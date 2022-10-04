Read full article on original website
Related
10-Year-Old Critically Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Ottawa County (Ottawa County, MI)
According to the Ottawa County Sheriff Deputies, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Ottawa County on Wednesday. The crash happened at 20th Avenue at Caroline street at [..]. Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
Road closure for resurfacing impacting travel in Norton Shores, Spring Lake Township
MUSKEGON COUNTY, MI – Road work in Ottawa County is impacting travel in southern Norton Shores and Spring Lake Township this October. Those who use Black Lake Road as a short-cut from Pontaluna Road into Ottawa County will want to find a different route as the Ottawa County Road Commission is resurfacing Palm Drive and Hickory Street in Spring Lake Township.
wgvunews.org
Developers of $250 million Adelaide Pointe address concerns over bike path during public hearing
Construction of a new, $250 million development on Muskegon Lake is one step closer to beginning after a public hearing on the matter. Officials say the development known as “Adelaide Pointe” would redefine the Muskegon Lake shoreline, as the quarter of a billion dollar complex includes a new, 270-slip marina, luxurious condominiums and apartments over-looking the water, retail shopping, a restaurant and a bar, boat and kayak rentals, fishing pier and boat launch.
WWMT
Driver critically injured after car veers off road, catches fire in Ottawa County
GRAND HAVEN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Bystanders pulled a driver from a fiery vehicle Monday after a crash that left the 25-year-old with critical injuries, according to Ottawa County Sheriff's Office. More from the county: Two Grand Rapids teenagers under investigation for stolen firearms. The man, driving a Ford Focus,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
EB I-96 closure in Grand Rapids muddles traffic
Many drivers were surprised Monday morning when they discovered eastbound I-96 between US-131 and Leonard Street in Grand Rapids was closed.
WWMTCw
Pop-up bike lane in Kalamazoo to be dismantled this weekend
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A pop-up bike lane in Kalamazoo is expected to be taken apart this weekend, according to city officials. After the project was pushed back a week, the one-mile wave bike lane along Lovell Street is scheduled for take-down Sunday Oct. 9, city officials said. City bike...
Semi-truck hits wires, causes power outage
About 1,100 Consumers Energy customers in northern Grand Rapids and Plainfield Township lost power Tuesday morning after a semi-truck hit some power lines, authorities say.
wtvbam.com
Woman saved from burning SUV following two vehicle crash on Old 27 in Ovid Twp.
OVID TOWNSHIP, MI (WTVB) – Quick thinking by a witness to a two vehicle crash Tuesday morning on Old 27 just north of Pearl Road possibly saved the life of a woman who was trapped in one of the vehicles when it caught on fire. The Branch County Sheriff’s...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Are The Best Nachos In West Michigan From A Gas Station? That’s What One Person Says
I don't trust a person who doesn't love nachos. Who doesn't love some fresh and warm fried tortillas covered in melty cheese and dipped into delicious Salsa, Queso, or my all-time favorite Guacamole?. Experience Grand Rapids asked Grand Rapid locals "What are your favorite places to get nachos" and nobody...
54-Year-Old Killed In Fatal Crash In Grand Rapids (Grand Rapids, MI)
According to the Grand Rapids Police Department, a fatal crash was reported in Grand Rapids on Friday. Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
wkzo.com
Security to be increased at construction site for Kalamazoo County’s new Justice Center
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Kalamazoo County is beefing up security at the new Justice Center construction site following a few incidents. The $100 million project is now behind schedule because of worker shortages and supply chain issues, and needs to be closed up before winter. The delivery of...
New Grand Haven city manager chosen unanimously by city council
GRAND HAVEN, MI – Grand Haven’s new city manager is Ashley Latsch, who has worked nearly five years assisting the former city manager and about three months as its interim city manager. After interviewing five candidates last week, the Grand Haven City Council voted unanimously on Tuesday, Oct....
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Lockdown lifted at schools after police arrest car theft suspect in Norton Shores
NORTON SHORES, MI – Some area schools were placed in a lockdown Thursday morning as officers from multiple agencies searched the area for a suspect in a car theft. Lockdowns at those schools, which police did not identify, have since been lifted, according to a news release from Norton Shores Police Department.
2 People Injured In A Motorcycle Crash In Ottawa County (Ottawa County, MI)
The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a motorcycle crash that injured two people. The crash happened on Butternut Drive at West Mae Rose Drive in Holland Township.
jack1065.com
Developer gets 12-year tax break to develop new destination restaurant in downtown Kalamazoo
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Kalamazoo City Commissioners have approved a 12-year tax break for investors who want to turn an old bank in the Haymarket District downtown into a destination restaurant. While they might not get the taxes they might be able to assess, Commissioner Quianna Decker says...
WWMT
$100 million apartment project proposed for downtown Kalamazoo along Arcadia Creek
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A prominent Kalamazoo commercial real estate developer has plans to build 400 apartment units in downtown Kalamazoo, in a long-vacant plot of land adjacent to the proposed location of an event center. PlazaCorp LLC. said it's proposing to build a $100 million apartment complex on four...
Man hospitalized after crash with semi in Ottawa County
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI – A 72-year-old Norton Shores man was hospitalized after driving through a red light and colliding with a semi truck. The driver of the semi, a 51-year-old man, was not injured in the crash on Monday, Oct. 3, Ottawa County sheriff’s deputies said. Police –...
Utility pole catches fire in Walker
WALKER, Mich. — A utility pole caught fire early Thursday morning, sending flames several dozen feet into the air. The pole is located near the intersection of Center Drive NW and Alpine Avenue NW in Walker, near several businesses. The fire appeared to have started near the base of...
1 seriously injured in crash on Alden Nash at I-96
One person was seriously injured in a crash on Alden Nash Avenue south of Lowell Tuesday.
Comments / 0