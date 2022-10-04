ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brick, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ocscanner.news

TOMS RIVER: LACEY MAN CHARGED WITH THREATENING AMAZON DRIVER WITH A RIFLE – “IT’S A RACIST NEIGHBORHOOD”

PRESS RELEASE-LACEY TOWNSHIP MAN CHARGED WITH BIAS INTIMIDATION AND MAKING TERRORISTIC THREATS. Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer announced that John Vincentini, 62, of Lacey Township, was charged with Bias Intimidation in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:16-1a(1) and Terroristic Threats in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:12-3b, in connection with an incident that occurred in Lacey Township on September 5, 2022.
LACEY TOWNSHIP, NJ
thecoaster.net

21 New Townhomes Planned in City

A proposal for 21 townhomes bounded by Cookman Avenue, St. James Place, Lake Avenue and Wesley Lake Drive in Asbury Park has been reviewed by the City Council acting as the city’s Redevelopment Agency and sent on to the Planning Board for its ruling. The proposal by Asbury Partners...
ASBURY PARK, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Brick, NJ
Crime & Safety
City
Brick, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Officials: Changes Will Make Roads More Safe

TOMS RIVER – New traffic ordinances passed by the governing body all appear to have a recurring theme. Hopes that additional regulations will curtail pedestrian and motor vehicle collisions remain a paramount concern. Those who live on Silver Beach Road should appreciate new stop signs designed to slow traffic...
TOMS RIVER, NJ
thesandpaper.net

Kimmy’s Safe Haven Rescue Gives Animals a Second Chance

As a youngster in Manahawkin, Kim Brown looked after cats, dogs, rabbits, ducks, even squirrels, including one that fell out of a tree as a baby and broke his front teeth. Brown fed him and cared for him for a time, then took him to a nearby wildlife rehab facility, after which he was, eventually, released back into the woods.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
Tri-Town News

Jackson mayor reports upgrades have improved public safety efforts

JACKSON – Mayor Michael Reina is reporting that more than a year after a $5.9 million. upgrade to Jackson’s emergency response communications system went live, the municipality’s police officers, firefighters and first responders are reporting significant improvements in the technology system that connects residents with emergency services and first responders.
JACKSON, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Take A Ride Through Lakehurst’s Past

LAKEHURST – Borough residents and other history buffs took a trip back in time as Lakehurst History Day was celebrated. Thanks to the Lakehurst Historical Society who provided trolley tours, riders heard some stories about the community. This was a callback to when trolley tours took place in 1928 when the Gray Lines got permission to run a tourist bus through the community.
LAKEHURST, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Business Hours
ocscanner.news

LONG BRANCH: WORKING STRUCTURE FIRE

Emergency personnel are at the scene of a working structure fire on the 1200 block of S. Elberon Square. This is an active fire scene. No additional details are available at this time, however, if additional information becomes available, we will update our page.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
thecoaster.net

In Asbury Park Hospitality Business Owner Has a Vision

Frank Cretella, the owner of a hospitality business, has purchased an Asbury Park liquor license he would like to activate at the heating plant at the south end of the Asbury Park boardwalk. By CAROL GORGA WILLIAMS. Frank Cretella is no stranger to Asbury Park. He is no stranger to...
ASBURY PARK, NJ
NJ.com

Houlihan’s abruptly closes 2 N.J. restaurants

Houlihan’s recently shuttered two of its New Jersey locations. The company closed restaurants on Sept. 28 in Bridgewater at 1288 Route 22 E. and Parsippany at 1735 Route 46. Houlihan’s did not give a reason for the closures. However, the company announced plans to keep its employees from...
BRIDGEWATER, NJ
Beach Radio

A Busy Jersey Shore, NJ GSP Exit Is Closing for 8 Months

How will this impact you? We all hate to see this, especially if you have to use it every day for work or to head home. Here's what you need to know, according to nj.com. A project which started earlier this week has a lot of commuters having to go a long way to get around and get off at a further exit. The exit is 105. Exit 105 Tinton Falls South on the Garden State Parkway will be closed starting this week (the rain might postpone this) and ending sometime in May 2023.
TINTON FALLS, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Three Ocean County Residents Charged For Selling Drugs

TOMS RIVER – A multi-agency investigation has led to three Ocean County residents to be arrested and charged for selling drugs, authorities said. Three homes, two in Lakewood and one in Toms River, were being used by 41-year-old Ivan Contreras-Cruz of Toms River, 27-year-old Alberto Vasquez-Ventura of Lakewood, and 49-year-old Natalia Mihok of Toms River, to store and distribute illegal narcotics, police said.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy