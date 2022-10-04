ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Candace Cameron Bure Delights Fans With Festive Halloween Workout Video on Instagram

By Devon Forward
 2 days ago
Steven Ferdman/Getty Images

Candace Cameron Bure is fully embracing the Halloween spirit as October starts, and she's ready to pump everyone up!

The actress shared a new video on social media in which she does a hilarious Halloween-style workout that's sure to get a few laughs.

Cameron Bure captioned the video, "Too much?! 😬 Fake Pamela Pupkin wishing you a Motivational Monday workout and a Happy October 😜🧡💛🤎🍁."

In the video, the 46-year-old wore a black one-piece with black and orange striped leggings. She also had a cat nose and whiskers painted on her face, along with an orange sash around her waist.

The clip was high energy from the start, with Cameron Bure lip-syncing along to audio that said, "Y'all, I'm Pamela Pupkin and you're about to do Pamela Pupkin's Halloween Workout."

The audio is from a 2017 video that went viral starring Laura Clery as Pupkin. In the video, she does a bunch of crazy, made-up workout moves relating to Halloween.

In Cameron Bure's video, she acts out the workouts in her own style, earning laughs and burning calories along the way.

If you need an idea of how crazy yet hilarious the song is, after Pupkin's introduction, she says, "Shake off the Skittles, shake off the Reese's, shake off those candy corns. Now ride the witch's broom. Ride the witch's broom."

But the funniest line comes next: "Squash Satan, kick him in the crotch."

Cameron Bure acted out each of these moments, and her friends and followers shared their responses in the comments.

Writer Danielle Walker simply wrote, "Candace. 😂😂😂😂😂😂," while Cameron Bure's daughter, Natasha Bure, commented, "Oh no not Pamela 🫣🫣🫣."

Even actor Taylor Lautner commented on the video, saying, "This is just. Simply incredible 🙇🏽‍♂️."

The silly content wasn't too surprising, though; Cameron Bure shares a lot about her life on social media, regularly showing off her close family and projects that she has in the works.

