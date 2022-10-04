Read full article on original website
Paramore plays 'Misery Business' again after retiring it due to lyrics controversy
The band stopped playing the song in 2018 after some listeners said they found its lyrics sexist. But after years of fans defending the song and singer Hayley Williams reiterating her commitment to feminism, the band performed it live on Sunday.
The FADER
Song You Need: Theon Cross is teaching his tuba to fly
Theon Cross is taking his tuba to places no tuba has ever been before. Best known for his dynamic role within the explosive London four-piece Sons of Kemet, Cross is also a solo artist. He’s released an EP (2015’s Aspirations) and two full-length albums — 2019’s Fyah and last year’s Intra-I, always keeping the deep tones of his untraditional lead instrument front and center. Today, he’s shared a new seven inch single, “Wings,” along with a B-side instrumental cover of Aswad’s British reggae classic “Back To Africa.”
SFGate
Pavement Closes Out Four-Night New York Stand With Tight, Deep-Diving Set: Concert Review
Back in the day (“the day” being the 1990s), Pavement became so typecast as a cliché-lambasting, anti-rock band that they never really got credit for what a great rock band they were — and, as their ongoing 30th-ish anniversary tour shows, still are. The stereotypical scrawny,...
Shania Twain Offers a Shot of Caffeinated Bliss in New Song ‘Waking Up Dreaming’
Shania Twain wants to embrace the thrill of being in love in her new song “Waking Up Dreaming,” which was released on Friday. It’s the country-pop icon’s first new music since 2017 and first under a recording agreement with Republic Nashville. “Do you know I adore you?/A million ways to show you, I do,” Twain sings at the top of “Waking Up Dreaming,” propelled by a hydraulic “Mickey”-style drum beat and subtle washes of synth. It gradually builds to a Shania-worthy maximalist sound, a dance party of gleaming guitars and unfettered bliss. “Let’s start waking up dreaming/And dress up crazy...
The Cuban-German Roots and Meaning Behind Lou Bega’s 1999 Dance Hit “Mambo No. 5 (A Little Bit Of)”
Right from the starting countdown, Lou Bega’s “Mambo No. 5 (A Little Bit Of)” was a party about to explode. Off Bega’s debut album, A Little Bit of Mambo, the song topped the charts across Europe and reached No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100 and sold 3.3 million copies in the U.S., and was nominated for a Grammy for Best Male Pop Vocal Performance in 2000.
HipHopDX.com
Styles P Announces His Retirement & Plans For Two Final Albums
Styles P has announced he’s retiring as a solo artist, but not before he gives his fans two more albums. The LOX veteran took to Instagram with a lengthy farewell dedicated to his devoted fans, and said he’s merely stepping away from the microphone so he can be more “spiritually healthy.”
NME
TSHA – ‘Capricorn Sun’ review: euphoric debut certifies producer’s scene-leading ascension
Since 2020, TSHA has become one of the most talked-about break-out names in electronic music. With two strong EPs (‘Flowers’ and ‘OnlyL’) in the bag, as well as a pumping compilation for Fabric, the London-based artist, producer and DJ’s emotional blend of patiently-euphoric synth build-ups and hook-filled pop stylings have connected far and wide, elevating her far beyond underground favourite status.
Right Said Fred brothers go off on Beyoncé for using 'I'm Too Sexy' melody without OK
'Normally the artist approaches us' for permission to lift from a song, the duo said, 'but Beyoncé didn't because she is such an arrogant person.'
Brownstone releasing first new music in 25 years
CNN — Lately, the female singing trio Brownstone has been all about the “re.”. “We’re reinventing, we’re refreshed, we’re renewed, we’re revamped,” member Teisha Brown told CNN in a recent interview. “Now don’t get it twisted: you still are getting Brownstone, but we are giving you a little bit of a new feel.”
Rose-of-Sharon will produce beautiful color by next summer
Kenny Mason blends rock and rap ferociously on “RUFFS”
Kenny Mason performed on the second day of Lollapalooza, July 30, 2021. Credit: Vashon Jordan Jr via TNS. Kenny Mason, an Atlanta-native rap artist, released his new mixtape, “RUFFS,” Sept. 28.
getnews.info
An Intimate, Passionate, and Intoxicating Spectacle of Love – ADHD Rush Drops New Electronic Single
With his new single, “I Got To Get To You,” singer-songwriter ADHD Rush depicts a soulful vibe while simultaneously delivering a personal love letter. Underscored by love and passion, ADHD Rush’s dynamic new electronic single shows the world his unique and diverse musical palette. Be it his superb arrangements, compelling rhythms, and tunes that scintillate audiences or songwriting straight from the heart, ADHD Rush’s music has got it all!
Billboard
Sam Smith & Kim Petras’ ‘Unholy’ Reigns Atop Streaming Songs Chart
Sam Smith and Kim Petras each top Billboard’s Streaming Songs chart for the first time with “Unholy,” which starts atop the Oct. 8-dated list. “Unholy” debuts with 23.2 million official U.S. streams in the week ending Sept. 29, according to Luminate. “Unholy” follows four Streaming Songs...
Jamila Woods Shares New Song “Boundaries”: Listen
Jamila Woods is back with the new song “Boundaries.” The Blvk-produced song is Woods’ first solo single since 2020’s “Sula (Paperback).” Listen to it below. “‘Boundaries’ is a song about the negotiation between private and shared space in a new relationship, the risk involved in letting someone get close enough to see your rough edges,” Woods said in a statement. “I think a lot about the Prentice Hemphill quote, ‘Boundaries are the distance at which I can love you and me simultaneously.’ The song is about learning the difference between erecting boundaries out of fear versus out of love.”
