ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Comments / 0

Related
Decider.com

Whoopi Goldberg Rips Netflix’s Jeffrey Dahmer Series on ‘The View’: “If That Were My Family, I’d Be Enraged”

The View is sounding off on Netflix‘s most popular series of the moment, Ryan Murphy‘s serial killer drama, Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story. The show, which premiered on the streamer last week and remains in the No. 1 spot in Netflix’s Top 10, has been garnering plenty of attention from both its fans and detractors — but Whoopi Goldberg wants all of the buzz to stop.
TV SERIES
Daily Mail

Jimmy Kimmel is accused of 'white privilege' after 'belligerent' Emmys stunt during Abbott Elementary star Quinta Brunson's acceptance speech

Jimmy Kimmel has been accused of utilizing white privilege after refusing to leave the stage during Quinta Brunson's victory speech at the 2022 Emmys. The late-night host laid on the ground beside the microphone onstage at the event as Brunson accepted the Emmy for Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series. He is visible as the comedy writer and actress accepts the award.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Whoopi Goldberg
Person
Emmett Till
womansday.com

See 'The View' Star Whoopi Goldberg’s Strong Reaction to Joy Behar’s Dramatic New Look

The View just started airing a new season, and Joy Behar is already stepping out of her comfort zone. On September 13, the longtime host shocked co-hosts Whoopi Goldberg, Sunny Hostin, Sara Haines and Alyssa Farah Griffin when she took a seat at the table wearing a bright pink blazer suit. Given that the daytime TV personality has always favored the color black throughout her tenure on the show, she surprised everyone with the unexpected outfit switch-up.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Popculture

Meghan McCain Hits Back at Sherri Shepherd After She Shaded Her on Live TV

Meghan McCain is clapping back at Sherri Shepherd after the Sherri host named McCain as the only The View co-host she hadn't become close with on Watch What Happens Live. Speaking with WWHL host Andy Cohen on his SiriusXM show Tuesday, the former conservative panelist made sure to address what she thought was a "mean, nasty" comment.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Film Critic#New York Film Festival#Steroids
Outsider.com

‘The View’ Alum Rosie O’Donnell Reveals Why a Doctor Told Her to Quit the Show

The View has had a revolving door of hosts over the years, and Rosie O’Donnell is going into detail about why she left the tv show. An article from Best Life Online points out O’Donnell was only with the show for a short time. She made her debut in 2006 and remained for one season. She returned to the series in 2014, but she departed before the season had even finished.
TV SHOWS
E! News

Whoopi Goldberg Responds to Claim She Wore a Fat Suit in Movie Till

Watch: Whoopi Goldberg on Movie Roles: "People Are Not Asking" Whoopi Goldberg is setting the record straight about her character's physical appearance in the movie Till. After a reviewer criticized Goldberg's alleged fat suit in the biographical drama, Goldberg corrected the critic on the The View, stating that there was no such costume involved in her portrayal of Alma Carthan. Carthan is Emmett Till's grandmother and mother of Mamie Till, whose pursuit of justice for her son's killing is the center of the movie.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Celebrities
thedigitalfix.com

Whoopi Goldberg calls out critic who thought she wore a fat suit

Acclaimed actor Whoopi Goldberg has spoken out against a film critic who commented on her appearance in the upcoming drama movie Till – a movie based on the true story of the 1955 Lynching of Emmitt Till in Mississippi. Till recently premiered at the New York Film Festival, and...
CELEBRITIES
Decider.com

Whoopi Goldberg Recalls When She Got Canceled For Some Allegedly “X-Rated” Jokes About President George W. Bush: “I Didn’t Say Anything That Was Bad”

Despite weathering plenty of controversies while hosting The View over the years, Whoopi Goldberg says the one instance she was canceled didn’t stem from her time on the daytime talk show. Goldberg, who has been co-hosting the ABC series since 2007, told The New York Times Magazine that she experienced massive backlash and a career fallout long before her time at the Hot Topics table.
POTUS
WHAS 11

Sherri Shepherd Shares the Advice Joan Rivers and Barbara Walters Have Given Her (Exclusive)

Sherri Shepherd is looking back at the influential women and mentors who have guided her along the path to hosting her own show. ET's Rachel Smith joined Shepherd at the studio for her new talk show, Sherri, and the outspoken host excitedly showed off her four themed greenrooms, each dedicated and modeled in homage to some of the women who have influenced her most -- including Marsha Warfield, Lucille Ball, Joan Rivers and her former co-host on The View, Whoopi Goldberg.
CELEBRITIES
Vibe

Jennifer Hudson And Sheryl Lee Ralph Share Special ‘Dreamgirls’ Moment

Newly-minted Emmy winner Sheryl Lee Ralph is joining the latest EGOT recipient Jennifer Hudson on the latter’s talk show to discuss Ralph’s iconic acceptance speech and pay tribute to their shared Dreamgirls legacy. In 1981, Ralph landed the role of Deena Jones in the Broadway debut of the “Dreamgirls” musical, alongside Loretta Devine and Jennifer Holliday. When shown a vintage photo from that era, the Abbott Elementary star reflected, “That was another great centerstage moment. I remember taking that picture and we were so happy because we knew we had a hit on their hands.” More from VIBE.comQuinta Brunson, Michaela Coel...
CELEBRITIES
Nicki Swift

Nicki Swift

48K+
Followers
34K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Nicki Swift dishes out the news on all your favorite celebs, adds expert analysis, then moves on to the next hot topic, all without breaking a sweat.

 https://www.nickiswift.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy