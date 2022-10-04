Read full article on original website
Related
WESH
Volusia County resort, marina forced to close because of flood damage
DELAND, Fla. — Houses and businesses in Volusia County, specifically near Hontoon Island and west DeLand, are surrounded by floodwaters. Just about everywhere you look on Hontoon and River Ridge roads, people have suffered so much. "We didn't expect to see it come up this high at all. It...
click orlando
Car hauler crashes into dump truck in Flagler County, troopers say
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – A semitruck car hauler struck a dump truck along Interstate 95 in Flagler County Wednesday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said the semitruck was heading north near mile marker 290 in the interstate’s right lane as a dump truck drove directly behind it.
WESH
Survivor returns to find Volusia County home in flames after flooding
EDGEWATER, Fla. — The city of Edgewater in Volusia County had massive flooding on streets and plenty of power outages. For one resident, that was bad enough, but then her home caught fire. “In the big scheme of things, we're lucky, but we're not lucky. I don't know how...
click orlando
Floodwaters encroach on downtown Sanford as Lake Monroe rises after Hurricane Ian
SANFORD, Fla. – Sections of the riverwalk in Downtown Sanford are flooded after Hurricane Ian. The water from Lake Monroe washed up over the sea wall, across parts of Seminole Boulevard, and into parking lots and parks. Seminole County Emergency Management expects the water will continue to rise in...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WESH
Seminole County begins to collect debris from Hurricane Ian
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Seminole County has started its debris removal and collection on Thursday. Debris is a common observation in so many Central Florida neighborhoods. "Our roads are piled up with debris, it's sometimes hard to get in and out of the driveway," Kenyon Coson, a resident said.
WESH
Residents in Deltona dealing with smelly floodwater
DELTONA, Fla. — It has been nearly a week since Hurricane Ian swept through Central Florida, and yet people in Deltona are still dealing with flooding. “Everything that the water touched. It’s ruined,” said Lisandra Acevedo. Wednesday was the first day she was able to get back...
WESH
Orange County families cleaning up debris from damaged homes
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Rio Pinar Country Club Estates in East Orange County experienced devastating flooding from Hurricane Ian. There was a heartbreaking sight on Pinar Drive, where piles of flood-damaged furniture, flooring and drywall sit in front of home after home. A creek behind the houses connects...
WESH
Homes near Seminole County lake only accessible by boat due to record flooding
GENEVA, Fla. — Days after the storm passed, families across Central Florida are now dealing with record flooding. On Jungle Road in Geneva near Lake Harney, dozens of homes there remain flooded out and many remain under feet of water. People who live there can only access their homes by boat.
IN THIS ARTICLE
‘Disaster area’: Residents in Daytona Beach neighborhood coping with the aftermath of Hurricane Ian
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Six-foot-tall piles of damaged furniture laid on the streets of Daytona Beach’s Midtown neighborhood Tuesday. Many people lost everything after Hurricane Ian, with their houses and vehicles completely flooded. Residents in the Daytona Beach neighborhood near Campbell Middle School said that the floodwaters did...
WESH
Flagler County issues 'enter at your own risk' guidance for beach visitors
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — Flagler County assessed beaches and conducted water quality tests. The county has issued "enter at your own risk" guidance due to debris from Hurricane Ian. Test samples on Wednesday afternoon demonstrated the water quality was OK and there weren't high levels of bacteria, according to...
Food, assistance coming to residents of Lake County devastated by Hurricane Ian
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — Relief is coming to people living in the devastated area of northeast Lake County. Much of the community of Astor remains underwater, and several neighborhoods on the Saint Johns River started taking on a lot of water on Saturday. Many of the homes are surrounded.
WESH
Sheriff: Kissimmee neighborhood worst hit in county by Hurricane Ian
KISSIMMEE, Fla. — Angel Irizarry just moved into the Good Samaritan Village neighborhood in June. Osceola County Sheriff Marcos Lopez said it was the worst hit area in the county. He issued a mandatory evacuation notice, which was when Irizarry and his wife packed up and found shelter in their car.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WESH
Volunteers provide thousands of meals for Volusia County residents impacted by flooding
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — New Smyrna Beach saw Central Florida's highest rainfall levels and strongest winds during the hurricane. Despite spread damage and flooding, food is still getting to people who need it the most. "It's 31 inches of water when it all started out and now we're down...
‘Washed away in an instant’: 62-year-old Daytona Beach Shores restaurant swept away by Hurricane Ian
DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, Fla — A portion of a popular restaurant at the Sunglow Pier in Daytona Beach Shores was washed away by Hurricane Ian. Managers at Crabby Joe’s said the restaurant is holding on by a thread, with the dining room barely intact and most of the pier gone.
WESH
Officials: Orange County properties have over $170 million in hurricane damage
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Orange County mayor, along with other leaders, provided an update on hurricane recovery efforts Thursday afternoon. Mayor Jerry Demings was joined by Orange County property appraiser Amy Mercado and Capt. Ken Chapman from Salvation Army. "As of noon today, we have approximately $172 million...
click orlando
Rising floodwaters force more roads to close in Brevard County
MIMS, Fla. – Brevard County emergency workers shut down more roads on Wednesday as rising floodwaters made for dangerous driving conditions. County spokesman Don Walker said Paces Landing Road was shut down at Arch Road, while Hatbill Road was closed at Gun Club Road. [TRENDING: NASA, SpaceX launch Crew-5...
‘We lost everything’: 55+ Osceola County community told they won’t return home anytime soon
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — For residents of the flooded Good Samaritan Village, the Osceola County sheriff has a message: “Nobody’s going to be home anytime soon.”. High waters forced people out of their homes in the 55+ community. The water is contaminated and smells of sewage, and...
WESH
Sanford assisted living home residents evacuated
SANFORD, Fla. — The Marina Isle Waterfront Assisted Living facility in Sanford sits high, but as precaution, Seminole County emergency management officials notified the director to evacuate because of potential swelling of Lake Monroe and Florida Power & Light issues. "We are not in fear of any water penetrating...
SEE: Receding floodwaters in Orlo Vista reveal a dinosaur-like fish trapped in a fence
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Channel 9 photographer Ulen Hodges captured an interesting photograph Tuesday while covering flooding in Orange County’s Orlo Vista neighborhood. The community, which sits south of West Colonial Drive between North Hiawassee and North Kirkman roads, has enduring ongoing flooding. Neighbors have begun to assess...
‘Absolutely disgusting’: Deltona residents puzzled by standing water outside flood zones
DELTONA, Fla. — Residents in one Deltona neighborhood are still dealing with flooding from Hurricane Ian days after the storm. Neighbors along Sunday Drive say the standing water there is starting to cause problems. They say it’s blocking off access to the entrance to the street, and starting to smell bad.
Comments / 1