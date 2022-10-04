ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Syracuse.com

TV pilot for new Syracuse travel show wins award at film festival

A pilot episode for a new television show filmed in Syracuse is making some noise after winning an award at the 2022 Seattle Film Festival. “Off the Wall & Up Close,” an arts and culture-based travel show, was accepted into the SFF competition for best TV series. Executive producer Laura Thorne and creative director Aldea Gerard attended the Seattle fest, an IMDb.com qualifying awards event focused on independent filmmakers and shorts, and were happily surprised to learn they won Best TV/Web series Drama, beating out three other nominees (”Confessions of a Caregiver,” “Strings Attached” and “Geraldine”), on Sunday.
SYRACUSE, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Syracuse, NY
Syracuse, NY
Lifestyle
95.3 Big Kat

15 Halloween Attractions To Check Out In Upstate New York

Halloween season is almost here in Utica, Rome, Syracuse, and the rest of Central and Upstate New York. Where can you find the best Halloween attractions?. We decided to highlight at least 15 different places for you to see in the area. If you have any we should add to the list, text us on our app:
UTICA, NY
localsyr.com

Kate Thornton talks maternity leave on Bridge Street

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Storm Team Meteorologist, and spouse of Monday’s Bridge Street’s guest co-host Erik Columbia, Kate Thornton joined Bridge Street to talk about her time away from the station and what it is like to be a mom of three girls. Kate also dished on...
SYRACUSE, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fashion Design#New York Fashion Week#Fashion Models#Syracuse Fashion Week#Central New York#Aloft Hotel
Daily Orange

It’s time to pay attention to the ongoing housing crisis in Onondaga County

To support student journalism and the content you love, become a member of The Daily Orange today. On Sept. 29th, over a hundred New York state tenants and community members gathered at the site proposed for the construction of the aquarium. Onondaga County legislators voted to spend $85 million for the aquarium plan last month. Protestors called for the county and the state to listen to the voices of the people and fund human needs first.
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion Show
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Designers & Collections
WSYR NewsChannel 9

On the Lookout: Grand larceny at Destiny USA

NORTH SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — State Police in North Syracuse are putting NewsChannel 9 viewers “On the Lookout” for two people who are wanted for questioning involving a Grand Larceny investigation. Troopers say the two people in the photos below used a stolen credit card at the Dick’s Sporting Goods Store in the Destiny USA […]
NORTH SYRACUSE, NY
newyorkupstate.com

Upstate NY apple orchard named the third-best in the United States

Town of Onondaga, N.Y. — Another year, another Honeycrisp-fresh accolade for one of Upstate New York’s most popular orchards. Beak & Skiff Apple Orchards has been named the third-best apple orchard in the nation by USA Today’s 10Best. The 111-year-old orchard — housed in Central New York’s hilly, pastoral Town of Onondaga — was the only New York farm to make the list.
ONONDAGA, NY
WKTV

New Home Depot distribution center breaks ground

SCHUYLER, N.Y. – The Schuyler Business Park began construction on a Home Depot distribution Center Wednesday. The 52 thousand square foot facility is estimated to cost $9 million. Workers hope to have the foundation completed by the end of this year. The opening is planned for October of 2023.
SCHUYLER, NY
Field & Stream

My Fall Chasing Trespassers, Counterfeiters, and Chromers

MY FELLOW PATROLMEN and I gather around for the morning briefing in late October before heading down to start our shift on the river. At the front of the group is our manager Garrett, the leader of the Douglaston Salmon Run (DSR) river patrol team in Pulaski, New York. It is 4 a.m., and my buddy Max and I made the drive to work from our Syracuse apartment 40 minutes south of the famous Salmon River. The door shuts behind us. “I need everyone’s attention,” says Garrett, “We got a tip that there will be counterfeiters on the river today, and we need everyone to be prepared.”
PULASKI, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy