Hurricane Orlene made landfall Monday morning near Mazatlan, a Mexican resort town "along the Pacific shoreline in Sinaloa," Axios reports. Orlene grew into a powerful Category 4 hurricane with 130 mph winds on Saturday, before dropping down to a Category 3 on Sunday as it traveled toward the Islas Marias. Orlene was later downgraded to a tropical storm after making landfall, per The New York Times. It was expected to bring 75 mph winds, heavy rainfall, and a dangerous storm surge across southwest Mexico. The amount of rain "should lead to" flash floods and possible landslides, the National Hurricane Center had warned. Mexico has lifted the hurricane warning for the Islas Marias, and has discontinued all hurricane watches and the tropical storm warning south of Punta Mita, per the NHC. In preparation for Orlene, "the government of Jalisco state, where Puerto Vallarta is located, suspended classes Monday in towns and cities along the coast," writes The Associated Press.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 2 DAYS AGO