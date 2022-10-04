ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Volusia County, FL

Comments / 1

Related
click orlando

Car hauler crashes into dump truck in Flagler County, troopers say

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – A semitruck car hauler struck a dump truck along Interstate 95 in Flagler County Wednesday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said the semitruck was heading north near mile marker 290 in the interstate’s right lane as a dump truck drove directly behind it.
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Volusia County, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Astor, FL
City
Deland, FL
City
Geneva, FL
City
Osteen, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
County
Volusia County, FL
Osteen, FL
Crime & Safety
WESH

Seminole County begins to collect debris from Hurricane Ian

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Seminole County has started its debris removal and collection on Thursday. Debris is a common observation in so many Central Florida neighborhoods. "Our roads are piled up with debris, it's sometimes hard to get in and out of the driveway," Kenyon Coson, a resident said.
SEMINOLE COUNTY, FL
WESH

Residents in Deltona dealing with smelly floodwater

DELTONA, Fla. — It has been nearly a week since Hurricane Ian swept through Central Florida, and yet people in Deltona are still dealing with flooding. “Everything that the water touched. It’s ruined,” said Lisandra Acevedo. Wednesday was the first day she was able to get back...
DELTONA, FL
WESH

Orange County families cleaning up debris from damaged homes

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Rio Pinar Country Club Estates in East Orange County experienced devastating flooding from Hurricane Ian. There was a heartbreaking sight on Pinar Drive, where piles of flood-damaged furniture, flooring and drywall sit in front of home after home. A creek behind the houses connects...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#High Water#Water Right#Volusia Sheriff
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

‘Disaster area’: Residents in Daytona Beach neighborhood coping with the aftermath of Hurricane Ian

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Six-foot-tall piles of damaged furniture laid on the streets of Daytona Beach’s Midtown neighborhood Tuesday. Many people lost everything after Hurricane Ian, with their houses and vehicles completely flooded. Residents in the Daytona Beach neighborhood near Campbell Middle School said that the floodwaters did...
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
WESH

Sheriff: Kissimmee neighborhood worst hit in county by Hurricane Ian

KISSIMMEE, Fla. — Angel Irizarry just moved into the Good Samaritan Village neighborhood in June. Osceola County Sheriff Marcos Lopez said it was the worst hit area in the county. He issued a mandatory evacuation notice, which was when Irizarry and his wife packed up and found shelter in their car.
KISSIMMEE, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Walgreens
click orlando

Rising floodwaters force more roads to close in Brevard County

MIMS, Fla. – Brevard County emergency workers shut down more roads on Wednesday as rising floodwaters made for dangerous driving conditions. County spokesman Don Walker said Paces Landing Road was shut down at Arch Road, while Hatbill Road was closed at Gun Club Road. [TRENDING: NASA, SpaceX launch Crew-5...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
WESH

Sanford assisted living home residents evacuated

SANFORD, Fla. — The Marina Isle Waterfront Assisted Living facility in Sanford sits high, but as precaution, Seminole County emergency management officials notified the director to evacuate because of potential swelling of Lake Monroe and Florida Power & Light issues. "We are not in fear of any water penetrating...
SANFORD, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy