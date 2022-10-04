ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Biloxi, MS

WLOX

Gulfport PD responding to officer involved shooting

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Officials are currently investigating an officer involved shooting in Gulfport. The incident took place around 3 p.m. Thursday near Pass Road and 8th Avenue. This story will be updated as more information becomes available. Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to...
GULFPORT, MS
WJTV 12

Gulfport man accused of killing father found dead

GULFPORT, Miss. (WJTV) – A Gulfport man, who was facing a murder trial for allegedly killing his father, was found dead on Monday. The Sun Herald reported John Anderson, 36, was found unresponsive at a home off of Perry Street. He was taken to Memorial Hospital at Gulfport where he was pronounced deceased. Harrison County […]
GULFPORT, MS
WLOX

Police investigating fatal Saucier shooting

SAUCIER, Miss. (WLOX) - One person has died after a shooting Thursday afternoon. Harrison County Sheriff Troy Peterson confirms the incident happened around noon, and Coroner Brian Switzer tells us it happened on Adams Road in Saucier. Sheriff Peterson says they have one suspect in custody, but it is still...
SAUCIER, MS
WLOX

Pascagoula Police search for 3 missing teens

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - Pascagoula Police are asking for the public’s help to find three missing teenage girls, including two sisters, who may have run away from home. Leah Eubanks, 13, could be in the Lucedale area. She was last seen on Sunday, October 2, leaving her home on Melton Drive in Pascagoula. She’s 5′6″ tall and weighs 112 lbs. She was last seen wearing a black hoodie and pink sweatpants.
PASCAGOULA, MS
WALA-TV FOX10

Mobile police: Man shoots wife, takes her to hospital

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -Mobile Police Investigators still trying to figure this one out. They say 52-year-old Larry Collins shot his wife during an argument, then took her to the hospital, before he disappeared. According to investigators, last Sunday, Collins and his wife were arguing over some of her Facebook posts,...
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

3 arrested for burglary after walking down George Co. road in stolen clothes: Sheriff

GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) – Three people were arrested in George County soon after burglarizing a home Tuesday, the sheriff’s office said. Around 11:45 a.m., deputies responded to a call from a resident in Agricola saying three individuals were walking down Highway 612 after breaking into the caller’s unoccupied home and stealing several items. Deputies […]
GEORGE COUNTY, MS
utv44.com

Family pleads for justice after Mobile night club shooting

MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — The family of a man shot in a Mobile nightclub is pleading with the public to help police solve the case. Derrick Shavers' family says he was shot four times inside Bank Nighlife on Azalea Road last month. "It was a senseless act because he...
MOBILE, AL
WJTV 12

Escaped inmate arrested in Lawrence County

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Miss (WJTV) – An escaped Hancock County inmate was captured in Lawrence County on Tuesday, October 4. Deputies said Kasie Mitchell, 27, was captured around 7:00 p.m. In addition, deputies said her boyfriend, Sawyer Reid, was arrested as an accomplice for aiding in her getaway. According to investigators, Mitchell escaped from the Hancock County […]
LAWRENCE COUNTY, MS
WLOX

Cruisers flock to nostalgic businesses on Coast

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Cruisin’ the Coast is all about creating a blast from the past, and several businesses in South Mississippi have that nostalgic feel built into their DNA. As a result, they are becoming hot spots for cruisers who want to expand the experience beyond just cars...
GULFPORT, MS
WKRG News 5

Man shot while taking out trash in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department said a man was shot Tuesday night while taking out his trash. Officials said officers responded to University Hospital after they received information about a shooting. Once they arrived, officers found that a man had been shot while taking out his trash. This happened at […]
MOBILE, AL
WLOX

Pedestrian killed in early-morning hit-and-run in Hancock County; arrest made

HANCOCK COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - One person is dead after a hit-and-run early this morning in Hancock County’s Lakeshore community, and deputies have arrested a suspect. Hancock County Sheriff Ricky Adam says the driver fled the scene, but the driver and vehicle were found later in the day at a nearby trailer park. Deputies took 35-year-old Christopher Peterson into custody and charged him with leaving the scene of an accident.
HANCOCK COUNTY, MS
WLOX

Woman who escaped from Hancock County jail captured

It's another beautiful day! We'll be back in the low to mid 80s this afternoon with plenty of sunshine. Temperatures will drop into the 50s and 60s by early Thursday morning. The rest of the week will be calm and warm. Here's the latest forecast. Wesley's Wednesday Morning First Alert...
HANCOCK COUNTY, MS
WKRG News 5

George County man wanted for cutting phone lines: Sheriff

GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) – A George County man is wanted by the sheriff’s office for allegedly cutting phone lines over the weekend. Deputies responded to a call about a person tampering with phone lines on Highway 198 West in the Bexley community around 4:20 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 1. When they arrived, deputies said a […]
GEORGE COUNTY, MS
WKRG News 5

Mother arrested, accused of shooting, killing son: Mobile Police

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department arrested and charged a 53-year-old mother with the murder of her 13-year-old son, according to a release from the MPD. Glenda Agee, 53, was charged with murder after officers found a 13-year-old shot at the 2000 block of Jones Lane. Officers were called to the block […]
MOBILE, AL

