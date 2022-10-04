ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

BBC

US charges dozens with $250m pandemic relief fraud

US prosecutors have charged 47 people in the largest Covid relief fraud scheme alleged to date. The suspects are accused of stealing $250m (£220m) from a government aid programme that was supposed to feed children in need during the pandemic. They allegedly spent the spoils on properties, cars and...
Democrat and Chronicle

Man who pleaded guilty in multimillion dollar pawn shop scheme facing new charge

On the eve of sentencing in federal court for his multimillion dollar pawn shop scheme, Devin Tribunella is again in trouble and again in jail. Records show that Tribunella is accused of leaving the scene of an accident in Rochester. It was Tribunella who in 2018 crashed his Lamborghini into a fire hydrant on East Avenue then ran away on foot, an incident that generated local news because of the value of the abandoned car. ...
Law & Crime

Onetime Brewery Owner and Financial Advisor Found Guilty in Massive Federal Fraud Scheme After Allegedly Murdering Client for Life Insurance Benefits

A North Texas man was found guilty of several fraud-related felonies in federal court earlier this week. Prosecutors say the frauds were part of a wide-ranging series of crimes that eventually came to include a murder and coverup orchestrated to obtain life insurance benefits. Keith Todd Ashley, 50, was found...
TheDailyBeast

Father and Son Charged in $100 Million Sandwich Scheme

It was the caper of the century: a minuscule New Jersey deli not only became a publicly traded entity but mysteriously grew to have a market value north of $100 million. Now, three men are being charged with illegally pumping up the company’s stock, with the goal of dumping their shares and absconding with the profits. They never even had the chance to pocket their ill-gotten bread.On Monday, separate actions from the Securities and Exchange Commission and the Department of Justice accused 63-year-old James Patten, 80-year-old Peter Coker Sr., and 53-year-old Peter Coker Jr. of illicitly manipulating share prices of...
Benzinga

Mar-A-Lago Case Special Master Asks Trump To Pay $500 Hourly Fee To His Assistant Or Face Court Sanction

Raymond Dearie, the special master appointed by District Court Judge Aileen Cannon in the Mar-a-Lago case, called for external assistance to review over 11,000 documents recovered from former U.S. President Donald Trump’s Florida residence, court filings done on Thursday showed. What Happened: Dearie enlisted the support of James Orenstein,...
UPI News

Feds accuse 47 people of stealing millions in COVID-19 scheme

Sept. 20 (UPI) -- Federal prosecutors charged 47 people Tuesday with stealing $250 million from a federal program designed to feed needy children in Minnesota. According to the indictment, a web of charities, restaurants and individuals pulled off the COVID-19 fraud scheme, by claiming they were providing meals for tens of thousands of underserved children. Instead, the money went into real estate, luxury cars, fancy homes and even buying coastal property in Kenya.
The Independent

Court orders Alabama to preserve evidence after ‘Kafkaesque’ botched midnight execution

A federal court has ordered Alabama officials to preserve evidence of a ‘Kafkaesque” botched late-night execution.On 22 September, an after-hours order from the US Supreme Court gave the state the go-ahead to kill Alan Eugene Miller, a former delivery driver, who was sentenced to death after killing three people on the job in 1999 in the city of Birmingham.Over the course of hours, corrections officials failed as many as 18 times to set an IV line on Miller and begin the lethal injection execution, the Death Penalty Informatin Center reports, before eventually calling things off as they approached a...
CNBC

Three men charged with fraud in $100 million New Jersey deli scheme

Three men were charged with various crimes, including securities fraud, in a scheme involving a small-town New Jersey deli. Your Hometown Deli was operated under an umbrella company called Hometown International. It became known as the $100 million deli, reflecting its owner's bizarrely huge market value. James Patten, Peter Coker...
