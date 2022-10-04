Read full article on original website
Dodgers News: Julio Urías Wins ‘Really Special’ NL ERA Title
Julio Urías capped an outstanding 2022 season off on Tuesday by allowing two runs in five innings, settling his season-ending ERA at a remarkable 2.16, easily good enough to earn him his first ERA title. #Dodgers Urias on winning the ERA title: "I felt like last year was an...
dodgerblue.com
Joey Gallo Named To Dodgers Postseason Roster For 2022 NLDS
Manager Dave Roberts confirmed what appeared a likely outcome when he revealed Joey Gallo will be included on the Los Angeles Dodgers postseason roster for the 2022 National League Division Series. The Dodgers postseason roster does not need to be made official until the morning of Game 1 of the...
Brutal Padres fan brawl shows SD can never talk trash about Dodgers again
It’s the ugly side of baseball. You don’t want to see it, but it’s out there for consumption because we live in a growing digital world. If many were to guess, though, this kind of stuff would be happening at football games, not at Petco Park for San Diego Padres games.
Yardbarker
Dave Roberts Aware Of Viral Reaction To Albert Pujols’ 700th Home Run
The Los Angeles Dodgers’ most forgettable game of the season, an 11-0 loss to the St. Louis Cardinals on Sept. 23, also produced one of the most memorable moments in MLB history as Albert Pujols became the fourth player to hit 700 home runs. Pujols blasted his 699th home...
dodgerblue.com
Rockies Make MLB History Against 110-Win Dodgers
The Los Angeles Dodgers had an improbable comeback to reach 110 wins over the weekend, but now are on the wrong end of MLB history with consecutive losses to the Colorado Rockies. According to STATS LLC, the Rockies are the first team in MLB history with back-to-back victories in the...
10 greatest Dodgers players of all time, ranked
The Los Angeles Dodgers are one of baseball’s most historic franchises. They have technically been around since 1883, when they were introduced as the Brooklyn Grays. They later adopted the Dodgers nickname, but played in Brooklyn through the 1957 campaign. The team moved to LA in 1958 and have played in Southern California ever since. The Dodgers have had no shortage of talent throughout their tenure as an organization.
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers Injury Updates: Dustin May, Blake Treinen Pitching In Simulated Game
With health the utmost importance for the Los Angeles Dodgers in their final game of the 2022 regular season, Dustin May and Blake Treinen both will look to continue making progress toward being included on the postseason roster. The right-handers are scheduled to face batters in a simulated game at...
dodgerblue.com
Dave Roberts Not Worried About Dodgers Lineup Heading Into 2022 NLDS
The Los Angeles Dodgers broke the franchise record for most wins and secured home-field advantage through the World Series last week, which left them with nothing at stake heading into the final five games of the regular season. Their winning streak was snapped on Sunday, and the Colorado Rockies followed...
Yardbarker
This Day In Dodgers History: First World Series Game At Dodger Stadium
On Oct. 5, 1963, the Los Angeles Dodgers hosted the New York Yankees for the first-ever World Series game at Dodger Stadium. Game 3 of that year’s Fall Classic was played with 55,912 fans in attendance. The first two games were played at Yankee Stadium in New York and...
ABC7 Los Angeles
Rockies beat Dodgers 5-2 after Urias departs in last start
LOS ANGELES -- - Julio Urias made his final tune-up for the postseason and case for the Cy Young Award a solid one, though the Colorado Rockies went ahead after he left and beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 5-2 on Tuesday night. Urias pitched five innings and allowed two runs...
ABC7 Los Angeles
Los Angeles Angels retain Phil Nevin as manager for 2023 season
OAKLAND, Calif. -- The Los Angeles Angels have hired Phil Nevin as manager for the 2023 season, removing his interim title and giving him a one-year contract Wednesday before the final game of the regular season. The Angels will miss the playoffs for an eighth straight year. Nevin was promoted...
ABC7 Los Angeles
Athletics face the Angels leading series 1-0
LINE: Angels -142, Athletics +120; over/under is 7 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Oakland Athletics play the Los Angeles Angels, leading the series 1-0. Oakland is 58-102 overall and 27-52 at home. The Athletics are 34-15 in games when they scored at least five runs. Los Angeles has a 73-87...
ABC7 Los Angeles
Mets' Jeff McNeil wins NL batting title while sitting on bench in finale
NEW YORK -- Jeff McNeil stayed on top without taking a swing. Nursing a four-point lead in the big league batting race, McNeil was not in the New York Mets' lineup Wednesday for their regular-season finale against Washington. He only played defense after entering late and finished with the highest average in the majors -- one point ahead of Los Angeles Dodgers star Freddie Freeman.
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers Prefer Julio Urías Only Starts In Postseason, But Won’t Rule Out Bullpen Role
Julio Urías has emerged as the ace of the Los Angeles Dodgers this season, and they will continue to rely on him in that role once the 2022 MLB postseason begins. However, Urías also has experience closing games, and in a five- or seven-game series, all options will be on the table to emerge victorious. While Dodgers manager Dave Roberts would prefer to avoid using the left-hander out of the bullpen, he won’t rule out the possibility.
ABC7 Los Angeles
Los Angeles Dodgers host the Colorado Rockies Tuesday
LINE: Dodgers -373, Rockies +293; over/under is 7 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers play the Colorado Rockies on Tuesday. Los Angeles is 110-50 overall and 56-23 in home games. The Dodgers are 59-10 in games when they did not allow a home run. Colorado has a 67-93...
ABC7 Los Angeles
Aaron Judge sets new AL record with 62nd home run
Babe Ruth and Roger Maris are in the rearview mirror. Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge hit his American League record 62nd home run Tuesday. After nearly a week of waiting, Judge led off the second game of Tuesday's doubleheader with a towering shot to left field against the Texas Rangers. Maris...
ABC7 Los Angeles
Angels try to avoid series sweep against the Athletics
LINE: Angels -248, Athletics +204; over/under is 7 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Oakland Athletics and the Los Angeles Angels square off in the final game of a three-game series. The Athletics will sweep the series with a win. Oakland is 59-102 overall and 28-52 in home games. The Athletics are...
ABC7 Los Angeles
From star rookies to extremely good -- and bad -- finishes: The stats and storylines we're watchi...
Today marks the final day of the 2022 MLB regular season -- yes, it falls on a Wednesday this year -- before the MLB playoffs start Friday afternoon. While there might not be a whole lot left to determine in the standings with all 12 postseason spots filled before teams take the field for Game 162, there are still plenty of reasons baseball fans everywhere should tune in one last time -- whether your team has punched one of those playoff tickets or will be playing for the last time until Opening Day arrives March 30, 2023.
MLB average game time drops 6 minutes ahead of pitch clock
NEW YORK (AP) — The average time of a nine-inning major league game dropped for the first time since 2018, likely helped by the introduction of the PitchCom electronic device to signal pitches. The average this season was 3 hours, 3 minutes, 44 seconds, the commissioner’s office said Monday. The figure declined from a record 3:10:07 last year and was the lowest since 3:00:44 in 2018. MLB’s average was 2:46 in 2005 and 2:33 in 1981. PitchCom allows catchers to input signs to a wristband device and pitchers to listen to audio tucked inside their cap. It has helped cut down the number of times pitchers stepped off the rubber to go over hand signals from catchers.
ABC7 Los Angeles
Dodgers look to stop skid in game against the Rockies
LINE: Dodgers -370, Rockies +292; over/under is 7 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers look to break a three-game skid when they play the Colorado Rockies. Los Angeles has a 56-24 record in home games and a 110-51 record overall. Dodgers hitters are batting a collective .256, which ranks second in the NL.
