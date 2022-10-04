ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Biden to Visit IBM Facility in Poughkeepsie, New York, on Thursday

(Reuters) - U.S President Joe Biden will visit IBM offices in Poughkeepsie during his trip to New York state on Thursday, the White House said. Biden would "deliver remarks on creating jobs in the Hudson Valley, lowering costs, and ensuring the future is made in America" at the IBM facility, the White House said in a statement on Tuesday.
UN officials: Energy crisis shouldn't delay emissions slash

NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — A switch back to coal and other fossil fuels by several countries to weather an energy crisis triggered by Russia’s war in Ukraine shouldn’t compromise efforts to curb greenhouse emissions, United Nations officials said Wednesday. Sonja Leighton-Kone, a senior official with the United...
President Biden visits Poughkeepsie to discuss tech industry

President Biden visited Hudson Valley on Thursday. He spoke at the IBM plant in Poughkeepsie, and delivered his thoughts on the growing tech industry and his efforts to boost the economy. The big announcement was IBM’s plans to invest $20 billion in New York over the next decade. Biden...
AP Business SummaryBrief at 2:17 a.m. EDT

UK scraps tax cut for wealthy that sparked market turmoil. BIRMINGHAM, England (AP) — The British government has dropped plans to cut income tax for top earners. The move was part of a package of unfunded cuts that sparked turmoil on financial markets and sent the pound to record lows. Treasury chief Kwasi Kwarteng said Monday that he would abandon plans to scrap the top 45% rate of income tax paid on earnings above 150,000 pounds a year. The announcement comes as more lawmakers from the governing Conservative Party turn on government tax plans. The announcement of 45 billion pounds in tax cuts sent the pound tumbling to a record low against the dollar. The Bank of England had to step in to stabilize the bond markets.
Last of migrants flown to Martha's Vineyard to leave shelter

BOSTON (AP) — The last of dozens of migrants shipped to Martha’s Vineyard last month are set to depart temporary shelter at a military base on Cape Cod for transitional housing by the end of the weekend, according to Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker’s administration. The Venezuelan migrants...
