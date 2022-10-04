Read full article on original website
San Benito County CattleWomen recognize outstanding member
Every year, the San Benito County CattleWomen recognize one of their most dedicated and active members of the association. This year’s CattleWoman of the Year award went to Cheri Holiday, a longtime member and advocate for the beef industry. She was recognized at the CattleWomen’s Summer BBQ on Sept. 17 at the Brigantino Barn.
Hollister Women’s Club fashion show returns Oct. 8
This article was written by BenitoLink intern Eden De Alba. Since 1913, the Women’s Club of Hollister has been providing opportunities for the community through events, volunteering, and attending conventions. Now, the Women’s club is preparing its third annual Beauty is a strong Woman fashion show scheduled for Oct. 8.
Why the trash talk?
It’s a dirty subject, but it’s one that needs to be cleared up: the John Smith Road Landfill. For 30 years, the landfill, located at 2650 John Smith Road near Hollister, has accepted out-of-county trash as a source of revenue for San Benito County—a decision that has since sparked debate among county residents. At that time, the landfill was operated by the county.
Teri Lopez Juarez
On September 29, 2022, at 2:15 pm, Teri (Nana) Juarez passed away peacefully and surrounded by loved ones after battling an unexpected illness. She is survived by her children Christina Juarez (Carlos Ramos), Yvette Juarez, John Paul Juarez (Kammie Osborn); her siblings Cruz Arballo (Augie), David Talavera (Angie), Angie Miranda, and Diane Miranda; 17 grandchildren; Carlos Ramos, Erica Lopez (Noe), Alisha Ramos, Phylicia Ramos (Thomas Cerna), Alexander Declet, Desiree Torres, Amariah Juarez, Alexandra Ramos, Georgina Patino, Junior Torres, Jenny Carpenter (Josh), Andrew Ramos, Albert Juarez, Kailoni Chavarria (Eric), Kaia Patino, Lathan Juarez, and Nyla Juarez, and 5 great-grandchildren; Roman Lopez, Amaya Ramirez, Camila Rosas-Cardenas, Elena Lopez, and Christopher Cano, her godson Nick Rabago and numerous nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her father Tereso de Jesus Vasquez Miranda, her mother Katie Lopez Bisceglia, her brother Jesse Lopez Miranda, her sister Rachel Rushing, and her niece Deanna Vasquez.
Candidates attending BenitoLink Election Forum Oct. 11
BenitoLink is hosting the Your Voice- Your Vote general election forum Tuesday, Oct. 11 starting at 6 p.m. The free, non-partisan event will be held at the Granada Theater at 336 Fifth St. in Hollister. BenitoLink, San Benito’s nonprofit, local news organization asks that you register for the free event...
Richard M. Avidano
Richard Michael Avidano (69), tragically passed away in a motorcycle accident on September 29, 2022, in Hollister, California. Rick was born on November 21, 1952, to Aldo and Prudence (Rifici) Avidano in Brooklyn, New York. He was preceded in death by his beloved parents, brother, Jeffrey Avidano and sister, Frances Avidano.
