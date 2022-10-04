On September 29, 2022, at 2:15 pm, Teri (Nana) Juarez passed away peacefully and surrounded by loved ones after battling an unexpected illness. She is survived by her children Christina Juarez (Carlos Ramos), Yvette Juarez, John Paul Juarez (Kammie Osborn); her siblings Cruz Arballo (Augie), David Talavera (Angie), Angie Miranda, and Diane Miranda; 17 grandchildren; Carlos Ramos, Erica Lopez (Noe), Alisha Ramos, Phylicia Ramos (Thomas Cerna), Alexander Declet, Desiree Torres, Amariah Juarez, Alexandra Ramos, Georgina Patino, Junior Torres, Jenny Carpenter (Josh), Andrew Ramos, Albert Juarez, Kailoni Chavarria (Eric), Kaia Patino, Lathan Juarez, and Nyla Juarez, and 5 great-grandchildren; Roman Lopez, Amaya Ramirez, Camila Rosas-Cardenas, Elena Lopez, and Christopher Cano, her godson Nick Rabago and numerous nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her father Tereso de Jesus Vasquez Miranda, her mother Katie Lopez Bisceglia, her brother Jesse Lopez Miranda, her sister Rachel Rushing, and her niece Deanna Vasquez.

HOLLISTER, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO