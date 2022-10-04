Read full article on original website
ocscanner.news
OCEAN COUNTY: PASTOR STEVE FROM DESTINY’S BRIDGE IS SEEKING DONATIONS OF WARM CLOTHES AND CAMPING GEAR FOR THE HOMELESS
Two days ago I got a call from a local church saying they had been putting up a woman in a local hotel for a while, but now they were running out of money, and weren’t able to put her up any longer. I asked the fellow if he would give the woman my number, and to have her call me a little later in the day.
ocscanner.news
TOMS RIVER: LACEY MAN CHARGED WITH THREATENING AMAZON DRIVER WITH A RIFLE – “IT’S A RACIST NEIGHBORHOOD”
PRESS RELEASE-LACEY TOWNSHIP MAN CHARGED WITH BIAS INTIMIDATION AND MAKING TERRORISTIC THREATS. Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer announced that John Vincentini, 62, of Lacey Township, was charged with Bias Intimidation in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:16-1a(1) and Terroristic Threats in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:12-3b, in connection with an incident that occurred in Lacey Township on September 5, 2022.
thecoaster.net
21 New Townhomes Planned in City
A proposal for 21 townhomes bounded by Cookman Avenue, St. James Place, Lake Avenue and Wesley Lake Drive in Asbury Park has been reviewed by the City Council acting as the city’s Redevelopment Agency and sent on to the Planning Board for its ruling. The proposal by Asbury Partners...
VIDEO: Fire Crews Kick Down Door To Reach Smoky Blaze Ravaging Morris County Basement
The action-packed moment when several Morris County firefighters kicked down a doorway — hoses in hand — to reach and begin extinguishing a smoky basement blaze was captured in a video clip from the department's "helmet cam." The Boonton Fire Department responded to the report of smoke coming...
Officials: Changes Will Make Roads More Safe
TOMS RIVER – New traffic ordinances passed by the governing body all appear to have a recurring theme. Hopes that additional regulations will curtail pedestrian and motor vehicle collisions remain a paramount concern. Those who live on Silver Beach Road should appreciate new stop signs designed to slow traffic...
thesandpaper.net
Kimmy’s Safe Haven Rescue Gives Animals a Second Chance
As a youngster in Manahawkin, Kim Brown looked after cats, dogs, rabbits, ducks, even squirrels, including one that fell out of a tree as a baby and broke his front teeth. Brown fed him and cared for him for a time, then took him to a nearby wildlife rehab facility, after which he was, eventually, released back into the woods.
Jackson mayor reports upgrades have improved public safety efforts
JACKSON – Mayor Michael Reina is reporting that more than a year after a $5.9 million. upgrade to Jackson’s emergency response communications system went live, the municipality’s police officers, firefighters and first responders are reporting significant improvements in the technology system that connects residents with emergency services and first responders.
Take A Ride Through Lakehurst’s Past
LAKEHURST – Borough residents and other history buffs took a trip back in time as Lakehurst History Day was celebrated. Thanks to the Lakehurst Historical Society who provided trolley tours, riders heard some stories about the community. This was a callback to when trolley tours took place in 1928 when the Gray Lines got permission to run a tourist bus through the community.
ocscanner.news
OCEAN COUNTY: IT’S COFFEE WITH A COP DAY – DID YOU TAKE TIME TO HAVE COFFEE WITH AN OFFICER TODAY
On this “Coffee with a Cop” day did you take time to stop and have a cup of coffee with an officer and thank him or her for their service? Share your stories and pictures.
Former Fairfield town official in court Wednesday facing animal cruelty charges
A former Representative Town Meeting member and legislative candidate in Fairfield is heading back to court Wednesday facing animal cruelty charges for the second time in four years.
WILD RIDE: Bergen Jitney Driver, 71, Speeds From Police With Passengers Aboard
Nearly a dozen jitney passengers survived a wild ride after their 71-year-old driver first pulled over for police in Fairview, then hit the gas and sped from the stop. Adrian Marin was driving erratically when Fairview Police Officer Diego Porras stopped the bus on Bergen Boulevard and Harding Place back on the morning of June 30.
ocscanner.news
LONG BRANCH: WORKING STRUCTURE FIRE
Emergency personnel are at the scene of a working structure fire on the 1200 block of S. Elberon Square. This is an active fire scene. No additional details are available at this time, however, if additional information becomes available, we will update our page.
Man with dementia and MS missing from NJ senior complex
MANCHESTER — Police are looking for a man with dementia and multiple sclerosis who left his home at an independent living center Sunday morning. Charles DiBiase, 60, was last seen around 6:30 a.m. in the area of the Silverwoods Independent Living & Senior Apartments on Route 37 westbound in Manchester. D.
thecoaster.net
In Asbury Park Hospitality Business Owner Has a Vision
Frank Cretella, the owner of a hospitality business, has purchased an Asbury Park liquor license he would like to activate at the heating plant at the south end of the Asbury Park boardwalk. By CAROL GORGA WILLIAMS. Frank Cretella is no stranger to Asbury Park. He is no stranger to...
Vehicle overturns in Manchester, NJ after impaired Seaside Heights, NJ driver crashes into a tree
An impaired driver allegedly moving recklessly through Manchester Township was hospitalized after causing two accidents, the second of which led to his vehicle overturning and being crushed by a tree on Monday afternoon. Manchester Police said that 31-year-old Christopher H. Cornell Jr. of Seaside Heights was driving in a 2019...
Houlihan’s abruptly closes 2 N.J. restaurants
Houlihan’s recently shuttered two of its New Jersey locations. The company closed restaurants on Sept. 28 in Bridgewater at 1288 Route 22 E. and Parsippany at 1735 Route 46. Houlihan’s did not give a reason for the closures. However, the company announced plans to keep its employees from...
UPDATE and Great News From Jackson Skating Center in Jackson, NJ
Recently, I wrote an article about the Jackson Skating Center closing in Jackson, NJ. The only roller skating place in Ocean County. I couldn't believe it when I heard the news, but it's true. From the Jackson Skating Center Facebook:. Thank You for being loyal customers to Jackson Skating Center....
ocscanner.news
LONG BEACH TWP: POLICE TO ENFORCE RESTRICTIONS ON DRIVING THROUGH FLOODED STREETS
Please review the ordinance below and be aware that our officers will be enforcing it. Driving like this causes damage to homes and their landscaping. 189-33: Operation of vehicles on flooded streets and roadways. When there is accumulated water on the surface of any portion of the public street or...
A Busy Jersey Shore, NJ GSP Exit Is Closing for 8 Months
How will this impact you? We all hate to see this, especially if you have to use it every day for work or to head home. Here's what you need to know, according to nj.com. A project which started earlier this week has a lot of commuters having to go a long way to get around and get off at a further exit. The exit is 105. Exit 105 Tinton Falls South on the Garden State Parkway will be closed starting this week (the rain might postpone this) and ending sometime in May 2023.
Three Ocean County Residents Charged For Selling Drugs
TOMS RIVER – A multi-agency investigation has led to three Ocean County residents to be arrested and charged for selling drugs, authorities said. Three homes, two in Lakewood and one in Toms River, were being used by 41-year-old Ivan Contreras-Cruz of Toms River, 27-year-old Alberto Vasquez-Ventura of Lakewood, and 49-year-old Natalia Mihok of Toms River, to store and distribute illegal narcotics, police said.
