Read full article on original website
Related
Wendy Williams fans slam replacement Sherri Shepherd for failing to bring back two key crew members on her new talk show
WENDY Williams fans have slammed replacement Sherri Shepherd for failing to bring back two key crew members on her new talk show. The comedian and former The View host's daytime talk show, Sherri, premiered on Monday. Sherri’s self-titled talk show had its official debut with Real Housewives of Atlanta star...
The View fans shocked as Whoopi Goldberg ‘throws co-host under the bus’ in tense moment on live TV
THE View fans are in shock after Whoopi Goldberg called out her co-host in a shady moment on the show on Wednesday. The actress has put Sara Haines on blast for seemingly lying about a specific part of their friendship. During Wednesday’s episode of The View, the hosts discussed the...
Whoopi Goldberg Rips Netflix’s Jeffrey Dahmer Series on ‘The View’: “If That Were My Family, I’d Be Enraged”
The View is sounding off on Netflix‘s most popular series of the moment, Ryan Murphy‘s serial killer drama, Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story. The show, which premiered on the streamer last week and remains in the No. 1 spot in Netflix’s Top 10, has been garnering plenty of attention from both its fans and detractors — but Whoopi Goldberg wants all of the buzz to stop.
Jimmy Kimmel is accused of 'white privilege' after 'belligerent' Emmys stunt during Abbott Elementary star Quinta Brunson's acceptance speech
Jimmy Kimmel has been accused of utilizing white privilege after refusing to leave the stage during Quinta Brunson's victory speech at the 2022 Emmys. The late-night host laid on the ground beside the microphone onstage at the event as Brunson accepted the Emmy for Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series. He is visible as the comedy writer and actress accepts the award.
RELATED PEOPLE
womansday.com
See 'The View' Star Whoopi Goldberg’s Strong Reaction to Joy Behar’s Dramatic New Look
The View just started airing a new season, and Joy Behar is already stepping out of her comfort zone. On September 13, the longtime host shocked co-hosts Whoopi Goldberg, Sunny Hostin, Sara Haines and Alyssa Farah Griffin when she took a seat at the table wearing a bright pink blazer suit. Given that the daytime TV personality has always favored the color black throughout her tenure on the show, she surprised everyone with the unexpected outfit switch-up.
Sherri Shepherd’s New Show ‘Sherri’ Debuts With Drama Behind The Scenes
Comedian Sherri Shephard‘s new talk show, Sherri, premiered on Sept 12, and there already appears to be some behind-the-scenes drama brewing on the set. According to the U.S. Sun, former staffers from The Wendy Williams Show are worried about their new jobs on the show. Both Suzanne Bass and...
Popculture
Meghan McCain Hits Back at Sherri Shepherd After She Shaded Her on Live TV
Meghan McCain is clapping back at Sherri Shepherd after the Sherri host named McCain as the only The View co-host she hadn't become close with on Watch What Happens Live. Speaking with WWHL host Andy Cohen on his SiriusXM show Tuesday, the former conservative panelist made sure to address what she thought was a "mean, nasty" comment.
AOL Corp
'I'm very sorry': Jimmy Kimmel apologizes to Quinta Brunson following Emmys controversy
Two days after receiving her first Emmy under less than auspicious circumstances, Abbott Elementary creator and star Quinta Brunson got a chance to redo her acceptance speech. Brunson interrupted the opening monologue of Wednesday's Jimmy Kimmel Live! to demand an opportunity to thank those whom she didn’t have time to because of Kimmel.
IN THIS ARTICLE
The View’s Whoopi Goldberg shocks fans by almost falling out of her chair as host panel is ‘packed to the brim’
THE View moderator Whoopi Goldberg has shocked fans after almost falling out of her chair during Wednesday’s show. A new, fifth host and a revolving door of celebrity guests have left little room for the comedian at the hosting desk this season. Only the second episode of the new...
‘The View’ Alum Rosie O’Donnell Reveals Why a Doctor Told Her to Quit the Show
The View has had a revolving door of hosts over the years, and Rosie O’Donnell is going into detail about why she left the tv show. An article from Best Life Online points out O’Donnell was only with the show for a short time. She made her debut in 2006 and remained for one season. She returned to the series in 2014, but she departed before the season had even finished.
Whoopi Goldberg Responds to Claim She Wore a Fat Suit in Movie Till
Watch: Whoopi Goldberg on Movie Roles: "People Are Not Asking" Whoopi Goldberg is setting the record straight about her character's physical appearance in the movie Till. After a reviewer criticized Goldberg's alleged fat suit in the biographical drama, Goldberg corrected the critic on the The View, stating that there was no such costume involved in her portrayal of Alma Carthan. Carthan is Emmett Till's grandmother and mother of Mamie Till, whose pursuit of justice for her son's killing is the center of the movie.
Sharon Osbourne Slams ‘The View’s Joy Behar: ‘She’s a Bit Cray-Cray’
Sharon Osbourne is getting ready to come out and tell her side of the story… The post Sharon Osbourne Slams ‘The View’s Joy Behar: ‘She’s a Bit Cray-Cray’ appeared first on Outsider.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
thedigitalfix.com
Whoopi Goldberg calls out critic who thought she wore a fat suit
Acclaimed actor Whoopi Goldberg has spoken out against a film critic who commented on her appearance in the upcoming drama movie Till – a movie based on the true story of the 1955 Lynching of Emmitt Till in Mississippi. Till recently premiered at the New York Film Festival, and...
The View fans concerned as host Joy Behar is ‘missing’ from show after long mysterious absence last season
THE View fans have become concerned for host Joy Behar after noticing she was missing from the talk show on Monday. The daytime program has only just begun the second week of its new season. As soon as The View began its live broadcast on Monday, fans at home immediately...
Whoopi Goldberg Recalls When She Got Canceled For Some Allegedly “X-Rated” Jokes About President George W. Bush: “I Didn’t Say Anything That Was Bad”
Despite weathering plenty of controversies while hosting The View over the years, Whoopi Goldberg says the one instance she was canceled didn’t stem from her time on the daytime talk show. Goldberg, who has been co-hosting the ABC series since 2007, told The New York Times Magazine that she experienced massive backlash and a career fallout long before her time at the Hot Topics table.
WHAS 11
Sherri Shepherd Shares the Advice Joan Rivers and Barbara Walters Have Given Her (Exclusive)
Sherri Shepherd is looking back at the influential women and mentors who have guided her along the path to hosting her own show. ET's Rachel Smith joined Shepherd at the studio for her new talk show, Sherri, and the outspoken host excitedly showed off her four themed greenrooms, each dedicated and modeled in homage to some of the women who have influenced her most -- including Marsha Warfield, Lucille Ball, Joan Rivers and her former co-host on The View, Whoopi Goldberg.
Jennifer Hudson And Sheryl Lee Ralph Share Special ‘Dreamgirls’ Moment
Newly-minted Emmy winner Sheryl Lee Ralph is joining the latest EGOT recipient Jennifer Hudson on the latter’s talk show to discuss Ralph’s iconic acceptance speech and pay tribute to their shared Dreamgirls legacy. In 1981, Ralph landed the role of Deena Jones in the Broadway debut of the “Dreamgirls” musical, alongside Loretta Devine and Jennifer Holliday. When shown a vintage photo from that era, the Abbott Elementary star reflected, “That was another great centerstage moment. I remember taking that picture and we were so happy because we knew we had a hit on their hands.” More from VIBE.comQuinta Brunson, Michaela Coel...
Sherri Shepherd’s excited to be herself on new talk show
NEW YORK (AP) — Sherri Shepherd is no stranger to hosting gigs on daytime TV, but when Oprah Winfrey offered to give her advice, the actor, comedienne and best-selling author took 15 pages of notes. Shepherd spent more than seven years at the table on ABC’s Daytime Emmy-winning show...
"Great British Bake Off" Did A "Mexican Week" Episode, And Fans Are Frustrated With How It Was Handled
The episode seemingly boiled Mexican culture down to sombreros, maracas, tacos, and "Juan" jokes.
Hear Chris Pratt as Mario for 1st time in 'The Super Mario Bros. Movie' teaser
Chris Pratt stars as Mario in "The Super Mario Bros. Movie" -- see the film's first teaser trailer here!
Nicki Swift
48K+
Followers
34K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT
Nicki Swift dishes out the news on all your favorite celebs, adds expert analysis, then moves on to the next hot topic, all without breaking a sweat.https://www.nickiswift.com/
Comments / 0