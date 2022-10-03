Read full article on original website
D.C. Dispatch: Legislators call for improved rural health care options
As Congress prepares to recess until mid-November, Iowa’s federal legislators are calling for more efforts to help rural health care facilities. U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley and U.S. Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks said this week they are working to re-establish a Keokuk hospital under pending federal guidelines for Rural Emergency Hospital (REH) designations.
State treasurer candidates offer opposing views about office
JOHNSTON — The candidates for Iowa state treasurer displayed the stark differences in their respective visions for the office Friday. Mike Fitzgerald, the Democratic incumbent, and Roby Smith, the Republican challenger, discussed their campaigns while recording this weekend’s episode of “Iowa Press” on Iowa PBS. Fitzgerald,...
Despite court monitoring, three residents sustain broken bones at Iowa care facility
The QHC Humboldt North care facility in north-central Iowa. (Photo via Google Earth) Three residents of a bankrupt Iowa nursing home have suffered broken bones in recent months, despite monitoring by a court-appointed patient care ombudsman. The injuries have triggered $30,000 in potential fines. The QHC Humboldt North in north-central...
State suspends grain license of non-GMO soybean dealer
Non-genetically modified soybeans represent a small percentage of what is grown in Iowa. (Photo by Jared Strong/Iowa Capital Dispatch) A northern Iowa company that specializes in organic and non-genetically modified soybeans for food has been ordered by the state to cease its grain dealings because it doesn’t have sufficient money to pay farmers, according to the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship.
31 conservatives endorse state auditor Rob Sand in re-election bid
State Auditor Rob Sand appears on Iowa PBS' "Iowa Press" on April , 2021. (Screenshot via Iowa PBS) Iowa Auditor of State Rob Sand, a Democrat, has received endorsements from 31 conservative political figures in his bid for re-election, his campaign announced Thursday. Sand’s supporters include Republican, Libertarian and conservative...
Poll: Iowa rent delinquency rate increased 10 percentage points, national average decreased
(The Center Square) – While the rent delinquency rate decreased nationally in September since the prior month, it increased in Iowa, Alignable reported last week. From Sept. 16 to Sept. 29, the online referral network for small businesses polled 4,232 randomly selected small business owners across the country. The...
'I’m all in': Reynolds makes campaign stop at Waterloo mattress store
WATERLOO – A mattress warehouse was Gov. Kim Reynolds’ latest campaign stop Thursday afternoon. About 100 people filed into the back of Black Hawk County Supervisor Dan Trelka’s Factory Direct Mattress Store on Ansborough Avenue for a get-out-the-vote rally. They heard what the Republican governor, who’s running for reelection, thinks the state should do to move forward.
