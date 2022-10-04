Read full article on original website
WLOX
Cruisin’ the Coast drive-by-shooting victim returns one year later
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The end of Rodenburg Avenue and Highway 90 is a prime spot for taking in Cruisin’ the Coast action. It’s also the same spot where a year ago gun shots rang out striking a bystander. Despite nearly losing his life, the gunshot victim Jerry...
WLOX
Gulfport PD responding to officer involved shooting
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Officials are currently investigating an officer involved shooting in Gulfport. The incident took place around 3 p.m. Thursday near Pass Road and 8th Avenue. This story will be updated as more information becomes available. Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to...
Gulfport man accused of killing father found dead
GULFPORT, Miss. (WJTV) – A Gulfport man, who was facing a murder trial for allegedly killing his father, was found dead on Monday. The Sun Herald reported John Anderson, 36, was found unresponsive at a home off of Perry Street. He was taken to Memorial Hospital at Gulfport where he was pronounced deceased. Harrison County […]
WLOX
Police investigating fatal Saucier shooting
SAUCIER, Miss. (WLOX) - One person has died after a shooting Thursday afternoon. Harrison County Sheriff Troy Peterson confirms the incident happened around noon, and Coroner Brian Switzer tells us it happened on Adams Road in Saucier. Sheriff Peterson says they have one suspect in custody, but it is still...
WLOX
Woman arrested in connection with shooting of man from ‘prior dating relationship’ on Biloxi street, police say
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - One man was injured in a Biloxi shooting overnight, and a woman is behind bars. Biloxi Police have arrested 21-year-old Chelsea Lashaye Rodolfich and charged her with aggravated assault. Captain Thomas Goldsworthy with Biloxi Police says the shooting happened around midnight Wednesday in the area of...
WLOX
Pascagoula Police search for 3 missing teens
PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - Pascagoula Police are asking for the public’s help to find three missing teenage girls, including two sisters, who may have run away from home. Leah Eubanks, 13, could be in the Lucedale area. She was last seen on Sunday, October 2, leaving her home on Melton Drive in Pascagoula. She’s 5′6″ tall and weighs 112 lbs. She was last seen wearing a black hoodie and pink sweatpants.
Vigil held for 13-year-old killed in shooting, mother charged with murder
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Family and friends of the 13-year-old who was allegedly killed by his mother held a vigil Wednesday, Oct. 5. The vigil was held in the same neighborhood where Ja’mil Dewayne Lewis Autry was shot. His siblings Tiffany Epps and William Lewis recalled their little brother’s big heart and his passion for […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Mobile police: Man shoots wife, takes her to hospital
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -Mobile Police Investigators still trying to figure this one out. They say 52-year-old Larry Collins shot his wife during an argument, then took her to the hospital, before he disappeared. According to investigators, last Sunday, Collins and his wife were arguing over some of her Facebook posts,...
3 arrested for burglary after walking down George Co. road in stolen clothes: Sheriff
GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) – Three people were arrested in George County soon after burglarizing a home Tuesday, the sheriff’s office said. Around 11:45 a.m., deputies responded to a call from a resident in Agricola saying three individuals were walking down Highway 612 after breaking into the caller’s unoccupied home and stealing several items. Deputies […]
utv44.com
"It was a tragic accident" Family defends Mobile mother accused of murdering her own son
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Family of 13-year-old Ja'Mil Lewis Autry who died Monday night after police say he was shot by his mother are saying the incident was a tragic accident. Family members said the mother, 53-year-old Glenda Agee, and her son had a very loving relationship and that...
WLOX
Couple was on their way to Cruisin’ the Coast before fatal Hwy 49 crash, authorities say
STONE COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - The victim of a fatal accident involving an antique car Wednesday afternoon has now been identified. We’re told the couple in the car, a 1957 Chevy Bel Air, was on their way down to Cruisin’ the Coast. Harrison County Coroner Brian Switzer, temporarily...
utv44.com
Family pleads for justice after Mobile night club shooting
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — The family of a man shot in a Mobile nightclub is pleading with the public to help police solve the case. Derrick Shavers' family says he was shot four times inside Bank Nighlife on Azalea Road last month. "It was a senseless act because he...
Escaped inmate arrested in Lawrence County
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Miss (WJTV) – An escaped Hancock County inmate was captured in Lawrence County on Tuesday, October 4. Deputies said Kasie Mitchell, 27, was captured around 7:00 p.m. In addition, deputies said her boyfriend, Sawyer Reid, was arrested as an accomplice for aiding in her getaway. According to investigators, Mitchell escaped from the Hancock County […]
WLOX
Cruisers flock to nostalgic businesses on Coast
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Cruisin’ the Coast is all about creating a blast from the past, and several businesses in South Mississippi have that nostalgic feel built into their DNA. As a result, they are becoming hot spots for cruisers who want to expand the experience beyond just cars...
Man shot while taking out trash in Mobile
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department said a man was shot Tuesday night while taking out his trash. Officials said officers responded to University Hospital after they received information about a shooting. Once they arrived, officers found that a man had been shot while taking out his trash. This happened at […]
WLOX
Pedestrian killed in early-morning hit-and-run in Hancock County; arrest made
HANCOCK COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - One person is dead after a hit-and-run early this morning in Hancock County’s Lakeshore community, and deputies have arrested a suspect. Hancock County Sheriff Ricky Adam says the driver fled the scene, but the driver and vehicle were found later in the day at a nearby trailer park. Deputies took 35-year-old Christopher Peterson into custody and charged him with leaving the scene of an accident.
WLOX
Cruisin’ the Coast car named ‘Miss Eunice’ honors Kiln couple’s family
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Every car at Cruisin’ the Coast has a story. This is especially true for “Miss Eunice,” a 1955 Chevy Bel-Air owned by Terry and Darlene Necaise of Kiln. “In June of 2018, my husband Terry saw it for sale,” said Darlene. “And it...
WLOX
Woman who escaped from Hancock County jail captured
It's another beautiful day! We'll be back in the low to mid 80s this afternoon with plenty of sunshine. Temperatures will drop into the 50s and 60s by early Thursday morning. The rest of the week will be calm and warm. Here's the latest forecast. Wesley's Wednesday Morning First Alert...
George County man wanted for cutting phone lines: Sheriff
GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) – A George County man is wanted by the sheriff’s office for allegedly cutting phone lines over the weekend. Deputies responded to a call about a person tampering with phone lines on Highway 198 West in the Bexley community around 4:20 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 1. When they arrived, deputies said a […]
Mother arrested, accused of shooting, killing son: Mobile Police
MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department arrested and charged a 53-year-old mother with the murder of her 13-year-old son, according to a release from the MPD. Glenda Agee, 53, was charged with murder after officers found a 13-year-old shot at the 2000 block of Jones Lane. Officers were called to the block […]
