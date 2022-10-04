ETSU College of Nursing looking at building health care simulation center

The United Way of Greater Kingsport announced Thursday it has met 63% of its campaign goal this year, or $1.9 million. “Together, we can collectively tackle and conquer those challenges that are so difficult for us all individually to face.,” Greg Perdue, Kingsport market president at First Horizon Bank and 2022 Campaign Chair, said. “We need your help. We have more work to do.”

KINGSPORT, TN ・ 3 HOURS AGO