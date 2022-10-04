Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Field Hockey: Danson’s success not a surprise to teamThe LanternColumbus, OH
The Van Gogh Experience in Albany: Do or Don't?Alex RosadoAlbany, NY
Popular discount grocery store chain opening new location in New York state this monthKristen WaltersRotterdam, NY
Popular restaurant chain set to open another new location in New York stateKristen WaltersNorth Greenbush, NY
Opinion: solutions for Glenville Bridge truck accidentsCarol DurantGlenville, NY
Related
High-speed fiber internet service expands to Malta
Greenlight Networks, a high-speed broadband service provider, said Tuesday it will be expanding its fiber optic network into the Town of Malta with a $6.5 million investment.
Local nonprofit relocates to Wilton Mall
Southern Adirondack Independent Living (SAIL) is relocating its Saratoga County office to inside the Wilton Mall. SAIL is a nonprofit organization that pledges to serve the community and help disabled individuals receive the help that they need to live independently.
WRGB
Capital Region counties handle COVID surges without executive order
CAPITAL REGION, NY (WRGB) — According to the CDC, several Capital Region counties currently have High Transmission of COVID-19: Albany, Rensselaer, Fulton, Montgomery and Columbia County. In some counties, cases are up 14.9% over the last seven days. Take advantage of the vaccine by staying up to date on...
New Moreau farm brewery focuses on sustainability
Dancing Grain Farm Brewery, a field-to-glass farm and brewery in Saratoga County, opened in August but has its official grand opening at the end of October. Owner Rachel McDermott said sustainability is a big part of their brewing operation.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New cars with highest markup in Albany, according to iSeeCars
Among the top five new cars priced the highest above MSRP in Albany, here is how they rank
Schenectady County foreclosed property auction live until October 21
The Schenectady County Legislature has announced the Schenectady County Foreclosed Real Estate auction will be held exclusively online this year, with the auction up and live until October 21. Interested bidders can access the auction on the Collar City Auctions website.
Questions remain for companies and law enforcement on cannabis use
"A lot of employers check in with us before they check in with their legal counsel so it just became an interesting topic.”
Best school districts, high schools in the Capital Region for 2023
Niche, a school and neighborhood review website, has released its 2023 Best Schools and Districts rankings. The website also released its school rankings specifially for the Albany area.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Community Emergency Corps moving headquarters to Milton
Community Emergency Corps is making the move from Ballston Spa to Milton. Its new headquarters will be on the corner of Geyser Road and Woodthrush Court, which is across from the Milton Fire Department and next to Milton Town Hall.
Saratoga Senior Center in need of volunteers
The Saratoga Senior Center is seeking volunteers for both in-house and to go out in the community through their Community Connections program. Volunteers are linked with seniors in Saratoga County to help them remain independent for as long as possible and age in a place with grace and dignity.
Albany County DA claims New York lawmakers have “forsaken the Black community”
ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany County District Attorney David Soares calls the recent spike in gun violence “unacceptable”, claiming the blame rests solely with Governor Kathy Hochul and lawmakers at the Capitol. “The police are doing their work, because they’re apprehending these individuals. They are removing that gun from that individual’s possession, but with these […]
A Creature Stalks Berkshire County’s Coca-Cola Ledge?
Growing up in the Berkshires, I remember hearing a number of strange stories and legends. Depending on who you speak with, these incidents are more than just urban legend, they're true. However, that's up to you to decide. In North Adams, you have the classic incidents of the Hoosac Tunnel and the ghosts of the workers haunting the tunnel. The West Portal is on West Shaft Road while the East Portal is located in Florida near the Vermont border. The East Portal seems a bit more spooky to me, just my opinion.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsChannel 36
New York State Assembly Hears testimonies to modify the Complete Streets Act
ALBANY, NY (WENY)--Thirteen-year-old Andrew Alati was riding his bicycle on his way to meet his friends when he was hit by a driver in a pedestrian crosswalk on June 30, 2019. He would have been 16-years-old today. Twelve-year-old Sammy Cohen was crossing the street on his way to soccer practice...
columbiapaper.com
This wall came tumbling down, the roof too
VALATIE—In early August one section of an old mill building, the former home of Energy-Onyx on River Street, collapsed. The building is owned by the Local Development Corporation (LDC) and not by the village. According to Village Attorney Rob Fitzsimmons, at a Village Board meeting on September 20, former LCD President Jason Nastke is filing missing audit reports with the state, and then the board will move forward with taking ownership of the building so the village can finally sell it to buyers who, according to Mr. Fitzsimmons, are still interested in purchasing the site but not interested in preserving the building.
WNYT
Albany pizza shop owner says violence may force him to close
An Albany businessman says he’s fed up with the street violence he sees every day in front of his landmark pizza shop on Ontario Street. He tells NewsChannel 13 there might be a “for sale” on the business before long. Frank Scavio has built an empire in...
Best cheap eats in Troy, according to Tripadvisor
Do you ever want to go out to eat but don’t want to spend too much money? These are the highest-rated restaurants where you can eat for cheap in Troy, according to Tripadvisor.
35 years since earliest measurable snow fell in the Capital Region
It's been 35 years since the earliest measurable snow in recorded history fell in the Capital Region. Several inches of snow unexpectedly blanketed the region on October 4, 1987.
Fire tower trails: A unique Adirondack hike
Hiking the Adirondacks is certainly a challenge. For many, the 46 Adirondack High Peaks are the pinnacle of accomplishment - but raw height isn't the only way to classify adventure in a 6-million-acre park. For some, it's about what lies at the summit.
theoldmotor.com
1960: State Street Schenectady New York
This view of State St. in Schenectady, NY, was taken at 2:15 p.m. on May 3, 1960, as the City took part in Operation Alert, a nationwide civil defense exercise. At that time, the Civil Defense sirens went off, and a few minutes later, all the pedestrians and the vehicles in the travel lanes on State St. cleared the thoroughfare and the people took cover in Civil Defense shelters and other structures.
wamc.org
State Senate candidate Jean Lapper of N.Y.'s 45th district discusses campaign
In late July, Queensbury Democrat Jean Lapper announced she would challenge Republican New York state Senator Dan Stec of the 45th district. Lapper, a CPA by trade who has never held elective office, has been campaigning across the district, which extends across much of the north and northeastern section of New York. During a recent stop in Plattsburgh, Lapper spoke with WAMC North Country Bureau Chief Pat Bradley about what issues she’s hearing about from residents.
Comments / 0