KTVB
Friday Night Football: Idaho's top teams square off in Week 7
BOISE, Idaho — Prep football in southern Idaho hits its peak in Week 7, with arguably the most-anticipated schedule of games during the 2022 regular season. Friday's slate includes two matchups between undefeated squads, including a battle of Idaho's top ranked 5A programs. Meridian High School takes center stage...
idahobusinessreview.com
New adult training academy coming to Mountain Home
Downtown Mountain Home will soon offer a new adult training academy. Shakoori Town Center business owner Mirazim Shakoori and David Porter, president of Porter House, which is a 25-year-old training company that owns and operates the Shelley Adult Training Academy in Shelley, saw the need for another building trades training school. Porter, his wife Catherine ...
KTVB
Idaho high school football rankings: Bishop Kelly claims No. 1 4A spot
BOISE, Idaho — Tuesday's Idaho high school football media poll presented a new face atop the state's 4A classification. A north Idaho squad also entered the top-five rankings at the 5A level, jumping a Southern Idaho Conference (SIC) power. After handing the Burley Bobcats their second loss of 2022...
South Idaho Teen Missing; Last Known Contact Sept 24
Police in southwest Idaho are currently looking for a missing teenager who hasn't had contact with family in almost two weeks. Have you seen Angelica Yvette Gaytan?. The Ada County Sheriff's Office is heading a search for Angelica Gaytan, 17, who hasn't had contact with loved ones since September 24, 2022, according to her active profile on the Idaho Missing Persons Clearinghouse. The IMPC tracks missing juveniles statewide, and currently has more than 50 open cases featured on its website.
btimesherald.com
Local dog breeder wins national contest
The Bachman Bay Kennels team poses with Big B after his Derby Classic win. A pointing dog field trial is a competitive event that measures how well bird dogs can find game. Dogs are judged relative to one another, resulting in placements. These are traditional events that often emulate the origins of the sport (dating back to the late 1800s in Great Britain), running dogs off horseback in fine style.
How the Incredibly Popular Ford Idaho Center Got Its Name
With recent events happening at the Ford Idaho Center, and with the Thomas Rhett concert coming up, I was wondering how this popular venue got its name. I started digging, and it turns out it was created (under a different name) all the way back in 1997. At the time,...
Beauty vending machine in Kuna laundromat gaining national attention
KUNA, Idaho — Hispanic and Latino people are growing Idaho’s economy with millions of dollars in buying power. A study done by the Idaho Commission on Hispanic Affairs shows there are about 1,100 Hispanic-owned business in Idaho. “We are making a comeback. I see many restaurants, taco trucks...
KTVB
Meet Boise State football's 'three-headed monster'
JL Skinner gave the nickname to the trio of Taylen Green, George Holani and Ashton Jeanty on Tuesday. The group rushed for 318 yards in the win over San Diego State.
Talented Idahoans Who Got National Attention on Contestant Shows
We have a lot of talent here in the gem state. Idaho is home to some incredible people who have hit some of the biggest stages and performed in front of millions of people watching at home. Here are some of the top Idaho contestants from American Idol, The Voice and Americas Got Talent.
Post Register
Idaho Army National Guard Medevac Helicopter visits Boise EMT/EMR Students
As a helicopter peeked over the horizon, students showed excitement, knowing the helicopter was coming to land next to them. Students at the Dennis Technical Education Center got a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to work hands-on with members of the Idaho Army National Guard, in and around a helicopter. The special training...
Post Register
Molly gets a new home thanks to West Valley Humane Society
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — West Valley Humane Society (WVHS) reports that the resilient dog named Molly is in a new home, thanks to the help of Canyon County Animal Control, the Prosecuting Attorney's Office, concerned citizens, and their own medical staff. This February, an animal control officer responded to...
Idaho’s Biggest Home is Massive and Stunning [Gallery]
This massive house is in Post Falls, Idaho and is lovingly called the 'Amway House' others call it the "River House". Remember all of those Amway products and catalogs from back in the day? The fortune that purchased this house was from a family getting rich from selling Amway. I remember Amway boxes stacked in my grandparents spare bedroom. They certainly didn't do it like the Puryear family though.
Watch This Idaho Dust Devil Turn Into A Tumbleweed Tornado
We are no strangers to the migration of the tumbleweed in Idaho. If you haven't hit at least one tumbleweed while driving the streets or highways of Idaho then you haven't been driving long enough. They are everywhere. Earlier this year there was a pretty epic trail of traveling tumbleweeds near Mountain Home and they really are pretty fun to watch. They are even more fun to watch when they get caught up in a dust devil as witnessed recently in Washington. Matt M. McKnight posted the video on Twitter on April 30th.
Three design firms present final proposals for Expo Idaho
BOISE, Idaho — Three design firms are competing for the chance to transform over 80 acres of land at Expo Idaho, around the former site of the Les Bois Park horse racing track. They pitched their proposals to the Ada County Commissioners, who are looking to turn the area...
Post Register
Idaho State Police investigating crash westbound on I-84 in Caldwell
CALDWELL, Idaho (CBS2) — Idaho State Police is investigating a crash that is westbound on Interstate 84 at milepost 31, in Caldwell. The right lane of travel is blocked. All lanes of travel westbound have been blocked and traffic is being diverted at exit 33, in Nampa. This story...
CBS Sports: BSU Football Coach 2nd Most Likely To Be Fired
They say the devil is in the details. However, how often do we look at the details after a remarkable win by the area's favorite college football team? The Boise State Football Team is preparing to take on Fresno State at home this Saturday. Social media is praising the Bronco's recent win against San Diego State. Although, most fans continue to wonder whether or not the team will ever get back to its path of past successes.
Post Register
Caldwell woman wins $50,000 big spin
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — A Caldwell woman has won $50,000 in the Idaho Big Spin Lottery event. “I couldn’t believe it. One of my favorite movies is Charlie and Chocolate Factory, and for me, this was like finding my own golden ticket,” Cara Cepek explained during her Big Spin Event at Boise Towne Square.
Witches ring in the season with spooky spectacle on Boise River
BOISE, Idaho — Hundreds flocked to Barber Park to ring in the spooky season Sunday, as witches floated down the Boise River on paddleboards. The "Witches on the Water" float kicked off at Barber Park Sunday, Oct. 2, at noon and ended at Ann Morrison Park. It is the second year Boiseans gathered for a costumed river float, trading their broomsticks for paddle boards.
idahofreedom.org
Boise School District asked kids about preferred pronouns in back-to-school surveys
The Boise School District gave students the option to report their preferred pronouns in multiple back-to-school surveys. Between Aug. 1 and Aug. 19, multiple instructors administered back-to-school surveys as a way to become better acquainted with their students. In approximately 32 separate surveys, teachers included a question asking students about their pronouns or preferred pronouns. While most surveys made this question optional, some surveys indicated with asterisks that a response of some kind was required.
KTVB
Scott Slant: In deference to the Broncos defense
It’s been all about the Boise State offense this week, of course, but the defense was borderline historic in the 35-13 win over San Diego State. The 114 yards allowed is outside the Broncos’ all-time top 10, but definitely in it against FBS competition. Consider this: I couldn’t find the Aztecs’ record book for offensive futility, but for Boise State, 114 yards would be the second-fewest ever gained in program history. SDSU’s pass percentage of 12.5 percent (2-for-16) was the fourth-lowest ever allowed by the Broncos — and the lowest in 49 years. So here you go: Boise State is fifth in the nation in total defense at 237 yards per game, back up to third in third down conversions allowed at 22 percent, and second in passing yards allowed at 134.
