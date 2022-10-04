Read full article on original website
▶️ Pacific Power offering 20-40% discounts to lower-income households
Pacific Power says it is offering a new discount program for customers with lower incomes starting this month. Customers who get relief from the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) and the Oregon Energy Assistance Program (OEAP) will automatically have their bill cut by 20%. And that could increase to 40% cut if they meet certain requirements.
▶️ Mini-docs highlighting Central Oregon diversity debuting at Bend Film
A series of short films debuting at the Bend Film Festival this weekend aim to shine a light on marginalized groups in our region. NeighborImpact, a nonprofit dedicated to providing resources for the economically disadvantaged, is able to fund a resident-led project each year through their parent organization, NeighborWorks. Mexican-American...
Gas price surge in Oregon, Bend slows at it approaches record highs
The dramatic rise in gas prices in Bend and across Oregon over the past two weeks have slowed, but they remain at near-record highs. Industry experts blame refinery problems on the West Coast. The statewide average for regular unleaded in Oregon is up 31 cents in the past week as...
▶️ Christine Drazan does not attend 1-on-1 interview with Central Oregon Daily
The three candidates for Oregon governor were invited to visit the Central Oregon Daily News studios to take part in one-on-one interviews on a number of topics. These interviews were scheduled for Sept. 28, the day after all three were in Bend for a debate. The interviews would ask each...
▶️Oregon governor’s race a ‘toss-up’ by national forecasters. They explain why.
Oregon’s three-way race for governor is a toss-up just about a month out to the election. That’s the current call of two national, non-partisan political research outlets that watch, analyze and make forecasts about elections. The Cook Political Report and “Sabato’s Crystal Ball” at the University of Virginia...
