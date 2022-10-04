Read full article on original website
Yankees’ Aaron Judge loses Triple Crown, concedes batting title to Twins’ Luis Arraez
Wednesday is the end of the MLB regular season. It’s also the end of Aaron Judge’s quest for the Triple Crown. The New York Yankees slugger enters game No. 162 as the major-league leader with 62 home runs. He also leads the American League with 131 RBI. But his career-best .311 batting average is second to Minnesota Twins infielder Luis Arraez, who’s hitting .315.
How Yankees’ Luis Severino is handling feeling ‘a thousand percent’ robbed by Aaron Boone
ARLINGTON, Texas — Kyle Higashioka was back out there Monday night squatting behind home plate at Globe Life Field for the first time since May 19, 2021, another big day in Yankees history. Two-time Cy Young winner Corey Kluber’s one injury-plagued season as a Yankee included the biggest highlight of the season, the 12th no-hitter in franchise history and first in 22 years.
Judge hits 62nd HR, Cole Ks record as Yankees split in Texas
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Yankees slugger Aaron Judge led off the nightcap with his American League-record 62nd home run and Gerrit Cole set the franchise single-season strikeouts record even as New York lost 3-2 to the Texas Rangers on Tuesday night for a doubleheader split. Leody Taveras hit a two-run homer in the fifth inning of the second game to put the Rangers ahead to stay, after their 5-4 loss in the opener had extended their losing streak to seven games. The AL East champion Yankees have won 99 games, the Rangers 67. Judge drove the third pitch of second game, a 1-1 slider from Rangers opener Jesus Tinoco, into the first row of seats in left field to end his long, tiring chase to break Roger Maris’ AL mark that had stood since 1961. “It’s part of the game. I challenged him and he just hit the home run,” Tinoco said through a translator.
Aaron Judge has company as Gerrit Cole topples wild Yankees record
Aaron Judge is not the only one who set a new single-season record during the second game of a doubleheader between the New York Yankees and the Texas Rangers Tuesday. Gerrit Cole also smashed a Yankees franchise record, as he is now New York’s all-time single-season strikeout record-holder. Gerrit...
Yankees assign pitcher to Triple-A after Bronx cameo
Don’t let the door hit you on the way out. MLB Trade Rumors reports the New York Yankees assigned pitcher Chi Chi Gonzalez to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes Barre. The Yankees had designated Gonzalez for assignment earlier this week and he passed through waivers without being claimed. He can reject the...
With Aaron Judge resting, Yankees miss out on 100 wins losing a snoozer of a finale
ARLINGTON, Texas — The stands were half empty and the buzz was gone with Aaron Judge on the bench for the Yankees’ regular-season finale. There was no need to play No. 99 again because Roger Maris’ home run record had been slayed the night before and a Triple Crown was out of reach with Minnesota Twins infielder Luis Arraez virtually assured of winning the AL batting title.
Texas Rangers Give Up Aaron Judge's Record Breaking 62nd Home Run
Aaron Judge broke the AL home run record at Globe Life Field.Daniel Lee/Unsplash. Aaron Judge has finally broken the American League home run record with his 62nd home run of the season on Tuesday. The 30-year-old Yankee slugger connected with a 1-1 slider from Rangers right-hander Jesus Tinoco into the first couple of rows of seats in left field.
How to Watch the 2022 MLB AL Wild Card Games Live Without Cable
The MLB postseason begins Friday, Oct. 7 with 12 teams competing in the playoffs instead of 10. With the AL
Triston Casas taking seat Tuesday for Red Sox
Boston Red Sox first baseman Triston Casas is not in the starting lineup on Tuesday versus left-hander Jeffrey Springs and the Tampa Bay Rays. The lefty-hitting Casas will move to the bench versus the Rays' southpaw. Eric Hosmer will replace Casas on first base and bat seventh. Hosmer has a...
Yankees, Rangers lineups Wednesday | Aaron Judge sits out finale after setting HR record (10/5/22)
ARLINGTON, Texas — The playoff-bound New York Yankees close the regular season on Wednesday afternoon against the Texas Rangers with Aaron Judge on the bench the day after he hit his record-setting 62nd homer. First pitch at Globe Life Field is scheduled for 4:05 p.m., EST. YES will televise...
NBC Sports
Aaron Judge out of Yankees starting lineup for finale after No. 62
ARLINGTON, Texas — Yankees slugger Aaron Judge wasn’t in the starting lineup for New York’s regular-season finale, a day after his 62nd home run that broke Roger Maris’ 61-year-old American League single-season record. When Judge homered in the first inning Tuesday night, in the second game...
