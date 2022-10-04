Read full article on original website
Related
Gaining strength, Hurricane Kay will extend extreme heat in Southern California through Friday
A strengthening hurricane tracking up Mexico's Pacific Coast will affect Southern California's weather by the weekend -- all while delivering punishing rains and high winds to the Mexican coast through Friday.The core of Hurricane Kay will be very near the west-central Baja California Peninsula, just after its peak intensity, on Thursday and Friday. Then it is expected to turn west and weaken more after coming close to San Diego on Saturday.The worst conditions are expected on the peninsula; however, the storm will still dictate the weather pattern for Southern California through the weekend.Kay had sustained winds of 85 mph Tuesday morning and...
A hurricane that just made landfall in Mexico is triggering flood concerns in parts of southern California
More extreme weather is in the forecast for Southern California this week as a hurricane spins in the Pacific Ocean off the coast of Mexico.
Heavy rain and strong winds forecast for Friday with severe gales of up to 55mph
The UK is set to experience some of the “heaviest rain and strongest winds” it has seen so far this autumn on Friday – when “severe gales” of up to 55mph could hit north-western Scotland and Northern Ireland.The Met Office said the wet and windy weather blowing in on Friday will have started on the other side of the Atlantic, but, contrary to some reports, it does not expect these conditions to be the remnants of Hurricane Fiona, which unleashed devastation in Canada after it came ashore as a post-tropical cyclone on Saturday.The national weather service has warned “heavier rain...
Hurricane Kay Is About To Make California's Horrendous Heatwave Even Worse
The hurricane, currently heading north along the Mexican coast, is expected to dump more scorching air on southern California.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WTKR
First Warning Forecast: The brunt of Ian will be felt on Friday – all threats are possible
Meteorologist Kristy Steward's First Warning Forecast. Happy Thursday evening! All eyes are on Ian as it inches its way up the East Coast. We have already started to notice some impacts from Ian and there’s a lot more on the way. Friday we will catch the brunt of Ian,...
Orlene to become a hurricane, increase flooding concerns in western Mexico
Tropical Storm Orlene, the 16th named storm of the East Pacific hurricane, season formed early Thursday morning, and AccuWeather forecasters say the storm is on a path to bring heavy rain and gusty winds to portions of Mexico. Moisture from Orlene may even go on to work its way into the United States.
Potential for first offshore wind event of season enters SF Bay Area forecast
Weather models are hinting at the potential for an offshore wind event and heightened wildfire risk in parts of the San Francisco Bay Area next week, the National Weather Service said on Wednesday.
Hurricane Orlene makes landfall on Mexico's coastline
Hurricane Orlene made landfall Monday morning near Mazatlan, a Mexican resort town "along the Pacific shoreline in Sinaloa," Axios reports. Orlene grew into a powerful Category 4 hurricane with 130 mph winds on Saturday, before dropping down to a Category 3 on Sunday as it traveled toward the Islas Marias. Orlene was later downgraded to a tropical storm after making landfall, per The New York Times. It was expected to bring 75 mph winds, heavy rainfall, and a dangerous storm surge across southwest Mexico. The amount of rain "should lead to" flash floods and possible landslides, the National Hurricane Center had warned. Mexico has lifted the hurricane warning for the Islas Marias, and has discontinued all hurricane watches and the tropical storm warning south of Punta Mita, per the NHC. In preparation for Orlene, "the government of Jalisco state, where Puerto Vallarta is located, suspended classes Monday in towns and cities along the coast," writes The Associated Press.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Snow loss is fueling the West’s megadrought
This transcript has been edited for length and clarity. Lake Mead is America’s largest reservoir, supplying water for 25 million people across the southwest. It’s also drying up — a kind of poster child for the ongoing drought in the West. But upstream, a much larger but lesser known source of stored water is also disappearing: mountain snow.
Time Out Global
Sydneysiders warned to brace for flooding in the Sydney metro area
Eek. Two big wet weather systems are about to hit much of NSW and impact the rest of the week, with authorities warning of more flooding and the SES preparing for possible rescue efforts. According to the Bureau of Meteorology, the first weather system will move from the state's west...
Comments / 0