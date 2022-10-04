Long Island Jewish History Museum opens in Glen Cove

Long Islanders have a new place to celebrate the history of Judaism.

The Long Island Jewish History Museum in Glen Cove officially opened its doors on Monday.

Its first exhibit entitled, "Earning a Living: 300 Years of Jewish Businesses on Long Island," will feature 100 artifacts that help tell the story of how Jewish people financially supported their family.

"It was very important to the retail occupation and many of those businesses went on to sponsor Holocaust survivors when they eventually came here because they didn't speak English, they spoke Yiddish," says Holocaust Memorial and Tolerance Board Chair Andrea Bolender.

Over 60 businesses will be highlighted in the exhibit showcasing farmers, manufacturers and retailers.