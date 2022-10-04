ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Friendswood, TX

Friendswood, TX
Friendswood, TX
Friendswood, TX
Community Impact Houston

Helen Hall Library renovated

League City announced on Sept. 1 that Helen Hall Library, 100 W. Walker St., League City, has a new look. (Courtesy Helen Hall Library) League City announced on Sept. 1 that Helen Hall Library, 100 W. Walker St., League City, has a new look. After a major leak in December...
LEAGUE CITY, TX
Community Impact Houston

Conroe resident starts civic program to clean up city streets

Bill Thompson (left) and Jody Czajkoski clean up Conroe streets while on a walk. (Courtesy Elizabeth West) In an interview, Conroe resident Bill Thompson said he noticed while on a walk one day, his neighbors—the late Dr. Walter Wilkerson and Neddie Jane—were carrying plastic trash bags while on their walks to pick up trash they encountered on the streets. Thompson said this inspired him to do the same.
CONROE, TX
Click2Houston.com

Seeking applications: Houston Health Foundation awarding $700K in grants to improve COVID-19 response in underserved communities

Houston Health Foundation (HHF) is seeking applications from small community organizations that serve Hispanic, African American, Asian American, and other minority populations in the following zip codes: 77075, 77047, 77031, 77051, 77017, 77013, 77026, 77076, 77080, 77016, 77028, 77078, 77091, 77093, 77034, and 77092. This disbursement of grants will address inequities in COVID-19 outreach, expand health education, and increase testing and vaccinations.
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

Woodland Lane Ceramics art studio builds creative community in Magnolia in its first year

Owner Kinsey Lane wedges her clay, which must be done before it goes onto the wheel. (Lizzy Spangler/Community Impact Newspaper) Husband and wife Kinsey and Jesse Lane always humored the idea of starting a pottery studio. But the couple said they held off on their dream until they stumbled on a plot of land in Magnolia to build their studio from the ground up.
MAGNOLIA, TX
Community Impact Houston

5 events to check out in Conroe, Montgomery this weekend, Oct. 8-9

Check out these five events in Conroe and Montgomery on Oct. 8-9. (Jishnu Nair/Community Impact) Grand Central Park is hosting a Sip and Shop vendor market. The event will include over 100 vendors that offer items such as jewelry, food and furniture. Food trucks will be available. 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Free (admission). 1039 Lake House Drive, Conroe. https://bigtop.show/conroegrandcentral.
CONROE, TX
Ash Jurberg

Houston billionaire makes another huge donation

I have written previously about Houston billionaire Richard Kinder who has promised to give away 95% of his billion-dollar fortune. Richard Kinder, who has a net worth of $7.7 billion, was the president of energy giant Enron before he stepped down in 1997 to start his own business- Kinder Morgan. Kinder Morgan is now the largest energy infrastructure firm in the United States and has over 84,000 miles of pipelines that transport natural gas, refined petroleum products, CO2, and crude oil.
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

Community Impact Houston

