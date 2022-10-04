MY FELLOW PATROLMEN and I gather around for the morning briefing in late October before heading down to start our shift on the river. At the front of the group is our manager Garrett, the leader of the Douglaston Salmon Run (DSR) river patrol team in Pulaski, New York. It is 4 a.m., and my buddy Max and I made the drive to work from our Syracuse apartment 40 minutes south of the famous Salmon River. The door shuts behind us. “I need everyone’s attention,” says Garrett, “We got a tip that there will be counterfeiters on the river today, and we need everyone to be prepared.”

