Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NFL Field Trespasser Files Police Report Against NFL Player Who Tackled HimNews Breaking LIVESanta Clara, CA
Sugar Kingdom: Handpicked Donut Shops in Los AngelesThe Daily ScoopLos Angeles, CA
Historically, California defied the odds and became a beacon to the worldDevoLos Angeles, CA
Kevin Hart’s Vegan Fast-Food Restaurant Is Opening in Monrovia This NovemberVegOut MagazineMonrovia, CA
Chipotle's Monumental 'Tortilla Robot' Will Make Your Order NowLet's Eat LACalifornia State
Related
LA3C Culture Festival Announces Additional Performers To Join Megan Thee Stallion and Maluma
The first-ever LA3C culture and creativity festival sponsored by Penske Media and set for Dec. 10-11 will include mainstage performances by Free Nationals, Gerardo Ortiz, Fonseca, Marc Segui, Shawn Wasabi, Monogem, Shea Diamond, and Chicocurlyhead, organizers announced today. The festival will take place at Los Angeles State Historic Park in Los Angeles. The name, LA3C, stands for Los Angeles the Capital of Culture & Creativity. See the newly released full poster below. The diverse lineup of performers joins previously announced headliner and three-time Grammy-winner Megan Thee Stallion and Latin chart-topper Maluma, with performances by K-Pop stage-breakers Seventeen and Snoop Dogg. Tickets are on-sale...
Ice-T Explains Why Snoop Dogg, Dr. Dre and Other Los Angeles Rappers Don’t Wear Much Jewelry
Since the tragic shooting death of PnB Rock in Los Angeles, Ice-T has been inundated with questions on Twitter about L.A. gang culture. Although Ice said he's done with explaining L.A. gangs, he's still getting hit up with questions. On Wednesday (Sept. 14), Ice-T jumped on Twitter to put a...
Quavo And Takeoff Clarify Why Migos Broke Up
Quavo and Takeoff have finally provided clarity on the Migos’ current status after months of speculation, label drama, social media unfollows, and the duo and Offset releasing a slew of music separately. In a teaser from Unc & Phew’s upcoming appearance on Revolt TV’s Big Facts podcast, the “Workin Me” rapper in particular spoke on matters related to family, brotherhood, and loyalty.More from VIBE.comCardi B And JT Exchange Words On Twitter21 Savage Confronts Wack 100 Over Snitch AllegationsOffset Sent Andre 3000 3 Songs In Hopes Of Collaborating “I just feel like we want to see our career as a duo, you...
DaBaby Allegedly Used Megan Thee Stallion Lookalike in New Music Video
DaBaby released the song "Boogeyman" last week, and one of the lyrics alleges him having a sexual relationship with Megan Thee Stallion.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
HipHopDX.com
L.A. Rapper Half Ounce Shot & Killed In Koreatown Drive-By
L.A. rapper Half Ounce has been shot and killed in a drive-by shooting. According to Fox 11 Los Angeles, the fatal shooting of the emerging Inglewood rapper (real name Latauriisha O’Brien) occurred on Monday (October 3) at around 11:30 p.m. in the area of 8th and New Hampshire. Authorities...
AOL Corp
'Gangsta's Paradise' rapper Coolio dead at age 59
Coolio, known for massive 1990s hip-hop hits like “Fantastic Voyage,” “C U When U Get There,” “1,2,3,4 (Sumpin' New)” and the Dangerous Minds movie theme “Gangsta’s Paradise,” has died of a suspected cardiac arrest, according to TMZ. He was 59 years old. The West Coast rapper, whose real name was Artis Leon Ivey Jr., is survived by his six children.
Revered Rapper Freddie Gibbs: ‘It Goes Whitney Houston, Luther Vandross, Then Me’
Freddie Gibbs is “the Mack” of hip-hop — hunched over a grand piano, two ice cubes in his old fashioned, white dress shirt unbuttoned to his torso, Big Boss Rabbit chain glistening across his neck. Slightly off-tune on purpose, he croons classic soul songs, from the Jackson Five’s “One More Chance” to Stan Smith’s “Stay With Me” to TLC’s “Waterfalls,” but there’s one catch: he wrote them. At least, in his world, he did, and the lyrics are a little shadier. “Oooh, baby give me one more chance” transforms into “Oooh, baby give me one more gram,” as Gibbs gives...
Kanye West Wants This Oscar Winner to Play Him in a Movie
In a movie about Kanye West‘s life, who would play the lead role? Well, Ye already has an idea. The “Praise God” rapper took to Instagram on Wednesday (Oct. 5) to share a black screen with the words, “Who should play me in a Ye movie?” While a few comments suggested stars like Michael B. Jordan, Denzel Washington or even Kanye himself — the Yeezy founder had his sights set on one particular Oscar winner. “My pick is Jamie Foxx,” he captioned his post. “One of the greatest geniuses.” In 2005, Foxx was nominated for best supporting actor at the Academy Awards for...
RELATED PEOPLE
NME
Janet Jackson is reissuing ‘The Velvet Rope’ for its 25th anniversary
Janet Jackson will reissue her sixth studio album, 1997’s ‘The Velvet Rope’, in celebration of its 25th anniversary this week. The expanded edition will arrive this Friday (October 7), exactly 25 years after the original album was released. It will feature a smorgasbord of bonus tracks, which will be available on streaming platforms for the first time.
BET
2022 Was Good to Moneybagg Yo
Rapper Doechii fueled her meteoric rise with TikTok hits and a self-funded EP, so it's no surprise she's landed a Best Hip Hop Breakthrough Artist nomination and a spot on Obama's playlist. Get to know Lyricist of the Year nominee Benny the Butcher ahead of the BET Hip Hop Awards...
Pusha T & No Malice Reunite, Perform as Clipse at the 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards
Pusha T took the stage at the 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards on Tuesday night (Oct. 4), performing a mashup of his It’s Almost Dry hits “Diet Coke” and “Just So You Remember,” the rapper surprised the audience with his brother No Malice. The duo reunited as Clipse to perform their 2002 classic, “Grindin,'” met with cheers from the crowd. Pusha T and No Malice previously joined each other onstage at Pharrell Williams‘ Something in the Water Festival this summer, where they performed together for the first time in years, bringing tracks like “Mr. Me Too,” “What Happened to That Boy,” “Cot...
Kevin Parker Celebrates 10 Years of Tame Impala’s ‘Lonerism’:’ I Felt Free to be Ambitious, Weird, Pop, Experimental’
Ten years is a lifetime that goes by in the blink of an eye. Just ask Kevin Parker, the production maestro behind Tame Impala. A decade ago this week, the Australian creative whiz dropped his sophomore full-length album, Lonerism (via Modular Recordings). And from that point on, everything changed. Parker today takes a trip down memory lane, pulling recollections and photos from the vault. “Lonerism is 10 years old today. Difficult to sum up what the album means to me at this point,” he writes on Instagram. “It was a pretty special time for me making the music (it wasn’t an album yet...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Beyoncé Throws ‘Club Renaissance’ Party at Paris Fashion Week With Doja Cat, Halsey & More
On Tuesday, Beyoncé threw a Club Renaissance party during Paris Fashion Week, and it was a star-studded affair. Tyler, the Creator, Doja Cat, Halsey, Naomi Campbell and Baz Luhrmann were just a few of the celebrities spotted at the invite-only party. An invite posted by Pop Crave shows that Beyoncé required attendees to provide a negative same-day COVID-19 test result, in addition to banning all phone use within the event. With no photos floating around from the event, it seems Beyoncé succeeded in keeping the event hush-hush. The party, hosted at Yoyo Pais De Tokyo, was in partnership with Tiffany & Co. It’s...
thesource.com
DJ Drama and Snoop Dogg Set to Drop Gangsta Grillz Project ‘I Still Got It’
DJ Drama and his Gangsta Grillz brand are alive and strong. With projects loading up, DJ Drama is getting ready to partner with Snoop Dogg for a special edition of the music series. Sharing a Facetime call with The Doggfather, Drama wrote, “@snoopdogg I Still Got It. Gangsta Grillz. 10/20/22.”...
Kendrick Lamar wins big, Clipse reunites at the 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards
Another round of BET Hip Hop Awards are in the books, with last night’s 2022 edition bringing together once again the biggest names in Hip Hop for an evening filled with celebration and surprises.
5 Things We Learned From Rosalia’s Grammy Museum Conversation
Rosalía took center stage at the Los Angeles Grammy Museum on Wednesday (Oct. 5) for an intimate conversation where she talked about her Motomami tour, her mother as a muse for inspiration and a changing landscape for female producers, among other things. Related Rosalia Lands in NYC: 5 Things to Know About Her Motomami World Tour 10/06/2022 The singer-songwriter/producer — who’s up for eight Latin Grammys at this year’s ceremony (including album of the year for Motomami) — is currently in L.A. where she’s set to perform at the YouTube Theater Oct. 7-8 as part of her Motomami World Tour. “It’s going pretty...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
HipHopDX.com
Quavo & Takeoff Shed Light On Migos Breakup: ‘We Stand On Loyalty’
Quavo and Takeoff have addressed Migos breaking up following rumors circulating earlier this year. As they prepare to release their Only Built for Infinity Links project on Friday (October 7), the Atlanta duo stopped by REVOLT TV’s Big Facts podcast. During the conversation, they spoke about the situation with Migos and whether they’ll get back to making music together in the future.
Feid Announces His First-Ever U.S. Headlining Tour: Here Are the Dates
Colombian star Feid is set to headline his first-ever U.S. tour. Dubbed U.S. Trip, the Live Nation-produced stint is set to kick off Oct. 13 in Atlanta and will make stops in key Latin markets such as Chicago, Dallas, Las Vegas and Orlando before wrapping up in Los Angeles on Nov. 25. Last year, Feid toured the U.S. as the opening act for Karol G’s entire Bichota Tour. “For me, it is going to be a huge door that is going to open. Ever since I began making music, for me, it is a dream to be able to...
The Police’s ‘Every Breath You Take’ Surpasses 1 Billion Views on YouTube
The music video for The Police‘s famous single “Every Breath You Take” has officially joined YouTube’s Billion Views Club, the video streaming service announced Wednesday (Oct. 5). Originally released as the lead single off the band’s 1983 album Synchronicity, the Sting-penned ballad eventually became The Police’s sole No. 1 hit on the Billboard Hot 100, and reigned atop the chart for eight weeks total. It won Grammys for song of the year and best pop performance by a duo or group with vocal. Related Summer Songs 1958-2022: The Top 10 Tunes of Each Summer 10/05/2022 Meanwhile, the moody visual became well-known for its striking black-and-white...
Comments / 0