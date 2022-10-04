Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Seattle Mariners 21-Year Playoff Drought is Over!Jordan MendiolaSeattle, WA
3 Great Steakhouses in WashingtonAlina AndrasRenton, WA
Seattle Officials Propose Tax Hike to Fund Mental Health CareTaxBuzzKing County, WA
3 Great Burger Places in WashingtonAlina Andras
Seeking First Flag Ever, Seattle Suffers Serious SetbackIBWAASeattle, WA
lynnwoodtoday.com
Lynnwood Job Fair returns Oct. 12 with more than 80 hiring employers
The Lynnwood Regional Job Fair is back by popular demand on Oct. 12 at the Lynnwood Convention Center. Over 500 people seeking a job attended the event in the spring. Employers are actively recruiting full-time and desirable seasonal positions for the upcoming holidays. Employers from Lynnwood as well as Snohomish...
MyNorthwest.com
Rantz: Elementary school cancels ‘exclusionary’ Halloween, won’t answer basic questions
A Seattle-area elementary school again canceled Halloween celebrations. The principal called it “exclusionary” because not everyone celebrates the holiday. After torturing children with absurd and unscientific COVID protocols, like socially-distanced lunch outside on the pavement, you’d think Principal John Simard of Brookside Elementary in Shoreline would want kids to have fun. No such luck. He emailed parents to explain that while some children may be looking forward to Halloween, he cannot allow any celebrations.
livingsnoqualmie.com
Filming to Occur in Downtown Snoqualmie the Week of October 3
Valley residents may notice filming activity in a few downtown Snoqualmie locations this week. A film production crew will be in the vicinity of Falls Ave and Railroad Ave intermittently during the hours of 9 am to 9 pm the week of October 3, 2022. Traffic and parking impacts are...
lynnwoodtoday.com
Welcome to new sponsor, the Edmonds School District
We welcome as a new sponsor the Edmonds School District, now hiring for intensive support paraeducators. The school district “is committed to equity, engagement, and excellence for each and every student. We are proud to serve the communities of Brier, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Mountlake Terrace, Woodway and portions of unincorporated Snohomish County.”
KATU.com
2 dogs found 'dangerously' skinny in Tacoma now getting help at local shelter
TACOMA, Wash. — Two dogs found "dangerously skinny and extremely dehydrated" in Tacoma are receiving care at the Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County. Now, shelter officials are drawing attention to the high number of animals receiving critical treatment at their facility. On Sept. 30, two pit bulls...
lynnwoodtoday.com
Council considers six ARPA spending options, discusses property tax assessment
The Lynnwood City Council at its Monday, Oct. 3 business meeting discussed six different options for spending the remainder of its $10.9 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds. Alicia Guy from Homage Senior Services talked to the council about possible funding for the Center for Healthy Living. The...
lynnwoodtoday.com
Lynnwood Police Blotter: Sept. 11-Oct.1, 2022
8600 block I-5 South: A subject eluded police. 6500 block 208th Street Southwest: Police responded to a domestic violence call. 4020 block 176th Street Southwest: A domestic violence dispute was reported. 19500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A vehicle was stolen. 19500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A shoplift was reported. 18020...
secretseattle.co
Visiting The “Practical Magic” Town Near Seattle Is The Perfect Fall Trip
Here’s everything you need to know about visiting the Practical Magic town this October. Do you love the classic 1998 movie Practical Magic? If you live in Seattle or plan to visit, you should know that the charming coastal town in the movie is actually just a hop, skip, and a jump away! The town of Coupeville on nearby Whidbey Island served as the fictional Massachusetts town featured in Practical Magic.
lynnwoodtoday.com
Snohomish County mayors launch coalition to address public safety concerns
Mayors from 15 Snohomish County cities — including Dale Kaemingk of Brier, Mike Nelson of Edmonds and Christine Frizzell of Lynnwood — on Tuesday launched a new coalition to develop and implement policies that address ongoing community concerns about public safety in the county. The group — Mayors...
MyNorthwest.com
WA homeless program showing early signs of helping those living off highways
The fire under the Ship Canal Bridge last week highlighted just how dangerous it can be to have freeways and homeless encampments so close together, not just for camp residents, but for travelers. That camp is now being evaluated and addressed by the state government under a new program that is already showing positive results.
lynnwoodtoday.com
Keith Stamm featured speaker at Olympic Fly Fishers Oct. 11 meeting
Featured speaker at the Olympic Fly Fishers of Edmonds Oct. 11 meeting will be Keith Stamm, who will be talking about fly fishing in the area. A long-time member of Olympic Fly Fishers, Stamm grew up in Wisconsin near the famous ”Driftless Area” spring creeks, which were his home waters. After earning his Ph.D in mass communications at the University of Wisconsin, he entered academics and worked his way west. Following stints at several other universities, Stamm joined the faculty of the University of Washington School of Communications where he had a distinguished career and remains an emeritus faculty member.
KING-5
Dogs and ghosts frequent this Snohomish dive bar
SNOHOMISH, Wash. — Built in 1898, the Old Inn Tavern has grown to be a staple in the community. "Everybody knows each other," Heather Hanson said. "We've all gone to the same school. It's nice to know that no matter what in here I'm safe." A large beer garden...
lynnwoodtoday.com
Sponsor spotlight: Scotty’s Food Truck special this week — Spicy Shrimp Tacos
This week’s special from Scotty’s Food Truck is Spicy Shrimp Tacos with lime cilantro crema and mango salsa. Served on flour or corn tortillas . The truck will be in Edmonds at Five Corners Calvary Chapel on Thursday, Friday and Saturday,. Call ahead to avoid the wait: 206-795-1615.
Sale of Pattison's West to nonprofit El Centro de la Raza finalized
FEDERAL WAY, Wash. — The sale of a beloved Federal Way skating rink to a nonprofit was finalized Tuesday. The Pattison family, longtime owners of Pattison's West, decided to sell and retire after more than 40 years in business. Many worried the iconic roller skating rink would be developed, but instead, the new owner El Centro de la Raza plans to keep the rink running as part of a larger expansion into Federal Way.
northcountyoutlook.com
Work continues on future of Smokey Point Blvd.
The city of Arlington continues to work on designing the future of Smokey Point Boulevard into what they hope will be a neighborhood street. Arlington received a grant from the Puget Sound Regional Council for about $959,000 to design what the road will be designed toward. “We applied for this...
lynnwoodtoday.com
Sponsor spotlight: Shifting careers? What to look for when making a change
If you’re feeling sticker shock at the gas pump and grocery store, you’re not alone. Recent data shows that inflation in the Puget Sound region has spiked by over 10% in the past year, with the price of gas up 48.4%. And as the cost of living continues to rise, local employers have seen renewed interest in careers that offer competitive wages and paid training.
Parents want answers after traumatic bus ride for students in Lakewood
Students aboard bus 678 in the Clover Park School District experienced a chaotic ride to school Wednesday morning. Sofie Lindenfeld was one of the students on the bus. She said another student suffered a seizure and the bus driver didn’t do enough to help. “I was screaming at the...
2 injured in drive-by shooting at mini-mart in Renton
RENTON, Wash. — An investigation is underway after two men were injured in a shooting Monday night in Renton. Officers were called at 8:47 p.m. to the 200 block of Rainier Avenue. Police said one man was taken to Harborview Medical Center after being shot at an ampm mini-mart.
Popular restaurant chain opens new location in Washington
If you are a fan of Nashville-style spicy chicken sandwiches, tenders with delectable dipping sauce, or chicken and waffles, you may be excited to learn that a popular up-and-coming restaurant chain just opened a new location in Washington. Read on to learn more.
q13fox.com
Crews put out fire at dentist office in Kent
KENT, Wash. - Crews put out a fire early Wednesday morning at a dentist office in Kent. The fire sparked around 3:00 a.m. at All Seasons Dental Care on State Ave. Puget Sound Fire officials said that the fire started outside and extended to the roof, but it did not reach any equipment with dangerous gases.
