deadly I-70 shooting
Jameel James is facing a murder charge in the death of 31-year-old Kevin Piaskowski.
16-year-old identified in backyard double shooting
“If somebody is breaking into your shed, they could have called the cops. There’s other alternatives than to just go outside and start shooting," his father said.
Police: Man arrested for stealing Boulder fire truck
A man is arrested after police said he stole a fire truck in Boulder. Boulder Police handcuffed 28-year-old Kirill Kiefel Sunday morning. They said he stole a fire truck from 13th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue just moments before. Firefighters were out assisting on a medical call when they saw their truck on the streets and jumped into it while it wasn’t moving. They surrounded Kiefel and held him under citizen’s arrest until officers arrived. Kiefel claimed firefighters had asked him to move the truck. He was already wanted on a felony parole violation.
Weapons found at deadly Northglenn shooting
Two weapons were found at the scene of a deadly Northglenn shooting where two boys allegedly attempted to enter a resident's backyard and exchanged gunfire with the homeowner on Sunday afternoon.
17-year-old suspect in fatal I-70 shooting charged as adult
DENVER — The teen accused of fatally shooting a man driving on Interstate 70 earlier this year is being charged as an adult, the Denver District Attorney's Office said. Prosecutors said Jameel James, 17, is charged in connection with the July 31 death of Kevin Piaskowski, 31. James was arrested on Aug. 12 in Westminster. He is facing charges of first-degree murder, motor vehicle theft, violating a probation order for having a firearm, and possessing a firearm as a juvenile, prosecutors said.
Report gives new details on police car train crash
FOX31 obtained part of a police report from the night a detained woman was in a police car that was hit by a train.
Woman arrested in deadly hit-and-run reported she had seen her vehicle on the news
LAKEWOOD, Colo. — A woman arrested in connection with a fatal hit-and-run in Lakewood called in to report she had seen her car on the news as wanted in relation to the crash, an arrest affidavit says. A dispatcher then asked Irene Martinez if she knew who was driving...
16-year-old in custody in connection to Loveland Sports Park gunshot
A minor was taken into custody in relation to a gunshot heard at a sports park in Loveland.
Questions linger after 2 boys shot and killed in a Northglenn backyard
On Sunday, two boys were shot and killed after police say they broke a fence to gain entry into a Northglenn backyard.
Identity theft victim’s card charged at store while it was in her possession
Police in Glendale are looking for help in identifying two people in pictures who managed to use someone's card while it was still in the person's possession.
Denver man faces up to 40 years imprisonment for intent to distribute fentanyl
CHEYENNE, Wyo. – A Denver man has been sentenced in federal court for possession with intent to distribute more than 40 grams of fentanyl. Floyd Gilbert Vigil, 40, is scheduled to appear in court for a trial on Nov. 28. His arraignment took place Sept. 28 by Judge Alan B. Johnson. The defendant was remanded in the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service.
2 juveniles fatally shot after alleged trespassing in Northglenn
A Northglenn homeowner shot and killed two boys who were allegedly trespassing in his yard Sunday afternoon, according to Northglenn Police. On Sunday at 2 p.m., police were called to a trespassing call at a home in the 11600 block of Pearl Street. Officers found two boys — whose names have not been released — suffering from gunshot wounds. They were taken to an area medical facility, where they later died.
Woman accused of restraining, choking and cutting Tinder date
Arrest papers say a 22-year-old woman tied up a man she met on Tinder inside her Colorado Springs apartment for hours, while she apparently stabbed, choked, and threatened to kill him.
Family of 16-year-old killed in Northglenn wants answers
It was a quiet Sunday afternoon when the shooting took place. Northglenn police say a fence was broken and the two juveniles entered the yard and there was an exchange of gunfire between the suspects and the homeowner.Family members identified 16-year-old Ismael Cordova as one of the two killed.Natasha Rodriguez, Ismael's stepmother told CBS News Colorado, "This lady called me where the house was, told me what happened that two kids were shot." She then put her face in her hands and added, "We thought he was at his girlfriend's house, she called me at 8:30 at night to say she...
Man sentenced to 42 years for shooting veteran in home invasion
A 22-year-old was sentenced to more than 40 years in prison for shooting a veteran during a home invasion.
