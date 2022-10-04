ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

VA suspends debt payments for veterans impacted by Hurricane Ian, Fiona

By Jay Greene
WTKR News 3
 2 days ago
The Department of Veteran Affairs said it will suspend debt payments for veterans and families impacted by Hurricane Fiona and Hurricane Ian.

Veterans and their beneficiaries can contact the VA Debt Management Center through Ask VA or call 800-827-0648. For suspension of medical care and pharmacy copayment debt, they should call the Health Resource Center at 866-400-1238.

Veterans can also check the status of their VA debt online on VA's debt portal .

