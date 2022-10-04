Read full article on original website
Olive’s Eatery is the spot for cozy fall meals (Dining Out Review)
Baldwinsville, N.Y. — With the days getting shorter and temperatures getting colder, more people are turning to comfort food as autumn settles in. We’ve found just the spot for just this occasion: Olive’s Eatery. From the outside, Olive’s Eatery looks like just another historic home in Baldwinsville....
Fright Nights Returns to Syracuse With Five Freaky Attractions This October
Somehow each and every year, I get suckered into exploring haunted attractions during Halloween season. I am a person who would much rather carve pumpkins, watch Hocus Pocus and eat candy. My friends are not. If you're like my friends and you're looking for a very impressive series of haunted...
TV pilot for new Syracuse travel show wins award at film festival
A pilot episode for a new television show filmed in Syracuse is making some noise after winning an award at the 2022 Seattle Film Festival. “Off the Wall & Up Close,” an arts and culture-based travel show, was accepted into the SFF competition for best TV series. Executive producer Laura Thorne and creative director Aldea Gerard attended the Seattle fest, an IMDb.com qualifying awards event focused on independent filmmakers and shorts, and were happily surprised to learn they won Best TV/Web series Drama, beating out three other nominees (”Confessions of a Caregiver,” “Strings Attached” and “Geraldine”), on Sunday.
Say Goodbye! Famous CNY Steakhouse Closing After More Than 50 Years
Say goodbye to another family-run restaurant. A famous steakhouse that once had several locations in Central New York, is closing after more than 50 years, leaving just one restaurant remaining. Kirby's Grill and Taphouse opened in October 1972 as Mr. Steak in Fayetteville, New York. On Sunday, October 9 the...
More than 200 band members picked for Macy’s parade. Only 2 are from CNY, and they are twins
Syracuse, N.Y. -- As two of eight children in a military family, twins Brooklyn and Bree Goring have already seen much of the country in their 17 years. They’ve lived in California, Utah, Arizona, North Carolina and Indian River.
15 Halloween Attractions To Check Out In Upstate New York
Halloween season is almost here in Utica, Rome, Syracuse, and the rest of Central and Upstate New York. Where can you find the best Halloween attractions?. We decided to highlight at least 15 different places for you to see in the area. If you have any we should add to the list, text us on our app:
Fowler to induct first class in Wall of Distinction: Who made the cut?
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Fowler will induct the inaugural class of its Wall of Distinction on Friday night. The ceremony is set for halftime of its football game against Oswego, at approximately 6:45 p.m.
Kate Thornton talks maternity leave on Bridge Street
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Storm Team Meteorologist, and spouse of Monday’s Bridge Street’s guest co-host Erik Columbia, Kate Thornton joined Bridge Street to talk about her time away from the station and what it is like to be a mom of three girls. Kate also dished on...
Update: power restored in Clay, N Syracuse, Cicero, still out in Baldwinsville
Update as of 9:50: Power is restored in Clay, Cicero and North Syracuse after a power line was repaired, said Jared Paventi, a spokesperson for National Grid. Power is still out in the Village of Baldwinsville and is expected to be restored by midday, Paventi said. Cicero, N.Y. — Over...
A key spot on a CNY village’s main drive has been empty for a decade. See who plans to move in
Fayetteville, N.Y. – When the former Village Cleaners building in Fayetteville and the car wash next to it closed in 2012, proposals for what to do with the property started to surface. The property, at 129 W. Genesee St. and Highbridge Road in Fayetteville, is a busy intersection. Plans...
It’s time to pay attention to the ongoing housing crisis in Onondaga County
To support student journalism and the content you love, become a member of The Daily Orange today. On Sept. 29th, over a hundred New York state tenants and community members gathered at the site proposed for the construction of the aquarium. Onondaga County legislators voted to spend $85 million for the aquarium plan last month. Protestors called for the county and the state to listen to the voices of the people and fund human needs first.
SYSCO Foods Strike is Now Spreading, Causing Concern for Restaurants
What started out as one SYSCO distribution center in Syracuse going on stroke last week, is now spreading throughout the northeast, account to the union that represents the workers. Restaurants and Hospital Cafeterias which rely on SYSCO for food supplies, are getting more worried as the strike lingers on and...
CNY restaurant that had mouse droppings in food now permanently closed
DeWitt, N.Y. — Storming Crab, a national chain Cajun-style seafood restaurant that had critical violations during an Onondaga County Health Department inspection last month, has permanently closed. The closing notice was posted on a paper sign taped to the front door of the restaurant at 2841 Erie Blvd. E....
Food truck explodes at Cortland Pumpkinfest in New York, officials say
CORTLAND, N.Y. — A food truck exploded early Sunday at a New York festival, closing roads around the annual event, authorities said. The Deli Bros. truck exploded before The Great Cortland Pumpkinfest opened for the day, the Syracuse Post-Standard reported. In a news release, festival officials said there were no injuries.
On the Lookout: Grand larceny at Destiny USA
NORTH SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — State Police in North Syracuse are putting NewsChannel 9 viewers “On the Lookout” for two people who are wanted for questioning involving a Grand Larceny investigation. Troopers say the two people in the photos below used a stolen credit card at the Dick’s Sporting Goods Store in the Destiny USA […]
Micron ‘making a mistake’ with choice to build chip plants in CNY, Texas leaders say
Micron Technology’s decision to build a massive complex of chip plants near Syracuse left many in Central New York ecstatic, but the feelings were less enthusiastic in Lockhart, Texas, one of the other communities that had been competing for the project. Lockhart, located about 35 miles from Austin in...
Upstate NY apple orchard named the third-best in the United States
Town of Onondaga, N.Y. — Another year, another Honeycrisp-fresh accolade for one of Upstate New York’s most popular orchards. Beak & Skiff Apple Orchards has been named the third-best apple orchard in the nation by USA Today’s 10Best. The 111-year-old orchard — housed in Central New York’s hilly, pastoral Town of Onondaga — was the only New York farm to make the list.
Could lack of recruits send Syracuse basketball coaches to transfer portal? (Mike’s Mailbox)
Syracuse, N.Y. – Normally, the latest Syracuse basketball news prompts questions for Mike’s Mailbox. But this week’s opening question comes as a result of very little news for the Syracuse basketball team. Recruiting news, that is.
New Home Depot distribution center breaks ground
SCHUYLER, N.Y. – The Schuyler Business Park began construction on a Home Depot distribution Center Wednesday. The 52 thousand square foot facility is estimated to cost $9 million. Workers hope to have the foundation completed by the end of this year. The opening is planned for October of 2023.
My Fall Chasing Trespassers, Counterfeiters, and Chromers
MY FELLOW PATROLMEN and I gather around for the morning briefing in late October before heading down to start our shift on the river. At the front of the group is our manager Garrett, the leader of the Douglaston Salmon Run (DSR) river patrol team in Pulaski, New York. It is 4 a.m., and my buddy Max and I made the drive to work from our Syracuse apartment 40 minutes south of the famous Salmon River. The door shuts behind us. “I need everyone’s attention,” says Garrett, “We got a tip that there will be counterfeiters on the river today, and we need everyone to be prepared.”
