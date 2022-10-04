Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A New Study Said This City Is the “Best Foodie City” in AmericaKennardo G. JamesPortland, OR
Wednesday in Portland: Woman accused of killing boyfriend 2 months ago remains at largeEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Thursday in Portland: OHA says masks still required in health care settings despite updated CDC guidanceEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Tuesday in Portland: 3 suspects arraigned for homicides over weekend and more top storiesEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Monday in Portland: City sees 4 homicides in 24 hours, nonprofit provides Oregon schools with NarcanEmily ScarviePortland, OR
KATU.com
If charter reform passes, Portland council members will be chosen by ranked choice voting
PORTLAND, Ore. — Measure 26-228 could shake up the way Portland city government is chosen. If it passes, City Council members will be selected by ranked choice voting, meaning voters can rank candidates in order of preference instead of picking just one. "The top three winners would win seats...
KATU.com
Portland mayor and city commissioner voice optimism around resources for 9-1-1 backlog
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland's City Council will vote Wednesday on an emergency clause to improve 9-1-1 employee overtime pay, as callers face increasing wait times. The vote comes one week after a similar measure in the form of an emergency order failed. Mayor Ted Wheeler said additional funding for...
KATU.com
Newberg school board tries to avoid responsibility for flag ban in statement, union says
NEWBERG, Ore. — The Newberg teachers union responded to a statement from the school board Friday over a judge’s ruling that the district’s ban on political signage, including pride and Black Lives Matter flags, violates Oregon’s Constitution. In a post on Facebook, the board said any...
KATU.com
Hundreds of affordable housing protections set to expire in Oregon
On the eve of the 2021 new year, 200 residents 55 years and older at the Woodsprings apartments in Tigard received notice that their affordable housing protections were expiring. "Everybody was thrown into fear and panic wondering what is going to happen," said one of those residents Heidi Johnstone. "Think...
KATU.com
Portland Public Schools sues e-cigarette maker Juul
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Public Schools is suing e-cigarette maker Juul. The lawsuit alleges that Juul intentionally targeted youth, designed its products to maximize nicotine addiction, and employed deceitful advertising practices. It further accuses Juul of enticing youth with kid-friendly flavors, contributing to a public health crisis, and engaging...
KATU.com
Police Chief Lovell talks with KATU about staffing, community apathy to crime
PORTLAND, Ore. — KATU got a chance to sit down with Portland Police Chief Chuck Lovell on Wednesday. We spoke to him about a variety of topics, including staffing and community apathy to crime. "We are looking at some really good hiring groups coming into the future. One of...
KATU.com
Portland Parks Foundation says it'll cost about $2M to restore iconic Elk Statue
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Portland Parks Foundation on Monday released its cost estimates to restore the iconic Elk Statue and fountain in downtown Portland after they were damaged during protests in 2020 following the murder of George Floyd by a police officer in Minneapolis. The foundation says it expects...
KATU.com
Missing, endangered girl in Washington County found safe
HILLSBORO, Ore. -- Deputies in Washington County are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing and endangered 17-year-old girl. The girl didn’t show up for class at the Hillsboro Library on Wednesday morning, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies said she is autistic and...
KATU.com
Brother, sister in foster care reported as missing in Portland, Oregon DHS says
A brother and sister in foster care were reported as missing from Portland, and the Oregon Department of Human Services said they believe the children could be in danger. Oregon DHS said 15-year-old Onesty Jones was reported missing on August 23. Her brother, 16-year-old Marcus Jones, went missing on September 26.
KATU.com
Vancouver Public Schools employee accused of filming girls in locker room
VANCOUVER, Wash. — The Clark County Sheriff’s Office is investigating allegations that a Vancouver Public Schools employee filmed girls in the locker room of Alki Middle School. According to the sheriff’s office, the school notified them immediately upon finding out about the incident. By the time deputies...
KATU.com
Scott Lewis named as the next Chief of the Gresham Fire Department
GRESHAM, Ore. — The Gresham Fire Department has named a permanent Fire Chief, tapping Scott Lewis to lead the department. Lewis had been serving in an interim role for the last six months. Chief Lewis has been with the Gresham Fire Department since January 2003. Since joining Gresham Fire,...
KATU.com
Cyclist killed Tuesday identified as well-known local chef, calls for safety improvements
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Police confirmed the name of the cyclist hit and killed in Southeast Portland on Tuesday. Police say 50-year-old Sarah Pliner died at the scene. Pliner was a well-known Portland chef. The crash happened just before noon at Southeast 26th and Powell, near Cleveland High School.
KATU.com
Jury awards $1M to protester shot in eye by police
A jury has awarded more than $1 million to a protester shot in the eye by police during a racial just march in Salem in May 2020. Eleaqia McCrae sued the city and the Salem Police Department, claiming officers assaulted her and violated her civil rights when they shot her in the eye and in the chest.
KATU.com
Telehealth addiction medication treatment could be nearing end, doctor worries
PORTLAND, Ore. — Kate Platte sat down in her chair in her Oregon City home just as she had every two weeks in the last two years - at a screen, in front of a camera. Normally, she's meeting with a doctor or licensed medical provider who is able to prescribe her the life-saving medication she needs.
KATU.com
Business targeted for hosting 'Coffee with a Cop' event
PORTLAND, Ore. — A Portland business owner says she was targeted for hosting an event with Portland police. Loretta Guzman owns Bison Coffee House on Northeast Cully. She said she posted Tuesday that she was hosting a “Coffee with a Cop” event Wednesday and immediately started getting backlash online.
KATU.com
Portland Thorns team owner, 2 other execs temporarily removed following NWSL investigation
PORTLAND, Ore. — Executives with the Portland Thorns are speaking out more than a day after the release of an independent investigation of the National Women's Soccer League, which found that emotional abuse and sexual misconduct are systemic across multiple teams, coaches and players. The Thorns organization announced the...
KATU.com
Two inmates set cell on fire in Clark County Jail, both charged with arson
CLARK COUNTY, Wash. — Two Clark County inmates have been charged with arson after they lit items within their cell on fire. Officials say early Tuesday morning, inmates in one of the housing units became upset with a disciplinary measure and attempted to flood their unit. Officials say they...
KATU.com
AFC Urgent Care
They're a one-stop clinic offering a wide variety of health-care services, including labs and x-rays. Tammy Hernandez visited the newest location of AFC Urgent Care in Hillsboro to meet with Poojitha Jujjuri , PA-C, and find out more about the services they offer. AFC Urgent Care has 6 locations in...
KATU.com
Rewards offered in two Portland killings
PORTLAND, Ore. — Cash rewards of up to $2,500 is being offered for information that leads to arrests in two different homicides. The first case was a deadly shooting near Northgate Park on Sept. 19. Essadin Hassan, 23, was killed in that shooting. CRIME MAP | Check in on...
KATU.com
Protesters call for justice after damning report of abuse in women's soccer
PORTLAND, Ore. — Protesters called for justice Monday for alleged victims of abuse and sexual misconduct withing the National Women’s Soccer League. They also called for the removal of Mike Golub and Gavin Wilkinson, both senior members of the soccer organization, from their positions and for the sale of the club from Merritt Paulson’s ownership.
