Pittsburgh, PA

October in St. Louis

Author’s note: As many of you know, it was tradition around here for more years than I’ve visited the site that the Red Baron, aka A.E. Schafer, would pen us a nice little welcome into the post season. Well, the Baron’s not around anymore. But I’m not one to let a tradition die, nor am I above blatantly ripping off a writer and calling it an homage. We miss you, RB.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
2022 playoffs - When conventional wisdom isn't right anymore (maybe...)

Editors Note: This post was written prior to the first pitch of the 2022 playoffs. Game 1 results are not incorporated. It has been conventional wisdom for ages that in baseball, momentum was as good as tomorrow’s starting pitcher. A twist on that is the notion that teams that have shut-down power pitchers will win the playoff series, especially the shorter divisional series. This "conventional wisdom" is what it is because it has stood the test of time.
Final 2022 Cardinal Transaction Update

Playoff baseball is only a few hours away. I’m going to close out the Cardinal transaction series this season with the rest of the moves following September 5th. That will help everyone understand how the roster ultimately took its shape. 9/7/22: Placed OF Dylan Carlson on the 10-day IL...
VEB Podcast: Wild Card Series Preview

The Cardinals have concluded the regular season and are heading to the new 3-game Wild Card round against the Phillies. Game 1: Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, 1:07 pm CST on ABC. Game 2: Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, 7:37 pm CST on ESPN2. Game 3 (if necessary): Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022,...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Cards and Phils Finalize 2022 Wild Card Series Rosters

All of the speculation is now over. A lot of the news trickled out last night due to the reporting of Katie Woo, Derrick Goold, Jeff Jones and others on the Cards side. Here are your rosters for the Wild Card Series against the Phils. CARDINALS. Pitchers (12) Jack Flaherty,...
