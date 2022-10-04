ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Myrtle Beach, SC

Remembering Hurricane Hugo battering South Carolina with author Mickey Spillane

By Cindy Adams
New York Post
New York Post
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1t4ZNZ_0iKlRifb00

Touring the rocky coast

I’ve written about midnight Sept. 1989. I’m remembering it again. Hurricane Hugo . Worst killer storm to ever hit the Carolinas.

I arrived to see my friend Mickey Spillane, then Earth’s top kill ’em/shoot ’em/maim ’em mystery writer who’d done 50 best sellers featuring his fictional hero Mike Hammer.

Near what remained of Myrtle Beach — the 18-room Murrells Inlet house he’d lived in 35 years — gone. His boat sat in what would’ve been his living room. A live pelican flapped in the dining room. The pelican was on a dock. The dock was now in the dining room. We examined wreckage with a flashlight when the pelican flapped his wings, chased us and threw us out.

A giant hole was the once-glorious white house. The section fronting the water totally gone. A gleaming porcelain toilet festooned the front yard.

The front door hung. Steps, gone. Trash was piled against a 5-foot watermark like some frightening sculpture. Weird things stuck to shredded screens. A rocking chair — not his — in the library. Saltwater crabs alive and well everywhere.

His boat wound up in the living room. “When I went away my neighbor had my house keys,” he said, “but who needs keys when there’s no house?”

We sat on a porch festooned with fallen trees and bushes. The roof sagged. The floor had a hole. The walls were hanging. A boiler sat on his front yard along with water pipes, kitchen freezer, clothes iron, and rocking chair that didn’t belong to him.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xUH7j_0iKlRifb00
Myster writer Mickey Spillane’s Murrells Inlet house was completely destroyed by the storm.
AP Photo/Lou Krasky

We saw a now-rusted pot bellied stove, smashed Tiffany lamp, Mexican tile kitchen, which was now complete history, and an assessed $3,000 in stored groceries. In what had been Mickey’s office an ashtray — not his — that blew in from somewhere said “Home Sweet Home.” An Ethan Allen chair somehow got used for kindling. Service for 12 left only one pewter salt shaker under a mound of mud.

A year later Mickey rebuilt. He said: “The situation was unsolvable. We bulldozed and started over. Cost half a million just to tear it down and another million to rebuild. We started from scratch. Took nine months.

“The new house, on stilts, has 100% structural integrity. Ten feet off the ground. Three stories. Concrete foundation. The underpinnings have enormous power. A whole level’s underneath our first floor like a carport. We’re up on hurricane ties, concrete steel posts deep into the ground up through the walls to the second story. Hurricane windows that can withstand tremendous winds.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hmJ7F_0iKlRifb00
A woman standing near her home after it was damaged by Hurricane Hugo in Folly Beach, South Carolina.
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hoeLx_0iKlRifb00
A street in Garden City Beach, South Carolina covered in debris after Hugo.
AP Photo/Bob Jordan

“Pine floors. Old-fashioned Victorian tub on an oak pedestal. New old-style pull-chain toilets. Worry won’t put anything back. Jeez, I’ve been through enough.”

Jehovah’s Witness Mickey stayed cool. He sat me in remnants of a rocking chair and said, “I’m 71, gray. Lucky I still have hair. I can’t spend what’s left of my life worrying.”

Near a trusty antique Smith Corona typewriter on which he pecked out his best sellers, he found what he said was a 500 year old bottle of wine, poured it into a paper cup and said: “Hell, I’m still doing OK for an old bastard.”

Two partners on a train back from Florida. One suddenly jumped up, screaming, “My God! I left the safe open.” The other partner shrugged and said, “So what’re you worried about? We’re both here, aren’t we?”

Only in New York, kids, only in New York.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
68K+
Followers
53K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy