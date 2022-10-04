ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

▶️ Pacific Power offering 20-40% discounts to lower-income households

Pacific Power says it is offering a new discount program for customers with lower incomes starting this month. Customers who get relief from the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) and the Oregon Energy Assistance Program (OEAP) will automatically have their bill cut by 20%. And that could increase to 40% cut if they meet certain requirements.
OREGON STATE
▶️ Mini-docs highlighting Central Oregon diversity debuting at Bend Film

A series of short films debuting at the Bend Film Festival this weekend aim to shine a light on marginalized groups in our region. NeighborImpact, a nonprofit dedicated to providing resources for the economically disadvantaged, is able to fund a resident-led project each year through their parent organization, NeighborWorks. Mexican-American...
BEND, OR
Gas price surge in Oregon, Bend slows at it approaches record highs

The dramatic rise in gas prices in Bend and across Oregon over the past two weeks have slowed, but they remain at near-record highs. Industry experts blame refinery problems on the West Coast. The statewide average for regular unleaded in Oregon is up 31 cents in the past week as...
BEND, OR
