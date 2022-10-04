ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

9 Ways to Enjoy Christmas Light Displays Near Philadelphia

We can all agree that the best part of the holiday season is the multitude of Christmas light displays in the area. There is nothing like bundling up and driving around your neighborhood to enjoy the many colors and scenes. Of course, there are several other ways to enjoy Christmas light displays near Philadelphia, including several in the city itself! The list below is updated for 2022.
Soko Bag introduces savoury South Korean food – now in Philadelphia

Soko Bag is a newly launched takeaway restaurant, offering South Korean fried chicken & a blend of Korean and American foods, located in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The restaurant offers Bulgogi cheesesteaks, Mandu, Hotteok, and more. Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA – Soko Bag is a small family-owned and operated restaurant focusing on South...
Where Are The Best Tacos in Philadelphia

If you're in the mood for some tacos, Philadelphia's many Mexican restaurants offer many flavors and textures. From classic steak to street tacos, Philadelphia is home to some of the best taco joints in the region. Where to Find The Best Tacos in Philadelphia. While there are several options, the...
This New Jersey Casino Hotel Is Ranked No. 2 In The U.S.

New Jerseyans don’t have to go too far for a weekend getaway. According to 10Best, spearheaded by the USA TODAY Network, New Jersey has occupied the No. 2 and No. 3 spot for the best casino hotels in the U.S. 10Best came to this conclusion by using user votes...
Proposed Shopping Center to Bring Raising Cane's, Shake Shack, Lidl to South Philly

A South Philadelphia industrial building is slated for demolition to make way for a proposed shopping center, reports the Philadelphia Business Journal. Under plans filed with the city, 16 Snyder Ave. will be razed and replaced with six detached structures for retail tenants including Lidl, Shake Shack, Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers, Advanced Auto Parts and Chase Bank.
Woman bringing Hispanic heritage to Flourtown with melting pot of flavors in her home-cooked meals

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The weather outside is cold, rainy and gross, so you might have a craving for some warm, comfort food. As part of Hispanic Heritage Month, CBS3's Vittoria Woodill takes us to Flourtown in Montgomery County to meet a woman who's serving a melting pot of flavors through her home-cooked meals. As Karla Salinas prepares pumpkin to make a piping hot pot of Peruvian seafood chowder, she talked passionately about how her home of Peru is a melting pot of cultures. "It's not just rice and beans Peruvians, we are stews, stir-fries, pasta," Karla said, "Everyone has a mix, everybody...
Enjoy a complimentary treat with lunch this week at Bar Sera and a free cheesesteak on October 14th from the Home Experts For You Team

The Home Experts For You Real Estate Team has two opportunities to enjoy a culinary treat on them. First, Bar Sera recently launched a lunch menu, and if you dine at the East Elm Street restaurant for lunch this week (October 3-7) and mention “Home Experts For You Team” you will receive a complimentary drink, appetizer, or dessert. Lunch is available from 11:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. You can view the menu here.
Philadelphia Union Announce New 170,000 Square Foot Waterfront Complex

Union announce new 170,000 square foot waterfront complex originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. The red-hot, first-place Philadelphia Union announced plans Tuesday for a gigantic new $55 million waterfront complex that the team says is expected to open in 2023 and 2024. The WSFS Bank Sportsplex will be a "365-day-a-year,"...
