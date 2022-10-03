1. Why would you be a better county attorney than your opponent?. “I have never in my life envied a human being who led an easy life; I have envied a great many people who have led difficult lives, and led them well.” One of my favorite quotes by President Teddy Roosevelt reminds me that nothing worthwhile can be accomplished without hard work. The job of County Attorney can be difficult if done well. I am up to the job. From growing up on a family farm in northern Jackson County, to my seven years as a U. S. Marine, to the years I spent trying cases, I always understood that success in life and on the job is ninety percent preparation and hard work. This is how I would approach the job of Jackson County Attorney, and it is how I prosecute cases now. An important part of that work is ensuring that victims of crime are given a voice and made aware of all stages of the prosecution so that they may participate and have an opportunity to be heard at sentencing. We must stay in touch with crime victims and ensure that restitution is ordered and paid. We can keep our county a safe place to live.

