Three Celebrity Jeopardy Contestants Whiff On An Easy Michigan Question
Eddie Huang, Iliza Schlesinger and Reggie Watts all failed at basic US geography Sunday night. A Question About The Great Lakes Stumped The Panel. I've always expected more out of stand-up comedians. They seem so smart and quick on stage, but off stage, they don't a lot about their own country.
The Purple Gang is Michigan’s Most Notorious Gangster Family You’ve Never Heard About
It's amazing that growing up, in history courses, watching the History Channel, I've never heard of the Purple Gang. Al Capone, yeah. John Dillinger, Of Course. All the families of New York, New Jersey, and Chicago, absolutely. But how is it possible, that one family of gangsters from Michigan could...
Did You Know That Hugh Jackman Spent a Summer in Michigan?
Hugh Jackman is known for playing a Wolverine, but not the maze and blue version. The X-Men movie franchise is set to eventually come back in a new form courtesy of Marvel Studios. We don't know when the team will join the MCU, but we do know that Hugh is coming back. Earlier this week, Ryan Reynolds broke the internet with this Deadpool 3 announcement...
It’s Official: Michigan Dude’s Cat is the Tallest in the World
A Michigan man has made it into the Guinness Book of World Records - again. Dr. William Powers' cat holds the world record for being the world's tallest cat. Fenrir is the Savannah cat that lands Powers in the record book for measuring 18.83 inches tall. Savannah cats are a hybrid breed that results from mating a domestic cat with an African serval. According to Guinness, the practice became popular in the 1990s and the Savannah cat became a recognized breed in 2001.
Did You Know 4 Michigan Governors Weren’t Born in the U.S.?
Not sure if you noticed, but another election season is upon us in Michigan. (If only there were TV commercials to remind us, right?) The Michigan governor's race is one of the nation's most hotly contested in 2022, and it got us wondering... what does it take to run for governor of Michigan?
Here’s Where You Can Find the Oldest Trees In Michigan
Where would you expect to find the oldest trees in Michigan? For that matter, how would one even know if they were the oldest?. The answer is, no one does know...at least they haven't successfully figured that out yet. Sure, they can pinpoint a good number of Michigan's oldest trees, but when it comes to THE oldest, no one has come up with a definite way to tell.
Michigan Skateboarder Sets World Record (Oh, And He’s Blind!)
Maybe it's better if you can't see when performing a dangerous skateboard move, Daniel Mancina should know, he's blind AND a great skater. Mancina Set The World Record For The Longest 50-50 Grind. Mancina, a 35-year-old from Royal Oak, set a world record back in January for performing the longest...
Michigan Kitten Named ‘Thor’ Lives Up To Its Mythical Name
The four month old ginger kitten is being considered a hero after saving a Farmington Hills family from certain death. 'Thor' Likes To Complain A Lot, And That Saved A Family From CO-2 Poisoning. The small, orange kitten began meowing incessantly when a garage door closed, spreading deadly carbon monoxide...
Michigan is the Only State That Loves This Pumpkin Spiced Treat
Fall has arrived, the leaves are starting to turn, and everywhere you go you'll see a plethora of products that are pumpkin spice flavored. And it really does feel like there are some weird options out there. I recently saw a Pumpkin Spiced seltzer at the store and caught myself double taking wondering who that was for.
Was There Really a Shark Attack in Lake Michigan in 1955?
A shark attack in Lake Michigan in 1955? How is something like this even possible?. There's an old legend that claims a boy was bitten by a bull shark in Lake Michigan in 1955. That sounds impossible, right? While it's not impossible, most believe it's very unlikely. However, the story is still circulating and being talked about today.
What Happened To All The ‘Shurfine’ Products in Michigan?
I remember when I was a kid going to the grocery store with my mom and seeing all the foods with the word “Shurfine” slapped on most of the labels. The term meant nothing to me until years later when I realized the word was a mashup of two words that meant their products are “sure fine”. DUH.
New 'SNL' cast member Michael Longfellow takes killer jabs at Arizona on 'Weekend Update'
Arizona has provided fertile ground for “Saturday Night Live” in recent years. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema alone has been good for a lot of laughs and still could be if the show wanted to go that route. Meghan McCain, Rep. Paul Gosar and former Sen. Jeff Flake have also...
Vintage Michigan Grocers Part 4 – Before Digital, Before Surveillance: 1880s-1950s
Okay, show of hands: how many of you worked in a supermarket when you were in school? (For those who actually raised their hands, put 'em back down...I can't really see you, ya know..) I worked in one of the local supermarkets when I was 16 thru 18 years old....
Amazing Pumpkin Patches the Family Will Love In Mid Michigan
Going to the pumpkin patch during Halloween is a tradition for many families, including my own. It's a tradition that I hope my kids will carry on with their own children. I look forward to climbing into the car to start our quest to find the best pumpkins to carve. Rain or shine, we are prepared. There's more to finding the perfect pumpkin then just the pumpkin. Maybe the perfect pumpkin includes the conversations with our kids while they are on the hunt. For me, it's the time I get to spend with my kids that means so much. I know it means a lot to them too. When they find their pumpkins, I will know because of the giant smile on their faces.
