3 Replacements For Tony La Russa as White Sox Manager
A look at three potential replacements for Tony La Russa as Chicago White Sox manager.
La Russa, Hahn Share Frustration With Fans for White Sox Season
La Russa, Hahn share frustration, emotions with fans originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. White Sox fans were unforgiving of the team this season. Through the anguish of a tough season for the Sox, fans never failed to let the team know how they felt about their performance. To that,...
Who will play center field for the Chicago Cubs in 2023? An internal option such as Christopher Morel could be the path they take.
Of all the possible routes the Chicago Cubs could take in the offseason to upgrade the roster, the outfield features some of the least positional flexibility. Barring the Cubs looking to move left fielder Ian Happ, 28, ahead of his final year of team control, the corner spots are locked in with the switch-hitting Happ and right fielder Seiya Suzuki, who is completing Year 1 of his five-year ...
Yardbarker
White Sox fans unhappy with Rick Hahn’s latest comments
Rick Hahn spoke about the Sox plans for the 2023 off-season on Monday. During Tony La Russa’s retirement press conference, White Sox general manager Rick Hahn spoke at length about the team’s disappointing season. While many fans had been waiting to hear from the Sox front office, Hahn...
Cardinals: Willson Contreras says he is interested in St. Louis
The St. Louis Cardinals are peaking the interest of star Chicago Cubs catcher Willson Contreras. The St. Louis Cardinals have a huge need at catcher opening up this offseason with the retirement of Yadier Molina, and Chicago Cubs catcher Willson Contreras is already interested in and investigating the team. NBC...
CBS Sports
MLB manager tracker: Tony La Russa won't return to White Sox; Don Mattingly out with Marlins
Major League Baseball is nearing the end of its regular season, meaning that some teams are about to embark on searches for their next manager. The Miami Marlins will be one of those clubs. The Marlins announced last month that longtime skipper Don Mattingly will not return next year, ending a seven-year run at the helm. The Chicago White Sox will be, too, as Tony La Russa announced he would not return in 2023 after two seasons at the helm because of health concerns.
White Sox' Jose Abreu Says He Wants to Play Baseball in 2023
Jose Abreu wants to play baseball in 2023 originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. "¡Claro! Yo amo beisbol! (Of course! I love baseball!)" Abreu said on Tuesday. You don't need a translator to pick up on Abreu's enthusiasm for coming back in 2023. Amidst speculation Abreu, 35, might want...
Cubs post lowest Wrigley Field attendance numbers in 25 years
The final turnstile numbers at Wrigley Field are in for the 2022 season: 2,616,780 total which averages to roughly 32,306 per game. This was the first season since 2019 where there were no COVID-19 restrictions keeping fans either completely out or limiting seating capacity. Taking away 2020 and 2021, this marks the lowest attendance number at the Friendly Confines since 1997 when they drew 2,190,308.
South Side Mailbag: Who Should Be the Next White Sox Manager?
South Side Mailbag: Who should be the next White Sox manager? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Editor's Note: "South Side Mailbag: Who should be the next White Sox manager?" originally appeared on Sox on 35th. Adam Kaplan of Sox On 35th will be a regular contributor to NBC Sports Chicago's White Sox coverage for the 2022 season. You can read more of their coverage at SoxOn35th.com, and follow them on Twitter at @SoxOn35th.
The White Sox Manager Position ‘Not in Plans' for Ozzie Guillén
White Sox manager spot 'not in plans' for Ozzie Guillén originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Everyone on the South side wants to know the million-dollar question. Will the White Sox go back to their World Series-winning manager Ozzie Guillén?. The ex-manager, now NBC Sports Chicago analyst, has...
South Side Sox
Today in White Sox History: October 4
Chuck Comiskey III was named vice president of the White Sox. He refused to see the team continue to be the laughingstock of the American League, and immediately began to take steps to change things on and off the field. Those changes started to bear fruit as soon as the 1951 season, as the Sox vaulted into contention in the American League. For the next 17 years, through the end of the 1967 campaign, the White Sox produced a winning record and were usually in the running for the pennant — winning it in 1959.
Heyman expects Reinsdorf to stay out of White Sox managerial decision this time, shares a few names he's heard early in search
After White Sox chairman Jerry Reinsdorf interceded and made the decision to hire Tony La Russa as manager in October 2020, Jon Heyman of the New York Post and Audacy Sports envisions the process playing out differently this time.
How Cubs' David Ross Plans to Keep Managing in October
CINCINNATI — Just because the Cubs are done playing doesn’t mean David Ross is done managing. The Cubs manager plans to watch a lot of playoff games this month (unless his kids’ games present scheduling conflicts) and glean what he can by using them essentially as simulation tools.
When Will the White Sox Hire a New Manager?
When will the White Sox hire a new manager? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. On Monday, Tony La Russa announced his stepping down as manager of the White Sox due to ongoing health-related issues. Rick Hahn then said in a press conference the team will begin its search to find a new manager for the team.
Arraez moves closer to batting title, White Sox beat Twins
Luis Arraez went 1-for-4 to close in on his first AL batting championship, but Minnesota managed only two hits off Lucas Giolito as the Chicago White Sox beat the Twins 8-3
White Sox Share Accountability in Reflecting on Disappointing 2022
White Sox share accountability of disappointing 2022 originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Six months ago, the expectation was the White Sox would be gearing up for a long postseason run right about now. Instead, when they took the field Wednesday, they were only playing to finish over .500 in...
Cubs: Willson Contreras – successor to Cardinals’ Yadier Molina?
Back in July, when Yadier Molina was battling injuries and the Cubs were known to be actively shopping Willson Contreras ahead of the Aug. 2 trade deadline, I penned a piece calling the idea of Contreras calling St. Louis home ‘a Cubs fan’s worst nightmare’. Well, apparently it’s a nightmare we might yet see come to life.
Yardbarker
Change is Coming to the White Sox
A disappointing Chicago White Sox season that began with World Series aspirations is coming to an end. Manager Tony La Russa has stepped down due to health reasons. The club has clinched a second-place finish in the AL Central and can finish just two games above .500 with a win and sweep of the Minnesota Twins in the regular-season finale.
