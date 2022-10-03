Read full article on original website
Sara Davenport, Democratic Candidate for Jackson County Attorney
1. Why would you be a better county attorney than your opponent?. A good county attorney is a leader who is compassionate, respectful, accessible, and reliable. I AM that Leader! I take the responsibilities of the office very seriously. This isn’t a nine to five job. In addition to taking calls from officers at all hours, I also handle county matters as needed outside of the normal working day. I have never had a case dismissed due to a missed deadline like speedy trial. I am accessible and reliable to county employees, law enforcement, defense attorneys, victims, and the public. I make victims a priority, keeping them in the loop throughout the case. I treat them with respect and dignity no matter who they are. No one deserves to be a victim and I will not stand for vigilante justice. I am compassionate and recognize that persons dealing with mental health and substance abuse issues need treatment as possible alternatives to prison. I have been an Advocate for Jackson County fighting to maintain services and court dates here in Jackson County. The Jackson County Probation Officer and I fought for over a year to bring Drug Court to Jackson County. I care about this community, about the citizens of Jackson County.
John Kies, Republican Candidate for Jackson County Attorney
1. Why would you be a better county attorney than your opponent?. “I have never in my life envied a human being who led an easy life; I have envied a great many people who have led difficult lives, and led them well.” One of my favorite quotes by President Teddy Roosevelt reminds me that nothing worthwhile can be accomplished without hard work. The job of County Attorney can be difficult if done well. I am up to the job. From growing up on a family farm in northern Jackson County, to my seven years as a U. S. Marine, to the years I spent trying cases, I always understood that success in life and on the job is ninety percent preparation and hard work. This is how I would approach the job of Jackson County Attorney, and it is how I prosecute cases now. An important part of that work is ensuring that victims of crime are given a voice and made aware of all stages of the prosecution so that they may participate and have an opportunity to be heard at sentencing. We must stay in touch with crime victims and ensure that restitution is ordered and paid. We can keep our county a safe place to live.
