Rumson, NJ

Falls Church News-Press

Field Hockey and Volleyball Take Wins by Local High Schools

The Mustangs’ football squad’s struggle of a season continued with a 54-8 loss to Skyline last Friday, as they remain winless. However this week brings some potential hope as their matchup against Warren County will be the Homecoming game, so they will be sure to put their best efforts forward.
FALLS CHURCH, VA
NJ.com

Who wins it all? Favorite, contenders in 2022 Hunterdon/Warren/Sussex girls soccer title race

Favorite: Hunterdon Central has won this tournament several times already and is poised to do so again this year. The Red Devils have played a strong schedule up to now with two out of their three losses coming to perennial top-10 team Watchung Hills. They have two statement wins over Pingry and one over Shawnee. They’ve won some close, one-goal games and are led on offense by Reagan Schubach, who’s been the clear catalyst. In goal, Ilah Krowicki has been solid, playing in the majority of Hunterdon Central’s games so far.
FLEMINGTON, NJ
Rumson, NJ
Rumson, NJ
NJ.com

Boys soccer Top 20 for Oct. 6: New faces start turning heads across the state

It’s an exciting time to be a fan of Shore Conference boys soccer. In this week’s Top 20, Freehold Township, Holmdel, and Howell join fellow conference foe Christian Brothers Academy. As top contenders in the upcoming Shore Conference Tournament, both Freehold Township and Howell have given Christian Brothers stiff competition in their respective regular season matchups.
FREEHOLD TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ.com

Boys soccer: LIVE updates, links and featured coverage for Oct. 6

No. 9 Bridgewater-Raritan vs. St. Joseph (Mont.), 4:30. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign up now and be among the first to get all the boys and girls sports you care about, straight to your inbox each weekday. To add your name, click here.
SOCCER
#Field Hockey#One Half
NHL
Hockey
Sports
NJ.com

No. 20 West Deptford over Gloucester - Field hockey recap

Kaylee Wonsetler scored twice, spearheading the way for an offensive explosion for West Deptford - No. 20 in the NJ.com Top 20 - in a 6-2 victory over Gloucester in Gloucester. The 8-1-1 Eagles also received goals from Emerson Goldberg, Kelly Levengood, Kassidy Yarusso, and Natalie McGivern in this one.
WESTVILLE, NJ
101.9 The Rock

MDI Boys Shutout Presque Isle in Bar Harbor Tuesday 6-0

The MDI Boys Soccer Team picked up a 6-0 shutout win over the Presque Isle Wildcats in Bar Harbor, at Alumni Field on Tuesday, October 4th. Brandon Marsh scored with 32:43 left in the first half to give MDI the 1-0 lead. Brandon Marsh scored his 2nd goal of the night 21 seconds later. Corin Baker scored with 26:09 remaining in the first half. Cole Watson scored with 17:35 remaining in the first half. to make it 4-0.
BAR HARBOR, ME
NJ.com

Devils' Andreas Johnsson says he 'won't sleep' after head-scratching breakaway pass in 1-0 win vs. Bruins

Andreas Johnsson grabbed the puck, rushed down the ice and created a one-on-one opportunity against Bruins goalie Keith Kinkaid. This should have been a glorious moment for the Swedish winger who’s desperately trying to stay on the Devils roster this season. Instead, it ended with a shocking pass that slid the puck back into the neutral zone. New Jersey ended up squeaking past the Bruins 1-0, but Johnsson still felt embarrassed after the game.
NEWARK, NJ
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers.

