Special Weather Statement issued for Gila Bend, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, Tonopah Desert by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-06 01:16:00 PDT Expires: 2022-10-06 01:45:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Gila Bend; Sonoran Desert Natl Monument; Tonopah Desert A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Maricopa County through 145 AM MST At 116 AM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Bosque, or 7 miles northeast of Gila Bend, moving southwest at 10 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Gila Bend, Gila Bend Auxiliary Field and Bosque. This includes the following highways AZ Interstate 8 between mile markers 104 and 133. AZ Route 238 between mile markers 1 and 12. AZ Route 85 between mile markers 1 and 14, and between mile markers 119 and 129. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Flash Flood Warning issued for Maricopa by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-06 05:13:00 PDT Expires: 2022-10-06 06:15:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Maricopa FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 615 AM MST THIS MORNING FOR MARICOPA COUNTY At 513 AM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain fell earlier tonight. Flash flooding is ongoing due to runoff. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Gila Bend, Bosque and Gila Bend Auxiliary Field. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
