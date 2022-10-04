ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Comments / 0

Related
The Game 730 AM WVFN

Did You Know That Hugh Jackman Spent a Summer in Michigan?

Hugh Jackman is known for playing a Wolverine, but not the maze and blue version. The X-Men movie franchise is set to eventually come back in a new form courtesy of Marvel Studios. We don't know when the team will join the MCU, but we do know that Hugh is coming back. Earlier this week, Ryan Reynolds broke the internet with this Deadpool 3 announcement...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Game 730 AM WVFN

It’s Official: Michigan Dude’s Cat is the Tallest in the World

A Michigan man has made it into the Guinness Book of World Records - again. Dr. William Powers' cat holds the world record for being the world's tallest cat. Fenrir is the Savannah cat that lands Powers in the record book for measuring 18.83 inches tall. Savannah cats are a hybrid breed that results from mating a domestic cat with an African serval. According to Guinness, the practice became popular in the 1990s and the Savannah cat became a recognized breed in 2001.
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
City
Blissfield, MI
Local
Michigan Entertainment
City
Detroit, MI
City
Charlotte, MI
State
Arizona State
City
Birmingham, MI
The Game 730 AM WVFN

Here’s Where You Can Find the Oldest Trees In Michigan

Where would you expect to find the oldest trees in Michigan? For that matter, how would one even know if they were the oldest?. The answer is, no one does know...at least they haven't successfully figured that out yet. Sure, they can pinpoint a good number of Michigan's oldest trees, but when it comes to THE oldest, no one has come up with a definite way to tell.
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sammy Davis Jr.
Person
Gilda Radner
Person
Dennis Miller
Person
Oprah Winfrey
Person
Tim Meadows
The Game 730 AM WVFN

Was There Really a Shark Attack in Lake Michigan in 1955?

A shark attack in Lake Michigan in 1955? How is something like this even possible?. There's an old legend that claims a boy was bitten by a bull shark in Lake Michigan in 1955. That sounds impossible, right? While it's not impossible, most believe it's very unlikely. However, the story is still circulating and being talked about today.
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Snl#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Celebrity
The Game 730 AM WVFN

Amazing Pumpkin Patches the Family Will Love In Mid Michigan

Going to the pumpkin patch during Halloween is a tradition for many families, including my own. It's a tradition that I hope my kids will carry on with their own children. I look forward to climbing into the car to start our quest to find the best pumpkins to carve. Rain or shine, we are prepared. There's more to finding the perfect pumpkin then just the pumpkin. Maybe the perfect pumpkin includes the conversations with our kids while they are on the hunt. For me, it's the time I get to spend with my kids that means so much. I know it means a lot to them too. When they find their pumpkins, I will know because of the giant smile on their faces.
MASON, MI
The Game 730 AM WVFN

The Game 730 AM WVFN

Lansing, MI
2K+
Followers
5K+
Post
418K+
Views
ABOUT

The Game 730AM has the best sports coverage for Lansing, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy