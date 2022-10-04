Read full article on original website
Physics World
A poor introductory science degree grade has ‘devastating’ effect on students from under-represented groups
People from under-represented minority groups who earn low marks in introductory science degree courses are less likely to continue studying science compared to white male students who earn similar marks. That is according to a new US study, which finds that even a single poor grade can greatly reduce the chances of students from such groups from taking science further (PNAS Nexus).
HPCwire
ALCF Summer Students Gain Hands-on Experience with HPC
Oct. 4, 2022 — As part of the ALCF’s summer student program, over 30 undergraduate and graduate students worked alongside staff mentors to gain real-world experience with supercomputing, data science, and AI projects. Every summer, the Argonne Leadership Computing Facility (ALCF), a U.S. Department of Energy, Office of...
HPCwire
University of Illinois Researchers Close Gap in the Quantum Cloning Machine Literature
Oct. 6, 2022 — Electrical and Computer Engineering graduate student Haneul Kim originally came to the University of Illinois to pursue a master’s degree in applied mathematics. While working towards that degree, she wound up taking a class on quantum information science taught by ECE associate professor Eric Chitambar. This turned into an independent study with him, and she eventually joined his group as a PhD candidate in ECE. She has been using her mathematics background to learn and apply tools and perspectives not offered by a standard physics or engineering training to problems in quantum information.
Phys.org
Study shows how math, science identity in students affects college, career outcomes
If you ask someone if they are a math or science person, they may quickly tell you yes or no. It turns out that how people answer that question in ninth grade and even earlier not only can tell you what subjects they prefer in school, but how likely they are to go on to study STEM subjects in college and work in those fields as adults. The results of a new study from the University of Kansas suggest the importance of fostering positive attitudes toward math and science early in students' life to address gender and socioeconomic gaps in STEM.
HPCwire
ALCF’s Michael Papka Receives Pinnacle of Education Award
Oct. 6, 2022 — Michael E. Papka, a deputy associate laboratory director at the U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE) Argonne National Laboratory and director of the Argonne Leadership Computing Facility (ALCF), a DOE Office of Science user facility, has been recognized with the 2022 Argonne Board of Governors’ Pinnacle of Education Award for his dedication and contributions to science education outreach activities aimed at inspiring youth.
Public education missed the data revolution. It’s time to catch up
Last month, the U.S. Department of Education launched an effort to address teacher shortages. Secretary Miguel Cardona went on national TV to call attention to the school staffing crisis and announce the initiative. But is there a national staffing crisis? Are vacancies higher than normal? If so, in what subjects and in which schools? The…
