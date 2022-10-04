ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saratoga Springs, NY

Hudson Falls fire suspect has criminal history

More details are coming to light about the suspect in the fire that destroyed a Hudson Falls apartment building. Peter Lemery is charged with reckless endangerment. He’s accused of putting 15 people in the apartment building in danger. He is not charged with arson at this point. However, he’s...
HUDSON FALLS, NY
Walker stolen from woman at East Greenbush Walmart

Police are looking for a suspect who stole from an East Greenbush Walmart Wednesday afternoon. They say she stole a rolling walker from someone who was shopping. Police say she left the scene on a CDTA bus. Anyone with information is asked to call police.
EAST GREENBUSH, NY
Broadalbin man accused of trying to cash nearly $3,000 fake check

A Broadalbin man is under arrest for trying to cash fraudulent checks. Police say on August 16, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office received a complaint that someone tried to cash a check of nearly $3,000. They believe it was 31-year-old Elijah Jacobs who tried to cash the fake check.
BROADALBIN, NY
Rotterdam police search for bank robbery suspect

Police in Rotterdam want your help finding a bank robbery suspect. He was wearing a grey hat, a gray mask and a flannel shirt. Police say he handed the bank teller a note Tuesday afternoon, demanding money while implying he had a weapon. Police say when the teller handed over the money, he took off.
ROTTERDAM, NY
Potential kidney donor found for young Clifton Park girl

A little girl from Clifton Park may have found her superhero. NewsChannel 13 introduced you in September to a brave little girl and her family. They were searching for a kidney donor with a specific blood type. For the last several months, Maya Charles Rivera has been treated for Stage...
CLIFTON PARK, NY
Teen accused of Schenectady robberies near Union College

Police in Schenectady have made an arrest in connection with a set of robberies last week in the city. The victims in both incidents told police the suspect had a gun. Officers stopped a 15-year-old on Tuesday night who matched the description of the suspect in both robberies, which happened near Union College. The arresting officers say the teen had a BB gun.
SCHENECTADY, NY
Man accused of vandalizing Warren County church

A man from Lake George is accused of vandalizing a church in Warren County. Police have charged 27-year-old Michael Briggs. They say he scrawled graffiti at St. Mary’s Church on Warren Street in August. Briggs allegedly drew on a statue and on a tent and a door. Police say...
WARREN COUNTY, NY
Bear attack claims life of Lucy the donkey

Bears are expanding out of their core populations over the past few decades as an increase in forest cover has meant a more suitable habitat. Bear attacks could become more prevalent as one Columbia County woman has learned this week when her pet donkey was attacked and mauled to death.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, NY
Fulton County woman accused of stealing $1.2 million from elderly man

A woman is accused of stealing more than $1.2 million from an elderly man who’d entrusted her with his finances. Gladys Griffith, 49, of Perth is charged with grand larceny. Fulton County Sheriff Richard Giardino says Griffith was routinely withdrawing large sums of money from the victim’s account and using it to buy things for herself and others, and pay off several of her boyfriend’s loans.
FULTON COUNTY, NY
Albany sword attack victim out of hospital

The victim of a vicious machete attack back in August is now out of the hospital. Jon Romano posted on TikTok that Monday that he would be leaving the hospital, and moving to a nursing home. He is not going to rehab just yet, because all of his limbs are...
ALBANY, NY
Montgomery police arrest man on fraud charges

Montgomery County police arrested Elijah N. Jacobs on October 4 on an active arrest warrant by Amsterdam Town Justice Court stemming from an ongoing check fraud investigation. On August 16, Sheriff's investigators got a complaint that Jacobs had tried to cash a fraudulent check for $2,953.19.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, NY
State corrections officer cleared of rape charges

A new decision by a Saratoga County judge clears the name of a state corrections officer. Christopher Bradt was accused of raping a woman he met on an online dating app. He was indicted on charges of rape, sexual abuse, and strangulation. A trial was supposed to begin last week,...
SARATOGA COUNTY, NY
Albany police have person of interest in hit & run case

Police in Albany may be close to finding who hit and killed a woman in Albany last month and then took off. Her family tells us she worked security at the state Capitol and was also an author. For the past month, police have been speaking with witnesses and looking...
ALBANY, NY
Rotterdam man convicted of murdering 4-year-old foster child

A man has been found guilty of murdering his 4-year-old foster child in Rotterdam. Dequan Greene was found guilty of several charges, including murder and manslaughter of a child under 11. Back in 2020, he brutally beat the 4-year-old child, killing him, and injuring his 5-year-old brother. Prosecutors say Greene...
ROTTERDAM, NY
Arrest made in weekend Albany homicide

An arrest has been made in a weekend homicide on Central Avenue in Albany. Police say the suspect is 23-year-old Laquan Fallen. He is now charged with murder and weapons possession. The victim, Csar Lewis, 24, was shot near Robin Street around 7:30 p.m. Sunday. He was pronounced dead at...
ALBANY, NY

