Portland, OR

KATU.com

Hundreds of affordable housing protections set to expire in Oregon

On the eve of the 2021 new year, 200 residents 55 years and older at the Woodsprings apartments in Tigard received notice that their affordable housing protections were expiring. "Everybody was thrown into fear and panic wondering what is going to happen," said one of those residents Heidi Johnstone. "Think...
OREGON STATE
Portland, OR
Oregon Government
Portland, OR
KATU.com

Portland Public Schools sues e-cigarette maker Juul

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Public Schools is suing e-cigarette maker Juul. The lawsuit alleges that Juul intentionally targeted youth, designed its products to maximize nicotine addiction, and employed deceitful advertising practices. It further accuses Juul of enticing youth with kid-friendly flavors, contributing to a public health crisis, and engaging...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Missing, endangered girl in Washington County found safe

HILLSBORO, Ore. -- Deputies in Washington County are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing and endangered 17-year-old girl. The girl didn’t show up for class at the Hillsboro Library on Wednesday morning, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies said she is autistic and...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
KATU.com

Vancouver Public Schools employee accused of filming girls in locker room

VANCOUVER, Wash. — The Clark County Sheriff’s Office is investigating allegations that a Vancouver Public Schools employee filmed girls in the locker room of Alki Middle School. According to the sheriff’s office, the school notified them immediately upon finding out about the incident. By the time deputies...
VANCOUVER, WA
KATU.com

Scott Lewis named as the next Chief of the Gresham Fire Department

GRESHAM, Ore. — The Gresham Fire Department has named a permanent Fire Chief, tapping Scott Lewis to lead the department. Lewis had been serving in an interim role for the last six months. Chief Lewis has been with the Gresham Fire Department since January 2003. Since joining Gresham Fire,...
GRESHAM, OR
KATU.com

Jury awards $1M to protester shot in eye by police

A jury has awarded more than $1 million to a protester shot in the eye by police during a racial just march in Salem in May 2020. Eleaqia McCrae sued the city and the Salem Police Department, claiming officers assaulted her and violated her civil rights when they shot her in the eye and in the chest.
SALEM, OR
KATU.com

Business targeted for hosting 'Coffee with a Cop' event

PORTLAND, Ore. — A Portland business owner says she was targeted for hosting an event with Portland police. Loretta Guzman owns Bison Coffee House on Northeast Cully. She said she posted Tuesday that she was hosting a “Coffee with a Cop” event Wednesday and immediately started getting backlash online.
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

AFC Urgent Care

They're a one-stop clinic offering a wide variety of health-care services, including labs and x-rays. Tammy Hernandez visited the newest location of AFC Urgent Care in Hillsboro to meet with Poojitha Jujjuri , PA-C, and find out more about the services they offer. AFC Urgent Care has 6 locations in...
HILLSBORO, OR
KATU.com

Rewards offered in two Portland killings

PORTLAND, Ore. — Cash rewards of up to $2,500 is being offered for information that leads to arrests in two different homicides. The first case was a deadly shooting near Northgate Park on Sept. 19. Essadin Hassan, 23, was killed in that shooting. CRIME MAP | Check in on...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Protesters call for justice after damning report of abuse in women's soccer

PORTLAND, Ore. — Protesters called for justice Monday for alleged victims of abuse and sexual misconduct withing the National Women’s Soccer League. They also called for the removal of Mike Golub and Gavin Wilkinson, both senior members of the soccer organization, from their positions and for the sale of the club from Merritt Paulson’s ownership.
PORTLAND, OR

