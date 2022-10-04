ETSU College of Nursing looking at building health care simulation center

Read full article on original website
Local Festival Celebrates Semicentennial as People Come to Hear from Around the WorldJohn M. DabbsJonesborough, TN
North Carolina's Stunning Glass Treehouse is Airbnb's most wait-listed property in AmericaEllen EastwoodBanner Elk, NC
Viking Hall Overrun with Bands from the Region Saturday as Band Event Goes IndoorsJohn M. DabbsBristol, TN
Sullivan County Residents Prepare for Country Thunder and Ian Remnants This WeekendJohn M. DabbsSullivan County, TN
Some Of The Best Italian Food in Virginia Can be Found in The Appalachian MountainsTravel MavenBristol, VA
Kingsport Times-News
Northeast College Transfer Day connects students to four-year schools
BLOUNTVILLE — What do a would-be nurse, someone wanting to go into supply chain management and a person interested in criminal psychology or marine biology have in common?. They and another student interested in a math-related bachelor’s degree are among the students enrolled at Northeast State Community College. And on Wednesday, they and others got to talk one-on-one with representatives of four-year schools.
Kingsport Times-News
United Way closes in on two-thirds of its goal
The United Way of Greater Kingsport announced Thursday it has met 63% of its campaign goal this year, or $1.9 million. “Together, we can collectively tackle and conquer those challenges that are so difficult for us all individually to face.,” Greg Perdue, Kingsport market president at First Horizon Bank and 2022 Campaign Chair, said. “We need your help. We have more work to do.”
Kingsport Times-News
City employee honored with statewide public works award
KINGSPORT — A Kingsport city employee has been honored for being one of the best of the best. The Tennessee Chapter American Public Works Association recognized BK Addington with the 2022 Murphy Snoderly Award.
wjhl.com
Educator of the Week: Lauren Stone, Dobyns-Bennett High School
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Lauren Stone is in her second year in Kingsport and her fourth year teaching overall. While the students learn, Stone makes it a point to learn more about them, and that unity adds up to big success in her classroom. “I had so many teachers...
Kingsport Times-News
Johnson City Board of Education candidates talk qualifications, school spending, Age Appropriate Materials Act, more at public forum
On Wednesday night, the Johnson City Press and the League of Women’s Voters of Northeast Tennessee hosted a forum for Johnson City Schools Board of Education election candidates to publicly introduce themselves and speak about issues relating to schools. This year’s city school board candidates participated in an informative...
Kingsport Times-News
Reflections Aesthetic & IV Bar opens Johnson City location
Reflections Aesthetic & IV Bar, a medical day spa located in Unicoi, opened its new Johnson City office at 101 Medtech Pkwy, Suite 406 on Wednesday. The grand opening celebration was held from 4 p.m. to 7p.m., and several specialty deals on spa services were offered.
Kingsport Times-News
Fundraising for family of late Gracie McBryant exceeds $8,000
BLOUNTVILLE — A GoFundMe fundraiser for the family of a 14-year-old Sullivan County freshman who died in a camper fire reached more than $8,000 toward a goal of $10,000 Tuesday evening. West Ridge High School clarinet player Gracie Alyssa McBryant died in a camper fire Saturday morning in the...
Kingsport Times-News
Elizabethton High seeking partners and vendors for pop culture convention
ELIZABETHTON — The Elizabethton High School Manga Literature class will be hosting the TuffyCon pop culture convention on Dec. 10 at Elizabethton High School. It is open to the public and will feature vendors, activities like Dungeons and Dragons, trading card games tournaments, cosplay contests, and workshops with students and experts.
Kingsport Times-News
Managing growth a key focus Johnson City Commission forum
While candidates for the Johnson City Commission touched on a variety of topics during a forum on Wednesday, including homelessness and partisan elections, managing growth took center stage. There are two seats on the five-member commission on the ballot this November, and four candidates — including two incumbents — are...
Kingsport Times-News
GoFundMe for Gracie McBryant exceeds $10,000
BLOUNTVILLE — The GoFundMe fundraiser for the family of a 14-year-old Sullivan County freshman who died in a camper fire surpassed $10,000 Wednesday. West Ridge High School clarinet player Gracie Alyssa McBryant died in a camper fire Saturday morning in the Akard community near Bristol, at the McBryant family’s residence, according to the GoFundMe post by the school's band boosters. Donations using a credit or debit card can be made through GoFundMe online at https://gofund.me/abaf5fe1 through Oct. 19.
cardinalnews.org
Former mine sites in Southwest Virginia to be labs for energy technology testbed
A first-of-its-kind “energy technology testbed” that will turn some of the 100,000 acres of former coal mining sites in Southwest Virginia into laboratories to promote energy innovation will be developed, Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced Tuesday. “The Energy DELTA Lab delivers on our vision to define Virginia as a...
Kingsport Times-News
Tri Cities Civil War Round Table welcomes historian James Morgan
KINGSPORT — The Tri-Cities Civil War Round Table is taking final steps for another in its series of programs relating to the American Civil War and Reconstruction. Guest speaker James Morgan will present “The Battle of Ball’s Bluff” on Monday, Oct. 10, at 7 p.m. in Room 219 of the Eastman Employee Center, 400 S. Wilcox Drive, in Kingsport. The presentation is free.
Kingsport Times-News
Wise County officials: Labor, interest rates, land pose challenges to available housing
WISE — Wednesday’s online Zoom forum on Wise County’s housing availability painted a tough picture for economic development officials, employers and the construction/development sector. Moderated by Wise County Industrial Development Authority Executive Director Brian Falin, the forum attracted 57 people from local and state government agencies, real...
Kingsport Times-News
Bristol in Bloom celebrates Appalachian artists
BRISTOL — On Saturday, Bristol’s Cumberland Square Park will blossom with art and color for this year’s annual Bristol in Bloom Art Festival. Founded by artist Marcy Parks, Bristol in Bloom is an Appalachian regional art event featuring local artists, craftsmen and small business owners. More than 60 artists will be in attendance, each with unique pieces, stories and passions for art. The original Bristol in Bloom Art Festival was set to take place in 2020 but endured COVID-related delays until 2021.
Kingsport Times-News
Kingsport to start bulk leaf collection next week
The City of Kingsport will begin its annual bulk leaf collection beginning Monday, Oct. 10, according to a press release. In order to make the collection process as efficient as possible, residents are being asked to:
Kingsport Times-News
Quilts and death will be featured at Sycamore Shoals during October.
ELIZABETHTON — There will be plenty of events going on at Sycamore Shoals State Historic Park during the month of October, especially toward the beginning of the month with the 27th Annual Sycamore Shoals Quilt Show this coming weekend and some scary stuff toward the end of the month with Death Comes to Sabine Hill just before Halloween.
Kingsport Times-News
Downtown Kingsport to be filled with witches on Thursday night
KINGSPORT — The Downtown Kingsport Association will host a Witch’s Night Out Shop & Hop, sponsored by Bank of Tennessee, on Thursday from 5–8 p.m. More than 35 downtown shops, restaurants and venues will be open for extended shopping hours, according to a press release.
Kingsport Times-News
Mad Greek keeps its customers happy
KINGSPORT — Since 1988, the locally owned restaurant Mad Greek has been a staple in the area, with loyal customers who keep returning. Mad Greek has three locations in Kingsport, Bristol and Johnson City, but don’t let the name fool you; this restaurant specializes in Greek, Italian and even American cuisine.
Kingsport Times-News
Hawkins County Commission names bridge after longtime resident
ROGERSVILLE — The Hawkins County Commission has voted to name a bridge on Housewright Hollow Road after longtime county resident and World War II veteran John L. Brice. Commissioners passed the resolution unanimously at their regular meeting on Sept. 26.
Kingsport Times-News
Chad Barrett to lead ETSU's WETS-FM
Chad Barrett is continuing to advance his career at WETS-FM, a public radio station housed on ETSU's main campus, as he is stepping into the role of station director. For Chad Barrett, a WETS-FM internship in 2011 sparked a professional passion.
