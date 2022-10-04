ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

Inmates, family members indicted on gift card fraud and phone scam charges

By Monica Nakashima
 2 days ago

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. ( WIAT ) — A federal grand jury indicted eight Alabama residents last week for their roles in a prison-based phone scam targeting retailers nationwide, announced U.S. Attorney Prim F. Escalona.

According to the indictment, from September 2020 through May 2022, the defendants tricked retailers into activating gift cards under fraudulent pretenses and then used the gift cards for various fraudulent purchases.

While incarcerated at Donaldson Correctional Facility, Terry Ray Bradshaw called Home Depot stores throughout the country and used spoofing technology and social engineering techniques to pose as Home Depot executives. He would then trick employees into activating gift cards under false pretenses. Poole Sr, Simon and Bowers then purchased products using those gift cards, which were received by co-conspirators and converted to cash.

The indictment also alleges that from September 2020 through August 2022, Poole Sr., Bowers, Perry and Anderson engaged in a conspiracy to distribute controlled substances containing detectable amounts of methamphetamine, heroin, fentanyl, marijuana and synthetic cathinones.

A 12 count indictment filed in U.S. District Court charged the eight individuals with wire fraud and money laundering conspiracy, as well as substantive wire fraud counts:

  • Ricardo Poole, Jr., 25, of Birmingham
  • Ricardo Poole Sr., aka “Raoul,” 48, of Bessemer
  • Otis Lee Bowers, aka “Big O,” 44, of Bessemer
  • Rhonda Thompson Poole, 47, of Bessemer
  • Rennita Renee Perry, 28, of Bessemer
  • Kiara Reshell Anderson, 30, of Bessemer
  • Kortney Jovan Simon, 43, of Harvest
  • Terry Ray Bradshaw, aka “Skitzo,” 39, of Remlap

Additional charges were also filed against certain individuals of the group. Poole Sr., Simon and Bradshaw are charged with aggravated identity theft. Poole Sr., Bowers, Perry and Anderson are charged with conspiracy to distribute controlled substances.

The U.S. Secret Service Cyber Fraud Task Force investigated the case. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Edward J. Canter and John M. Hundscheid are prosecuting the case. The Alabama Department of Corrections Law Enforcement Services Division assisted in the investigation.

The charges of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, wire fraud, conspiracy to commit money laundering, and conspiracy to distribute and possess with the intent to distribute a controlled substance each carry a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison. Aggravated identity theft carries a mandatory sentence of two years in prison.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — A federal grand jury indicted eight individuals last week for their roles in a prison-based phone scam that targeted retailers throughout the country. According to the indictment, from September 2020 through May 2022, the defendants tricked retailers into activating gift cards under fraudulent pretenses and then used those fraudulently obtained gift cards to purchase merchandise and make other expenditures.
alreporter.com

Three incarcerated men die in one day in three ADOC facilities

Bullock Correctional Facility, left, and Donaldson Correctional Facility, right. Google Earth. Three incarcerated individuals died in correctional facilities on Monday, one of the deadlier days for the state’s incarcerated population in recent times. Mark Alan Ford, Traevor Upshaw and Joseph Agee III — all incarcerated men within the state...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
AL.com

Alabama congressional aide on leave after insurance fraud indictment

An aide to Alabama Congressman Barry Moore with prior legal troubles is on administrative leave after being jailed Monday on insurance fraud charges. Sherry McCormick, who is listed as the director of special constituent services and events for Moore and works in the Republican congressman’s Dothan office, turned herself in to the Geneva County Jail on Monday after a grand jury indictment for insurance fraud, WSFA reported.
GENEVA COUNTY, AL
