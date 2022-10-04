Read full article on original website
Spring ISD working to fix findings of statewide school safety audits
Three Spring ISD campuses have been audited so far by the Texas School Safety Center, and more will be audited this month. (Emily Lincke/Community Impact) Four safety issues were identified at Spring ISD buildings during mandated random door audits, but the district is working to fix each problem, district police announced Oct. 4.
Pearland, Friendswood budgets address challenges during time of inflation
Pearland’s budget includes increases to both water rates and trash pickup rates along with raises for employees and funds to hire new personnel, including firefighters. (Courtesy Pexels) With another fiscal year behind them, both Pearland and Friendswood’s city councils in September passed their respective fiscal year 2022-23 budgets.
Fort Bend County officials highlight success of We All Eat food insecurity program
Jerome Love, founder and president of Texas Black Expo, seen here in front of Sugar's Cajun Cuisine in Missouri City, spoke to the economic impact of the We All Eat food insecurity program funded by Fort Bend County at a Sept. 13 Commissioners Court meeting. (Courtesy We All Eat) At...
Houston-Galveston Area Council announces public meetings on 2045 regional transportation plan
The Houston-Galveston Area Council will hold its second round of public meetings on the 2045 regional transportation plan throughout this fall. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) The Houston-Galveston Area Council has announced the dates for its second round of public meetings on the 2045 regional transportation plan, according to an Oct. 3 news release.
Election Q&A: Meet candidates for The Woodlands Township board of directors Position 4
(Community Impact Newspaper staff) Two new candidates are running for The Woodlands Township board of directors Position 4 in the Nov. 8 election. Incumbent Bruce Rieser did not run for re-election. Candidates were asked to keep responses under 75 words, answer the questions provided and avoid attacking opponents. Answers may...
Helen Hall Library renovated
League City announced on Sept. 1 that Helen Hall Library, 100 W. Walker St., League City, has a new look. (Courtesy Helen Hall Library) League City announced on Sept. 1 that Helen Hall Library, 100 W. Walker St., League City, has a new look. After a major leak in December...
Tall Pines Subdivision Recovery and Resiliency Improvement Project nears completion in Cypress
Construction is ongoing on a project to improve roadside drainage and pavement throughout the Tall Pines subdivision near Grant Road and North Eldridge Parkway. (Courtesy Fotolia) Construction is ongoing on a project to improve roadside drainage and pavement throughout the Tall Pines subdivision near Grant Road and North Eldridge Parkway....
300-acre Woodhavyn community planned along Dobbin-Huffsmith Road
Developer Shea Homes has purchased land for a 700-home community spanning 300 acres along Dobbin-Huffsmith Road north of Hardin Store Road in the Magnolia area, according to an Oct. 4 news release. The community, named Woodhavyn, is anticipated to begin home sales in late 2023. Woodtrace Boulevard, an extension from...
Conroe resident starts civic program to clean up city streets
Bill Thompson (left) and Jody Czajkoski clean up Conroe streets while on a walk. (Courtesy Elizabeth West) In an interview, Conroe resident Bill Thompson said he noticed while on a walk one day, his neighbors—the late Dr. Walter Wilkerson and Neddie Jane—were carrying plastic trash bags while on their walks to pick up trash they encountered on the streets. Thompson said this inspired him to do the same.
Tomball Regional Health Foundation celebrates 10 years; $23M given to community programs
The Tomball Regional Health Foundation has helped fund health and wellness programs for more than 30 organizations over the last decade, including JoyRide Center in Magnolia. (Courtesy Marilyn Kinyo) The Tomball Regional Health Foundation is celebrating 10 years since its founding in 2012, Chief Administrative Officer Marilyn Kinyo said. The...
Fifth Ward residents say community garden started by former councilmember attracts flies, rodents and other pests
FIFTH WARD – Neighbors in a Fifth Ward neighborhood said they want the rodent and fly infestation coming from a community garden to go. “Look at all the flies,” said Rodney Thomas. “They’re all over the yard.”. Thomas said he’s had a fly infestation on his...
Seeking applications: Houston Health Foundation awarding $700K in grants to improve COVID-19 response in underserved communities
Houston Health Foundation (HHF) is seeking applications from small community organizations that serve Hispanic, African American, Asian American, and other minority populations in the following zip codes: 77075, 77047, 77031, 77051, 77017, 77013, 77026, 77076, 77080, 77016, 77028, 77078, 77091, 77093, 77034, and 77092. This disbursement of grants will address inequities in COVID-19 outreach, expand health education, and increase testing and vaccinations.
Primary Literacy Academy of The Woodlands announces grand opening, open house date
Primary Literacy Academy of The Woodlands is planning a grand opening for Oct. 22. (Andrew Christman/Community Impact) Primary Literacy Academy of The Woodlands, a new preschool at 26315 Oak Ridge Drive, Spring, announced a grand opening and open house date of Oct. 22. Owner Tashia Beaty said the preschool will...
Sugar Land calls Imperial Sugar site ‘delicate situation’ as city eyes development of privately-owned historical location
SUGAR LAND, Texas – Sugar Land is named after its origins as a sugar producer, and namely, Imperial Sugar. However, the plant itself -- the inspiration and heart of the name of the vibrant city to Houston’s southwest -- sits derelict. Why?. Sugar Land is addressing that issue...
Woodland Lane Ceramics art studio builds creative community in Magnolia in its first year
Owner Kinsey Lane wedges her clay, which must be done before it goes onto the wheel. (Lizzy Spangler/Community Impact Newspaper) Husband and wife Kinsey and Jesse Lane always humored the idea of starting a pottery studio. But the couple said they held off on their dream until they stumbled on a plot of land in Magnolia to build their studio from the ground up.
Lobit Park opening with upgrades Oct. 10
Lobit Park at 1901 E. FM 646 will open with new renovations as of Oct. 10. (Courtesy city of League City) Lobit Park at 1901 E. FM 646 will open with new renovations as of Oct. 10. According to a League City press release, League City City Council earlier this...
'Greener Gulfton' plan to bring green space to one of Houston’s warmest neighborhoods
This is a heat map of Houston area in August 2020. (Courtesy Heat Watch) Gulfton is the most densely populated neighborhood in Houston and has some of the least green space in the city. Greener Gulfton is a community master plan designed to enhance environmental and climate resilience as well...
Kelsey-Seybold breaks ground on new League City location
Kelsey-Seybold on Sept. 26 broke ground on its new South Shore Harbour Clinic at 3625 E. League City Parkway, League City. (Courtesy Kelsey-Seybold) Kelsey-Seybold on Sept. 26 broke ground on its new South Shore Harbour Clinic at 3625 E. League City Parkway, League City. The 15,000-square-foot, one-story clinic will replace...
5 events to check out in Conroe, Montgomery this weekend, Oct. 8-9
Check out these five events in Conroe and Montgomery on Oct. 8-9. (Jishnu Nair/Community Impact) Grand Central Park is hosting a Sip and Shop vendor market. The event will include over 100 vendors that offer items such as jewelry, food and furniture. Food trucks will be available. 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Free (admission). 1039 Lake House Drive, Conroe. https://bigtop.show/conroegrandcentral.
Houston billionaire makes another huge donation
I have written previously about Houston billionaire Richard Kinder who has promised to give away 95% of his billion-dollar fortune. Richard Kinder, who has a net worth of $7.7 billion, was the president of energy giant Enron before he stepped down in 1997 to start his own business- Kinder Morgan. Kinder Morgan is now the largest energy infrastructure firm in the United States and has over 84,000 miles of pipelines that transport natural gas, refined petroleum products, CO2, and crude oil.
