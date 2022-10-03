Viego, the infamous Ruined King, was released on the League of Legends live servers in January 2021. Other than being the mysterious Ruined King we’ve been hearing about for years, Viego is, besides Mordekaiser, one of the most buggy champions in the game with 48 bug fixes already in his pocket. But just when Riot Games thought it had rid the Ruined King of all of his bugs, Viego’s bug tendency has struck once again—this time on the PBE.

