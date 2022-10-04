Read full article on original website
'90 Day Fiancé' : Michael Decries Angela's 'Very, Very Unfair' Objections to His Influencer Dreams
Michael Ilesanmi is standing up to Angela Deem's objections about his Instagram account. On Sunday night's episode of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?, Nigerian-born Michael told his friends why he wasn't willing to give up his chance at being an Instagram influencer just to ease his wife's jealousy. "She...
90 Day Fiance's Natalie Mordovtseva Posts Stunning Photo To Hype The Single Life Season 3
90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? is currently feeding the fandom’s need for drama with fights between Andrei and Libby Castravet and her family, but it’s not the only show in the franchise airing in September. Fans will be blessed with another new season of 90 Day: The Single Life as Season 3 kicks off on Monday, September 12. It seems the cast is just as excited to get the season underway, as Natalie Mordovtseva posted some stunning photos to hype the return of the series.
‘Sister Wives’ Fans Speculate Why Meri Is So ‘Angry’ About Christine’s Decision To Leave Kody
'Sister Wives' fans speculate as to why Meri Brown was so angry about Christine's decision to leave her marriage to Kody. Is she jealous that she doesn't have the courage to do the same?
Snooki Says “A Lot Of People” In New Jersey Are Talking About Teresa Giudice And Melissa Gorga’s Latest Fallout
Reality TV legend Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi — known for her time on MTV’s Jersey Shore — has a lot to say regarding the ongoing feud between Real Housewives of New Jersey stars and family members, Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga. In case you missed it, Melissa and Joe Gorga decided to skip Teresa’s wedding to […] The post Snooki Says “A Lot Of People” In New Jersey Are Talking About Teresa Giudice And Melissa Gorga’s Latest Fallout appeared first on Reality Tea.
Anderson Cooper Says Baby No. 3 Isn't Out of the Question: 'I Like the Idea of It'
The CNN anchor is dad to sons Wyatt, 2, and Sebastian, 7 months, whom he welcomed in February Anderson Cooper is open to expanding his family. The CNN anchor, 55, who is dad to sons Wyatt, 2, and Sebastian, 7 months, says another baby could be in his future, though he isn't certain. "I love the idea of it—but there's nothing planned," Cooper says in the latest issue of PEOPLE. Since welcoming Sebastian in February, (Cooper co-parents with his friend and former partner Benjamin Maisani, 49), the Anderson Cooper 360...
Tia Mowry Files for Divorce from Husband of 14 Years Cory Hardrict: 'Not Without Sadness'
Tia Mowry and husband Cory Hardrict are calling it quits after 14 years of marriage. On Tuesday, the Sister, Sister alum, 44, announced the couple's split in a heartfelt Instagram post. "I have always been honest with my fans, and today is no different. I wanted to share that Cory...
Teenager, 19, plans to marry and have children with her 48-year-old 'soulmate' who gets mistaken for her DAD 'all the time'
An Australian teenager has opened up about her relationship with a man 29 years her senior and the cruel comments the couple have received. Jorja McMahon, who is just 19 years old, and 48-year-old Graham got into a relationship three months ago when she was 'in a hard living situation and in a bad headspace'.
90 Day Fiancé's Angela Goes Ballistic and Destroys Michael's Car When He Rejects Her Surprise Visit
A preview for next week's episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? features Angela ripping Michael's car apart when he won't come outside There's trouble in paradise. A teaser for next week's episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? indicates Michael Ilesanmi may not be thrilled to see his wife, Angela Deem — and it causes Angela to lash out. In the final minutes of Sunday night's episode, a preview of Angela's surprise visit to Nigeria is featured. Based on the short clip, Angela's arrival is anything but peaceful as...
How Pregnant Behati Prinsloo Is Reacting to Husband Adam Levine's "Inappropriate Behavior"
Watch: Behati Prinsloo "Shocked" But Believes Adam Levine Amid Allegations. It hasn't been rainbows and butterflies for Behati Prinsloo and Adam Levine's marriage in recent days. The Victoria's Secret model, 34, and the Maroon 5 star, 43, made headlines this week after the singer was accused of and later denied...
Jennifer Garner Flashes Diamond Eternity Band As John Miller Engagement Rumors Run Rampant
Jennifer Garner is putting the rumor mill into overdrive after she was spotted with her diamond eternity ring on her hand while running errands. The 13 Going on 30 star was seen in Los Angeles on Tuesday, September 20, with the flashy bling. And while the stunning jewel was on Garner's right hand, many believe the band may be from her longtime boyfriend, 44-year-old businessman John Miller.
90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After Finally Revealed Michael Ilesamni's Side Of Angela Deem Drama, And Now I Don't Know What To Believe
Michael finally had a chance to tell his side of the story in 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, but is his story any more believable than Angela's?
Sheryl Underwood Opens Up to PEOPLE About Her 90-Lb. Weight Loss: 'I Feel Amazing'
The host of The Talk showcases her new figure and talks about the lifestyle changes she made to feel healthier: "I really wanted to get ahead of it" New Season, New Outlook Viewers of The Talk may be noticing something different about host Sheryl Underwood. Over the past several months, the 58-year-old has been making lifestyle changes, losing 90 lbs. through cleaner eating and Wegovy, a weekly injectible that helps suppress her appetite. "I feel amazing when I look at the lab work: normal,...
Erika Jayne Says Upcoming RHOBH Reunion Is The First Real Housewives Reunion That The Cast Didn’t Take A Group Photo
Wow, Erika Jayne and Andy Cohen are warning us to expect an intense Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunion coming very soon. Andy asks Erika what she thought about the reunion on a recent episode of Watch What Happens Live to which Erika replied, “It was a lot. I mean, it was really trying. And […] The post Erika Jayne Says Upcoming RHOBH Reunion Is The First Real Housewives Reunion That The Cast Didn’t Take A Group Photo appeared first on Reality Tea.
Shut Out: Ramona Singer Begging for Invites After Being Fired From ‘The Real Housewives’
Ramona Singer may be losing her star power. The Real Housewives of New York City alum has reportedly been left off the guest list of many lavish parties after allegedly being let go from the hit Bravo series. “Publicists in New York are adding the new cast members names to their invite list while removing Ramona and all the other fired ladies, an insider exclusively dishes to OK!. “PR is a cruel business.”Yet Singer, who has the reputation of turning up to the opening of an envelope, is fighting back, refusing to give up her 15 minutes of reality fame.“Ramona...
‘Sister Wives’ Star, Kody Brown, Might Have Subtly Revealed 1 of Meri Brown and Janelle Brown’s Big Issues
Meri Brown and Janelle Brown have had issues with each other for decades. Kody Brown might have inadvertently pinpointed their biggest problem.
Daily Beast
Meghan Did ‘Desperately Unhappy’ Harry the ‘Greatest Kindness’ by Getting Him Out of Royal Life
Prince Harry was so unhappy with his life as a working royal that Meghan’s work in helping him find an escape route should be recognized, a source has said. In his new book, Courtiers: The Hidden Power Behind the Crown, which is being serialized by The Times of London, Valentine Low cites “a surprising source—someone who knows Harry well but remains upset about what Harry and Meghan did”—as saying: “There is a part of me that thinks Meghan did Harry the greatest kindness anyone could do to him, which was to take him out of the royal family, because he was just desperately unhappy in the last couple of years in his working life. We knew he was unhappy, but we didn’t really know what the solution would be. She came along and found the solution.”
Popculture
Rosie O'Donnell Reveals Which 'View' Co-Host She Hasn't Spoken to After Fallout
Rosie O'Donnell is no fan of Elisebeth Hasselbeck. The former The View co-hosts and friends turned foes haven't spoken since their infamous 2007 split-screen fight on the daytime talk show that led to O'Donnell quitting. The comedian joined The View in Sept. 2006 but left in May 2007 days after her and Hasselbeck's on-air squabble, which started over the war in Iraq but quickly spilled into personal beef between them. Hasselbeck stayed on until 2013. O'Donnell returned in 2014 for a brief stint. At the time, Hasselbeck was on Fox News and phoned in to Fox & Friends and to blast the network's decision to bring O'Donnell back.
Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Exchange Tense Words During Queen Elizabeth's Funeral
Though it was a sad day for the royal family, it seems like there was a tense moment between Prince Harry and Meghan Markle when they made an appearance at Queen Elizabeth's funeral, which took place on Monday, September 19. Article continues below advertisement. The two could have been talking...
