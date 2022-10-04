Construction of a new, $250 million development on Muskegon Lake is one step closer to beginning after a public hearing on the matter. Officials say the development known as “Adelaide Pointe” would redefine the Muskegon Lake shoreline, as the quarter of a billion dollar complex includes a new, 270-slip marina, luxurious condominiums and apartments over-looking the water, retail shopping, a restaurant and a bar, boat and kayak rentals, fishing pier and boat launch.

MUSKEGON, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO