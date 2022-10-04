ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Augusta, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WRDW-TV

Registration, distribution set for James Brown Turkey Giveaway

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Registration and distribution dates have been set for this year’s James Brown Turkey Giveaway. Registration for free turkeys will be offered from 9-11 a.m. Oct. 29, Nov. 5 and Nov. 12 at May Park, 622 Fourth St. Registrants will need a valid state ID and...
AUGUSTA, GA
The Post and Courier

Taste of the Town: Rack & Grill III offers opulent, all-American hamburgers

​One way to find a good hamburger in our part of the world is to walk into a pool parlor. ​CSRA favorites include City Billiards in Aiken, Bruce's Bar & Grill in Warrenville, the Edgefield Pool Room, Atomic City Cafe in New Ellenton and the Sports Center in Augusta. Each serves its own notable version of the all-American burger.
AUGUSTA, GA
wfxg.com

Martinez couple forgoes wedding gifts in favor of charitable donations

MARTINEZ, Ga. (WFXG) - When planning a wedding, many couples visit stores or websites to create a registry, so their family and friends will be able to find the perfect gift. Peter Mourfield and Jennifer Jeffaries are doing things a little differently for their October nuptials. “Since we are merging...
MARTINEZ, GA
WRDW-TV

Project Freedom Ride gets ready for new dog rescue mission

WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An 11-year-old boy from Evans, famous for saving dogs and re-homing, is back in Burke County. Roman McConn and Project Freedom Ride are getting some dogs ready to head north for a better chance in life. We tagged along Monday, 8 a.m. on a weekday. Why’s...
BURKE COUNTY, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Sports
City
Augusta, GA
Augusta, GA
Sports
multifamilybiz.com

Capital Square Acquires 200-Unit Lakeside on Riverwatch Apartment Community Located in Augusta Submarket of Martinez, Georgia

AUGUSTA, GA - Capital Square, one of the nation's leading sponsors of tax-advantaged real estate investments and an active developer of multifamily communities, announced the acquisition of Lakeside on Riverwatch Apartments, a 200-unit garden-style multifamily community in the Augusta suburb of Martinez, Georgia. "Lakeside on Riverwatch is located in an...
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

AFD responds to structure fire on Emmett St. in downtown Augusta

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – Augusta Fire Crews are on the scene of a structure fire in downtown Augusta. According to Richmond County dispatch, the call came in at 5:42 a.m. Wednesday morning at a home located at 1132 Emmett Street. No word if the home was occupied or how the fire started. We’ll bring you the […]
AUGUSTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Broad Street#Axe Throwing#Ga
WJBF.com

The Salvation Army First Stop Shop is now open

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — Augusta’s latest defense in the fight against homelessness is now open. The Salvation Army, along with other leaders in the community, officially opened the doors to its “First Stop Shop”. Located next door to the Salvation Army’s Kroc Center, the First Stop...
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF.com

New grass cutting contract is approved with more mowing and cost

Augusta commissioners approve a new deal for right of way maintenance using storm water fees commissioners will see the dollars stretched farther. New grass cutting contract is approved with more …. Augusta commissioners approve a new deal for right of way maintenance using storm water fees commissioners will see the...
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF.com

Piedmont Augusta Mobile Mammography Unit is helping people who need it

Piedmont Augusta Mobile Mammography Unit is helping people who need it. Piedmont Augusta Mobile Mammography Unit is helping …. Piedmont Augusta Mobile Mammography Unit is helping people who need it. SRS Plutonium Facility. The Clubhou.se in Augusta gives ‘Shark Tank’ experience …. Your latest local headlines at 11pm.
AUGUSTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
thepeoplesentinel.com

Corey Lee Able

Chris and Madison Able of Aiken are proud to announce the birth of their son, Corey Lee Able. He was born at 8:13 a.m. on September 20, 2022, at Aiken Regional Medical Center. He weighed 7 pounds, 6 ounces and was 20 inches long.
AIKEN, SC
WRDW-TV

Well-known Evans business gets its alcohol license revoked

EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Dozens of people showed up at the Columbia County Commission meeting to support a popular local business at risk of losing its alcohol license. Stay Social Tap and Table is right across from the Lady A Amphitheater in Evans. They opened the doors as the pandemic hit and managed to stay afloat.
EVANS, GA
Aiken Standard

Heavy police presence at Waffle House on York Street

There was a heavy police presence at the Waffle House on York Street on Wednesday afternoon. Police were in the area on Aiken's north side around 3:30 p.m. A person with the Aiken Department of Public Safety dispatch center said police were in the area due to a traffic stop.
AIKEN, SC
WJBF

Antebellum Way temporary road closure for LLS Light The Night

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – There will be a temporary road closure on Antebellum Way for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society “Light The Night” Event. Light The Night is an inspiring event that allows people to walk in order to celebrate, honor, and remember those who have been touched by cancer. Antebellum Way will be […]
COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy