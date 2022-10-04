Read full article on original website
iheart.com
Schumer Says Funding Available to Help New Yorkers With Heating Bills
Senator Chuck Schumer says there is additional funding that will help thousands of New Yorkers stay warm this winter. He says one-billion-dollars is going towards the federal Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program -- which provides people with money to pay their heating bills. The money is coming from a...
Schumer: Micron to bring microchip plant to upstate New York
NEW YORK — (AP) — Micron, one of the world’s largest microchip manufacturers, is expected to open a semiconductor plant in New York, promising an investment of up to $100 billion and a plant that could bring 50,000 jobs to the state, the Senate's top Democrat says.
US News and World Report
Biden to Visit IBM Facility in Poughkeepsie, New York, on Thursday
(Reuters) - U.S President Joe Biden will visit IBM offices in Poughkeepsie during his trip to New York state on Thursday, the White House said. Biden would "deliver remarks on creating jobs in the Hudson Valley, lowering costs, and ensuring the future is made in America" at the IBM facility, the White House said in a statement on Tuesday.
WNYT
WNYT
President Biden visits Poughkeepsie to discuss tech industry
President Biden visited Hudson Valley on Thursday. He spoke at the IBM plant in Poughkeepsie, and delivered his thoughts on the growing tech industry and his efforts to boost the economy. The big announcement was IBM’s plans to invest $20 billion in New York over the next decade. Biden...
WNYT
WNYT
