Read full article on original website
Related
4 things we learned from wild card weekend: Are Mets dangerous again with new life and nothing to lose?
A look at what Saturday’s results mean – for the impending Division Series and the last wild cards standing.
Viva El Birdos
October in St. Louis
Author’s note: As many of you know, it was tradition around here for more years than I’ve visited the site that the Red Baron, aka A.E. Schafer, would pen us a nice little welcome into the post season. Well, the Baron’s not around anymore. But I’m not one to let a tradition die, nor am I above blatantly ripping off a writer and calling it an homage. We miss you, RB.
Viva El Birdos
2022 playoffs - When conventional wisdom isn't right anymore (maybe...)
Editors Note: This post was written prior to the first pitch of the 2022 playoffs. Game 1 results are not incorporated. It has been conventional wisdom for ages that in baseball, momentum was as good as tomorrow’s starting pitcher. A twist on that is the notion that teams that have shut-down power pitchers will win the playoff series, especially the shorter divisional series. This "conventional wisdom" is what it is because it has stood the test of time.
Viva El Birdos
Final 2022 Cardinal Transaction Update
Playoff baseball is only a few hours away. I’m going to close out the Cardinal transaction series this season with the rest of the moves following September 5th. That will help everyone understand how the roster ultimately took its shape. 9/7/22: Placed OF Dylan Carlson on the 10-day IL...
MLB・
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Viva El Birdos
VEB Podcast: Wild Card Series Preview
The Cardinals have concluded the regular season and are heading to the new 3-game Wild Card round against the Phillies. Game 1: Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, 1:07 pm CST on ABC. Game 2: Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, 7:37 pm CST on ESPN2. Game 3 (if necessary): Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022,...
Viva El Birdos
Cards and Phils Finalize 2022 Wild Card Series Rosters
All of the speculation is now over. A lot of the news trickled out last night due to the reporting of Katie Woo, Derrick Goold, Jeff Jones and others on the Cards side. Here are your rosters for the Wild Card Series against the Phils. CARDINALS. Pitchers (12) Jack Flaherty,...
MLB・
Comments / 0