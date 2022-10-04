Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
New restaurant for dogs opening soon in MichiganKristen WaltersGrand Rapids, MI
83 Year Old Michigan Woman Shot While Handing Out Pro-Life PamphletsKyle SchepperleyLake Odessa, MI
3 Great Burger Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
3 Cities in Michigan Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America for 2022Joe MertensMichigan State
Related
As Kent County homicides linked to domestic violence spike, group gathers to honor lives lost
GRAND RAPIDS, MI -- As homicides linked to domestic violence spike in Kent County, a group gathered Monday to honor lives lost to a problem rooted in abusive patterns that too often go unreported. Dozens of people gathered Monday, Oct. 3 on the Blue Bridge in downtown Grand Rapids for...
Ottawa County hosting second expungement clinic this month
OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — The Ottawa County Public Defender Office will be holding an expungement fair to help residents begin the process of expunging their criminal convictions. This is the second clinic the county has hosted. In April, 61 Ottawa County residents attended to get the expungement process underway.
West Michigan theaters participating in National Cinema Week
National Cinema Week starts this Friday.
WZZM 13
Grand Rapids woman claims she was fired for social media pictures of LGBTQ+ people
A Grand Rapids woman claims she was fired because of posts she made on social media. The company says this is not true.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Here’s One Way You Can Help Kalamazoo’s Homeless Community this Winter
A local group is gathering much-needed items to help the homeless community in Kalamazoo as the weather turns cold. There is a unique event happening on November 12th, in Kalamazoo to help homeless people here in Kalamazoo. We'll get into what makes this event unique in a moment. First, we have to talk about the items that are needed before the event launches on the 12th. The 'Baby It's Cold Outside' event is asking for new or gently used donations of the following items:
Grand Rapids wedding venue owners who say they won’t host LGBTQ marriage events get civil infraction
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Grand Rapids has issued a civil infraction against a new wedding venue in the city whose owners have said they won’t host marriage ceremonies for same-sex or transgender couples. In filing the civil infraction, city officials said in a prepared statement that the venue...
Petition aims to remove Grand Haven mayor from office
GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — The mayor of Grand Haven could be removed from office if a new citizen-initiated recall petition receives sufficient signatures. Mayor Pro Tem Ryan Cummins confirmed the language for a recall petition had been approved by the county. It seeks to remove Mayor Catherine McNally, who was sworn into office in November 2021 after defeating the incumbent.
Tudor Dixon makes campaign stop at Holland restaurant that defied state COVID-19 orders
HOLLAND, Michigan — Republican Tudor Dixon made a campaign stop in Holland on Wednesday, talking small business support at a restaurant that made headlines during the pandemic. Marlena's Bistro was the latest stop on Dixon's tour around the state. It was so full, she gave two speeches, one indoors...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Man charged with making dog torture videos
A man has been accused of filming a dog being abused.
Grand Rapids area election worker admitted using USB drive in poll book device: court records
GRAND RAPIDS, MI -- A 68-year-old Grand Rapids area election worker charged with two felonies has allegedly admitted using a USB drive to access an election-related machine, court records show. MLive is not naming the man pending his Oct. 17 arraignment. Kent County election officials said the man was seen...
wgvunews.org
Cadet to Police Chief? Criminal Justice Student Dreams of Service
Host Joy Walczak speaks with Ben Hawkins, Instructor in the Criminal Justice Program at Kent Career Tech Center and Former Sergeant with the Grand Rapids Police Department, and with Grandville High School senior Jordan Holliday, a Criminal Justice Cadet at Kent Career Tech Center. Transcript:. [MUSIC]. Joy Walczak: Welcome to...
Muskegon Heights Public school system hires consultant to address ongoing concerns
MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. — The Muskegon Heights Public School Academy System is hiring a consultant to lead the public school academy board of education to address curriculum and staffing issues in the district. Over the last few weeks, parents and teachers have reported to 13 ON YOUR SIDE that...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
‘We’re gonna save millions of lives,’ says Grand Rapids company offering advanced cancer treatment
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — Four years after launching, BAMF Health has opened its global headquarters on Grand Rapids’ Medical Mile, and it’s now diagnosing and treating prostate cancer patients with what officials say is the “world’s most advanced technology.”. Speaking Wednesday, the company’s founder and...
'I wish they would reconsider': Casino shuttle service ending in November
WAYLAND, Mich. — A shuttle service that offers West Michigan seniors rides to Gun Lake Casino in Wayland is coming to an end in about a month. One couple tells 13 ON YOUR SIDE this will mean losing out on a weekly trip they always look forward to. Donna...
WWMT
City of Kalamazoo takes rare action to padlock home connected to mobile nuisance parties
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The City of Kalamazoo took legal action to lock out owners of a northside home, considered the primary stop for mobile nuisance parties that have caused problems for police and the general public over the years. The City of Kalamazoo attorney filed a complaint to declare...
Gov. Whitmer addresses issues surrounding Muskegon Heights Schools
MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. — The Muskegon Heights Charter School Board was scheduled to meet yet again Wednesday, amid ongoing controversy surrounding persistent staffing issues and more. The state responded to various concerns Wednesday:. “We're concerned about it,” Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said. “We're watching it closely.”. Whitmer addressed...
Detroit News
Dog torture videos, international manhunt leads feds to Michigan trucker
A truck driver from Grand Rapids sexually abused and tortured dogs in videos distributed around the world, according to federal court records that describe the rare use of a federal law targeting dark web wrongdoing. The case charges Lucas Russell VanWoert, 25, with creating and distributing so-called "animal crush" videos,...
These 15 Michigan Kids Went Missing This Summer
According to the National Center for Missing or Exploited Children, these eleven Michigan kids have gone missing since June 1, 2022, and have not been found. If you recognize any of these children and can provide any details that may help lead to them being found, please call 800-843-5678, or contact your local law enforcement agency immediately.
WWMTCw
Kalamazoo nonprofit adds light to northside neighborhood
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Resident- and volunteer-driven project "Light Up the Northside" took place Saturday in Kalamazoo to add solar lights to core neighborhoods. Building Blocks of Kalamazoo took control of the project, along with 90 plus community members and volunteers, according to the nonprofit. The volunteers and community members...
Man faces kidnapping charges for taken Kent County teen to NC
A man is facing charges for allegedly kidnapping a 13-year-old girl from the Grand Rapids area after being arrested in North Carolina, deputies say.
13 ON YOUR SIDE
Grand Rapids, MI
19K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT
Grand Rapids local newshttps://www.wzzm13.com/
Comments / 4