Palm Beach County, FL

bocaratontribune.com

American Heritage Schools Ranked No. 1 Private School in Palm Beach County

The prestigious American Heritage Schools is proud to announce its ranking as the No. 1 private school in Palm Beach County, Florida, according to Niche – the market leader in connecting colleges and schools with students and families – for the fifth consecutive year. Niche’s 2023 Best Private Schools and Universities ranking is based on rigorous analysis of key statistics and millions of reviews from students and parents. Ranking factors include SAT/ACT scores, the quality of colleges students consider, student-teacher ratio, private school ratings and more.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

Uber-type service in Glades communities served nearly 9,000 customers in August, county records show

It is not easy for people to get around in the Glades, a 110-square mile region with 41,000 residents on the western edge of the county near Lake Okeechobee. It is one of the poorest regions in the state. More than a third of its residents have median incomes below the poverty level, making it difficult for many of them to own a car. Getting to grocery stores and pharmacies can often be difficult.
GLADES COUNTY, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

7 tornadoes tore through Broward, Palm Beach counties ahead of Hurricane Ian. Kings Point residents still need help

Richard Martin, 77, thought he had wind insurance until a tornado tore his Kings Point apartment to shreds. The only thing left perfectly intact was a wall unit made of glass with decorative glass pieces on the shelves, left by the previous owner. Martin had been planning to get rid of it. When he called his insurance company, he was informed that he did not in fact have the right kind of ...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
cbs12.com

West Palm Beach restaurants send hot meals and donate supplies to Ian victims

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — It’s been a week since Hurricane Ian made landfall and barreled through southwest Florida. The help continues to pour in across our area. Restaurants and business owners in downtown West Palm Beach are sending hot meals and supplies to communities where search and rescue efforts are still underway. Some, still without power.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Bedner’s Farm In Boynton Beach Sued Over Petting Zoo Incident

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOYNTON BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Palm Beach County woman visiting Bedner’s Farm off 441 in Boynton Beach is suing the farm — claiming she was the victim of an incident at the petting zoo. According to the suit just filed in Palm Beach […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
BOYNTON BEACH, FL
#Affordable Housing#Housing Project#Senior Center#Linus Realestate
cbs12.com

United Way of Florida launches state-wide Hurricane Ian Relief Fund

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Communities across our state are coming together to help those impacted by Hurricane Ian. Usually when a disaster strikes people turn to non-profits and agencies like The United Way for help but now many of those facilities located on the west coast of Florida are in desperate need of help themselves.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
southfloridahospitalnews.com

World-Class Health Care Closer to Home Jupiter Medical Center and UF Health announce new Neighborhood Hospital in Palm Beach County

October 4, 2022 – Jupiter Medical Center and UF Health, the University of Florida’s academic health center, today announced plans for their first jointly operated clinical facility, the result of the organization’s recently announced alliance. The two-story, 53,000-square-foot Jupiter Medical Center | UF Health Neighborhood Hospital at...
JUPITER, FL
bdb.org

140 COMPANIES AND $1.12 BILLION SWARM INTO PALM BEACH

October 4, 2022 - Palm Beach County, FL - Palm Beach County is buzzing with new investments as 140 companies relocated or expanded to Palm Beach County with the Business Development Board’s assistance over the past five years. These companies brought $1.12 billion in capital investment and 13,110 direct jobs created/retained for local residents.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
WPTV

New Hurricane Ian death toll for Florida includes 1 in Martin County

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — There are now 72 deaths officially being attributed to Hurricane Ian in Florida, including one in Martin County. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement said Tuesday night that 72 storm-related deaths have now been confirmed by the Florida Medical Examiners Commission. Hurricane Ian Florida...
MARTIN COUNTY, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

Pumpkin Patches in Boca Raton, Delray Beach, Boynton Beach, Wellington, West Palm Beach

As we wait for summer to truly be over in South Florida (we can dream, right?), heading to a pumpkin patch is one way to get in the mood for fall. Whether you're looking to take a bright orange gourd home or enjoy baked goods and fun activities in an autumn-themed atmosphere, here are locations across Palm Beach County to visit, listed from south to north:
BOCA RATON, FL
cbs12.com

Swing Voters: Voters and efforts for the developmentally disabled

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Right now, there are efforts happening all over Florida to make sure voters with developmental disabilities can vote and that when their votes are counted — the numbers reflect their real choices. Across America, 68 million people have developmental disabilities, according to...
FLORIDA STATE
cbs12.com

Health advisory in Dubois Park

DUBOIS PARK, Fla. (CBS12) — The Florida Department of Health Palm Beach County has issued a health advisory for Dubois Park. A recent sampling showed bacterial levels in the water to be more than 71 colonies per milliliter of marine water, putting it in the poor range. The department...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL

