The FADER

Song You Need: Theon Cross is teaching his tuba to fly

Theon Cross is taking his tuba to places no tuba has ever been before. Best known for his dynamic role within the explosive London four-piece Sons of Kemet, Cross is also a solo artist. He’s released an EP (2015’s Aspirations) and two full-length albums — 2019’s Fyah and last year’s Intra-I, always keeping the deep tones of his untraditional lead instrument front and center. Today, he’s shared a new seven inch single, “Wings,” along with a B-side instrumental cover of Aswad’s British reggae classic “Back To Africa.”
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Shania Twain Offers a Shot of Caffeinated Bliss in New Song ‘Waking Up Dreaming’

Shania Twain wants to embrace the thrill of being in love in her new song “Waking Up Dreaming,” which was released on Friday. It’s the country-pop icon’s first new music since 2017 and first under a recording agreement with Republic Nashville. “Do you know I adore you?/A million ways to show you, I do,” Twain sings at the top of “Waking Up Dreaming,” propelled by a hydraulic “Mickey”-style drum beat and subtle washes of synth. It gradually builds to a Shania-worthy maximalist sound, a dance party of gleaming guitars and unfettered bliss. “Let’s start waking up dreaming/And dress up crazy...
BEAUTY & FASHION
New York City, NY
Entertainment
American Songwriter

The Cuban-German Roots and Meaning Behind Lou Bega’s 1999 Dance Hit “Mambo No. 5 (A Little Bit Of)”

Right from the starting countdown, Lou Bega’s “Mambo No. 5 (A Little Bit Of)” was a party about to explode. Off Bega’s debut album, A Little Bit of Mambo, the song topped the charts across Europe and reached No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100 and sold 3.3 million copies in the U.S., and was nominated for a Grammy for Best Male Pop Vocal Performance in 2000.
THEATER & DANCE
HipHopDX.com

Styles P Announces His Retirement & Plans For Two Final Albums

Styles P has announced he’s retiring as a solo artist, but not before he gives his fans two more albums. The LOX veteran took to Instagram with a lengthy farewell dedicated to his devoted fans, and said he’s merely stepping away from the microphone so he can be more “spiritually healthy.”
MUSIC
NME

TSHA – ‘Capricorn Sun’ review: euphoric debut certifies producer’s scene-leading ascension

Since 2020, TSHA has become one of the most talked-about break-out names in electronic music. With two strong EPs (‘Flowers’ and ‘OnlyL’) in the bag, as well as a pumping compilation for Fabric, the London-based artist, producer and DJ’s emotional blend of patiently-euphoric synth build-ups and hook-filled pop stylings have connected far and wide, elevating her far beyond underground favourite status.
MUSIC
CNN

Brownstone releasing first new music in 25 years

CNN — Lately, the female singing trio Brownstone has been all about the “re.”. “We’re reinventing, we’re refreshed, we’re renewed, we’re revamped,” member Teisha Brown told CNN in a recent interview. “Now don’t get it twisted: you still are getting Brownstone, but we are giving you a little bit of a new feel.”
MUSIC
Tallahassee Democrat

Rose-of-Sharon will produce beautiful color by next summer

Fall is a great time to plant shrubs to give them the best advantage for developing an expanded root system before winter slows down growth. If you’re thinking about adding plants to provide summer color in your garden, I hope you’ll give serious consideration to rose-of-Sharon, also known as althea. A member of...
GARDENING
getnews.info

An Intimate, Passionate, and Intoxicating Spectacle of Love – ADHD Rush Drops New Electronic Single

With his new single, “I Got To Get To You,” singer-songwriter ADHD Rush depicts a soulful vibe while simultaneously delivering a personal love letter. Underscored by love and passion, ADHD Rush’s dynamic new electronic single shows the world his unique and diverse musical palette. Be it his superb arrangements, compelling rhythms, and tunes that scintillate audiences or songwriting straight from the heart, ADHD Rush’s music has got it all!
MUSIC
Billboard

Sam Smith & Kim Petras’ ‘Unholy’ Reigns Atop Streaming Songs Chart

Sam Smith and Kim Petras each top Billboard’s Streaming Songs chart for the first time with “Unholy,” which starts atop the Oct. 8-dated list. “Unholy” debuts with 23.2 million official U.S. streams in the week ending Sept. 29, according to Luminate. “Unholy” follows four Streaming Songs...
CELEBRITIES
Pitchfork

Jamila Woods Shares New Song “Boundaries”: Listen

Jamila Woods is back with the new song “Boundaries.” The Blvk-produced song is Woods’ first solo single since 2020’s “Sula (Paperback).” Listen to it below. “‘Boundaries’ is a song about the negotiation between private and shared space in a new relationship, the risk involved in letting someone get close enough to see your rough edges,” Woods said in a statement. “I think a lot about the Prentice Hemphill quote, ‘Boundaries are the distance at which I can love you and me simultaneously.’ The song is about learning the difference between erecting boundaries out of fear versus out of love.”
MUSIC

