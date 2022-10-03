Read full article on original website
How to get the Goat Simulator 3 skin in Fortnite
Players looking to get the Goat Simulator 3 skin in Fortnite, you haven’t missed your chance just yet. Despite the Epic Games promotion concluding on Sept. 29, players can still access the Goat skin eventually on the Fortnite shop. For those players who aren’t going to purchase Goat Simulator...
Overwatch 2: How to fix the Disconnected from Game Server (LC-208) error
Overwatch 2 is finally live and fans of the franchise are already flooding into the game’s servers. With Overwatch 2 getting overwhelmed by players, the queue times exploded and the servers even went down briefly in certain regions. While some players struggled to log into the game, others were...
Where is The Flairship in Fortnite Chapter 3, season 4?
Fortnite is one of the most popular live-service games out right now, drawing in millions of players to the island each year. Part of what brings players in is doing the weekly challenges and quests in order to earn battle pass experience and other rewards. The latest challenge asks players to find The Flairship, which is now moving around the map.
Where to tune the TV as Bytes in Fortnite
Regardless of the chapter and season, Fortnite’s battle pass is always filled with various cosmetics that players work toward unlocking until they rotate out. If you’ve been actively playing in Chapter Three, season four, then you may have already unlocked The Nothing’s Gift Pickaxe. While the base...
How to save your Overwatch 2 highlights
The sequel to Blizzard’s famous hero FPS has dropped and Overwatch 2 is taking the gaming world on a wild ride, filled with server issues, bugs, and an overall good time. An important feature some of the best competitive games have, is the ability to save your incredible highlights—who doesn’t want to save your early OW2 exploits?
How to change servers in Overwatch 2
Overwatch 2 is finally out and fans have been clawing at each other trying to get onto any server available. Sometimes players also get put on servers they weren’t meant to, potentially leaving them trying to learn a completely new language in a 20-minute game. Blizzard’s newest Overwatch title...
What are Overwatch Coins? How to earn them
Overwatch is entering a new era with the release of Overwatch 2, a major transition for the team-based hero shooter. Key changes are the shift to five-vs-five gameplay and a move to a free-to-play model. This includes the addition of a battle pass and a virtual currency that drives most in-game purchases like Gleamium in MultiVersus or V-Bucks in Fortnite.
The next Call of Duty by Sledgehammer Games could be a return to jetpacks
A new report claims that Sledgehammer Games will be returning to the Advanced Warfare franchise in its next Call of Duty title. Ralph Valve, with a track record of being correct on previous reports including Modern Warfare 2’s DMZ mode, claims in his report that its next title will be Advanced Warfare 2. This would mark a departure from the studio’s two previous titles that were set in World War II.
What platforms will Need for Speed Unbound be on?
Need for Speed, a franchise that has been beloved in the racing genre for almost two decades is getting a new game called Need for Speed Unbound, which has a release date set for Dec. 2. The game will blend “elements of street art with the most realistic looking cars...
When is Kiriko unlocked for competitive mode in Overwatch 2?
Overwatch 2 launched earlier this week, and with it, a new healer was added to the roster of heroes. Kiriko is the blade-wielding healer that can also buff teammates and keeps a fox companion with her. And as is typical with new heroes, players want to give her a test drive in-game.
All Super Styles in Fortnite Chapter 3, season 4 and how to unlock them
Part of the attraction of Fortnite is that Epic Games is constantly coming up with new ways to engage its players. With the wealth of new challenges and cosmetics that players can earn, there are hours of new content added every season for players to enjoy. Part of that appeal is unlocking the new Super Style cosmetics that require the player to reach level 200 to complete.
How long are the queue times in Overwatch 2?
Players have been waiting a long time and suffered a drought of content before the sequel to Overwatch 2 launched earlier today. Now, they’re waiting even longer in the queue to get into the game. Queue times are varying widely depending on who you speak to. Some players are...
Blizzard is removing Overwatch 2’s SMS Protect requirement for certain players
The change comes after over a week of criticism from players. Overwatch 2 developer Blizzard Entertainment is removing part of the game’s SMS Protect two-factor authentication requirement after widespread community complaints. In a forum post shared at around 8:30pm CT last night, Blizzard community manager Jodie laid out the...
How to transfer your VALORANT sensitivity to Overwatch 2
Overwatch 2 is the most talked about game title right now, with no sign of stopping. There’s a buzz around the changes to gameplay and the struggles of getting into servers, and it looks like the sequel to Blizzard’s first Overwatch title is building quite the hype machine around it.
Is the Overwatch 2 premium battle pass worth it?
One of the biggest differences between Overwatch and Overwatch 2 is the latter’s prominent battle pass. This element, common in free-to-play games but new to the Overwatch franchise, allows players to earn experience points that propel them along a track on in-game rewards. There is a free track, which grants a handful of cosmetics, and a premium track, which costs roughly $10 but includes almost quadruple the rewards.
Is Overwatch 2 down? How to check Overwatch server status and outages
Overwatch 2 isn’t without its issues, and with the recent launch of the early access PvP side of the game, servers at Blizzard are taking quite a hit. Blizzard Entertainment’s character-based shooter is prone to outages, boiling down to server difficulties in Los Angeles and Chicago in North America and Paris in Europe.
What can you earn with PlayStation Stars?
Earlier this year, PlayStation announced its new loyalty program, PlayStation Stars. Aimed at players who want to get more out of their digital purchases and gameplay, PlayStation Stars grants points to those who buy games and complete specific challenges known as campaigns. Those points can then be exchanged for goodies through the PlayStation Network.
How to set and use favorite skins in VALORANT
At long last, one of the most anticipated and requested features is making its VALORANT debut. Included in the release of Patch 5.07 is the ability to mark a handful of in-game items as favorites, as well as an equipable “Random Favorite” for each weapon. Players can now...
Some players think Vecna from Stranger Things is coming to Fortnite
Fortnite is one of the most popular live-service games out right now, thanks in big part to the collaborations Epic Games is able to secure. At any given moment, players can be fighting alongside or against Goku, Bruno Mars, or Robo-Cop, just to name a few. Now, some fans think a second Stranger Things collab is in the works.
The next PUBG update is changing the gunplay meta, updating maps, and more
PUBG is back with a vengeance and looking to make sweeping changes that’ll rock the game to its core. KRAFTON, Inc.’s PUBG: BATTLEGROUNDS update goes live on Oct. 11 and 19, and is likely to mix up console and PC play for the foreseeable future. The devs behind...
