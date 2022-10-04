Read full article on original website
WRDW-TV
Registration, distribution set for James Brown Turkey Giveaway
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Registration and distribution dates have been set for this year’s James Brown Turkey Giveaway. Registration for free turkeys will be offered from 9-11 a.m. Oct. 29, Nov. 5 and Nov. 12 at May Park, 622 Fourth St. Registrants will need a valid state ID and...
The Post and Courier
Taste of the Town: Rack & Grill III offers opulent, all-American hamburgers
One way to find a good hamburger in our part of the world is to walk into a pool parlor. CSRA favorites include City Billiards in Aiken, Bruce's Bar & Grill in Warrenville, the Edgefield Pool Room, Atomic City Cafe in New Ellenton and the Sports Center in Augusta. Each serves its own notable version of the all-American burger.
wfxg.com
Martinez couple forgoes wedding gifts in favor of charitable donations
MARTINEZ, Ga. (WFXG) - When planning a wedding, many couples visit stores or websites to create a registry, so their family and friends will be able to find the perfect gift. Peter Mourfield and Jennifer Jeffaries are doing things a little differently for their October nuptials. “Since we are merging...
WRDW-TV
Project Freedom Ride gets ready for new dog rescue mission
WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An 11-year-old boy from Evans, famous for saving dogs and re-homing, is back in Burke County. Roman McConn and Project Freedom Ride are getting some dogs ready to head north for a better chance in life. We tagged along Monday, 8 a.m. on a weekday. Why’s...
Downtown Aiken building on Park Avenue undergoing renovations
Renovations are underway on a building at 106 Park Ave. S.W. in downtown Aiken that used to be the home of Aiken Office Supply. Powderhouse Road property near Bruce's Field sells for nearly $3.8 million. There is a chain-link fence in front of the 6,841-square-foot structure. Aiken Downtown Office LLC...
multifamilybiz.com
Capital Square Acquires 200-Unit Lakeside on Riverwatch Apartment Community Located in Augusta Submarket of Martinez, Georgia
AUGUSTA, GA - Capital Square, one of the nation's leading sponsors of tax-advantaged real estate investments and an active developer of multifamily communities, announced the acquisition of Lakeside on Riverwatch Apartments, a 200-unit garden-style multifamily community in the Augusta suburb of Martinez, Georgia. "Lakeside on Riverwatch is located in an...
Customers confused after Evans restaurant alcohol license revocation
The Columbia County Board of Commissioners voted 4-1 on Tuesday night to revoke Stay Social Tap and Table's alcohol license.
AFD responds to structure fire on Emmett St. in downtown Augusta
AUGUSTA (WJBF) – Augusta Fire Crews are on the scene of a structure fire in downtown Augusta. According to Richmond County dispatch, the call came in at 5:42 a.m. Wednesday morning at a home located at 1132 Emmett Street. No word if the home was occupied or how the fire started. We’ll bring you the […]
WJBF.com
The Salvation Army First Stop Shop is now open
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — Augusta’s latest defense in the fight against homelessness is now open. The Salvation Army, along with other leaders in the community, officially opened the doors to its “First Stop Shop”. Located next door to the Salvation Army’s Kroc Center, the First Stop...
WJBF.com
New grass cutting contract is approved with more mowing and cost
Augusta commissioners approve a new deal for right of way maintenance using storm water fees commissioners will see the dollars stretched farther. New grass cutting contract is approved with more …. Augusta commissioners approve a new deal for right of way maintenance using storm water fees commissioners will see the...
WRDW-TV
‘It was very shocking’: Business owner speaks after liquor license revoked
EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - After Columbia County commissioners decided to revoke the liquor license from a favorite local restaurant, the owner is ready to talk and explain what that means for her business. By the time Renee Hajek got back to her seat after fighting for her business Stay Social,...
WJBF.com
Piedmont Augusta Mobile Mammography Unit is helping people who need it
Piedmont Augusta Mobile Mammography Unit is helping people who need it. Piedmont Augusta Mobile Mammography Unit is helping …. Piedmont Augusta Mobile Mammography Unit is helping people who need it. SRS Plutonium Facility. The Clubhou.se in Augusta gives ‘Shark Tank’ experience …. Your latest local headlines at 11pm.
WIS-TV
‘I pray that I can keep my promise’: Missing mom’s family seeks answers
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’re continuing to follow the story of Krystal Anderson and her family’s search for the Aiken County mother. Her boyfriend of seven years is now behind bars without bond. We sat down with Anderson’s sister Tuesday to take an inside look at their life over the last six weeks.
thepeoplesentinel.com
Corey Lee Able
Chris and Madison Able of Aiken are proud to announce the birth of their son, Corey Lee Able. He was born at 8:13 a.m. on September 20, 2022, at Aiken Regional Medical Center. He weighed 7 pounds, 6 ounces and was 20 inches long.
WRDW-TV
Officials hope you won’t let yard-debris fires spread like this one
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - With yard debris being burned across the two-state region, authorities want you to do it safely – and a fire Wednesday in Belvedere may be a reminder of the dangers. As rubbish was being burned in a yard on Horseshoe Road, a neighbor was driving...
WRDW-TV
Well-known Evans business gets its alcohol license revoked
EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Dozens of people showed up at the Columbia County Commission meeting to support a popular local business at risk of losing its alcohol license. Stay Social Tap and Table is right across from the Lady A Amphitheater in Evans. They opened the doors as the pandemic hit and managed to stay afloat.
Heavy police presence at Waffle House on York Street
There was a heavy police presence at the Waffle House on York Street on Wednesday afternoon. Police were in the area on Aiken's north side around 3:30 p.m. A person with the Aiken Department of Public Safety dispatch center said police were in the area due to a traffic stop.
1 shot, 1 charged after argument turns into shootout outside Ridge Spring store
A man is recovering and another man has been charged following a shootout at a convenience store in Ridge Spring.
Antebellum Way temporary road closure for LLS Light The Night
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – There will be a temporary road closure on Antebellum Way for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society “Light The Night” Event. Light The Night is an inspiring event that allows people to walk in order to celebrate, honor, and remember those who have been touched by cancer. Antebellum Way will be […]
wfxg.com
Students, including juveniles, detained following large fight at Jefferson County High School
(LOUISVILLE, GA) - A large fight Wednesday at Jefferson County High School. It happened around lunchtime involving a large group of students. One was injured and taken to an area hospital. That student was treated and released. More than twenty, including some juveniles, are being held at the Jefferson County...
