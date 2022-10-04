Read full article on original website
bocaratontribune.com
American Heritage Schools Ranked No. 1 Private School in Palm Beach County
The prestigious American Heritage Schools is proud to announce its ranking as the No. 1 private school in Palm Beach County, Florida, according to Niche – the market leader in connecting colleges and schools with students and families – for the fifth consecutive year. Niche’s 2023 Best Private Schools and Universities ranking is based on rigorous analysis of key statistics and millions of reviews from students and parents. Ranking factors include SAT/ACT scores, the quality of colleges students consider, student-teacher ratio, private school ratings and more.
Delray Beach tornado proving costly for impacted residents
It's been one week since an EF-2 tornado tore through a Delray Beach community, causing significant damage to several homes.
7 tornadoes tore through Broward, Palm Beach counties ahead of Hurricane Ian. Kings Point residents still need help
Richard Martin, 77, thought he had wind insurance until a tornado tore his Kings Point apartment to shreds. The only thing left perfectly intact was a wall unit made of glass with decorative glass pieces on the shelves, left by the previous owner. Martin had been planning to get rid of it. When he called his insurance company, he was informed that he did not in fact have the right kind of ...
WSVN-TV
Broward condo residents say management company leaves bills unpaid and problems unsolved
(WSVN) - A company was hired to help run a Broward County condo community, but a group of unhappy owners says there is no help to be found. 7’s Kevin Ozebek investigates. Welcome to Windmill Lakes in Pembroke Pines. From a distance, it looks like a beautiful community, but residents say, look closer.
Click10.com
Owners of farms in Davie, Cooper City need help clearing out debris from Hurricane Ian
COOPER CITY, Fla. – When bands of Hurricane Ian came through and brought tornadoes to part of Broward County, it caused a lot of damage, especially for small farms in the area. A week later, some places are still cleaning up. Mandy Restrepo runs Hidden Gem Stables in Davie...
cw34.com
West Palm Beach restaurants send hot meals and donate supplies to Ian victims
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — It’s been a week since Hurricane Ian made landfall and barreled through southwest Florida. The help continues to pour in across our area. Restaurants and business owners in downtown West Palm Beach are sending hot meals and supplies to communities where search and rescue efforts are still underway. Some, still without power.
Bedner’s Farm In Boynton Beach Sued Over Petting Zoo Incident
BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOYNTON BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Palm Beach County woman visiting Bedner’s Farm off 441 in Boynton Beach is suing the farm — claiming she was the victim of an incident at the petting zoo. According to the suit just filed in Palm Beach […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
cw34.com
United Way of Florida launches state-wide Hurricane Ian Relief Fund
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Communities across our state are coming together to help those impacted by Hurricane Ian. Usually when a disaster strikes people turn to non-profits and agencies like The United Way for help but now many of those facilities located on the west coast of Florida are in desperate need of help themselves.
southfloridahospitalnews.com
World-Class Health Care Closer to Home Jupiter Medical Center and UF Health announce new Neighborhood Hospital in Palm Beach County
October 4, 2022 – Jupiter Medical Center and UF Health, the University of Florida’s academic health center, today announced plans for their first jointly operated clinical facility, the result of the organization’s recently announced alliance. The two-story, 53,000-square-foot Jupiter Medical Center | UF Health Neighborhood Hospital at...
WPBF News 25
Martin County death related to Hurricane Ian confirmed, Florida District Medical Examiners report
MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — One person in Martin County died in relation toHurricane Ian, according to the Florida District Medical Examiners report. This means that the Florida Medical Examiners Commission examined and confirmed that the death of the person is storm-related. The identity of the person and the manner...
cw34.com
'Sophisticated scam' local real estate company almost falls victim
PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. (CBS12) — A new email spoofing scam is hitting the real estate market in Palm Beach Gardens. Scammers sent an email to real estate company Echo Fine Properties pretending to be an agent looking for their commission check. That agent they were pretending to be...
bdb.org
140 COMPANIES AND $1.12 BILLION SWARM INTO PALM BEACH
October 4, 2022 - Palm Beach County, FL - Palm Beach County is buzzing with new investments as 140 companies relocated or expanded to Palm Beach County with the Business Development Board’s assistance over the past five years. These companies brought $1.12 billion in capital investment and 13,110 direct jobs created/retained for local residents.
Pumpkin Patches in Boca Raton, Delray Beach, Boynton Beach, Wellington, West Palm Beach
As we wait for summer to truly be over in South Florida (we can dream, right?), heading to a pumpkin patch is one way to get in the mood for fall. Whether you're looking to take a bright orange gourd home or enjoy baked goods and fun activities in an autumn-themed atmosphere, here are locations across Palm Beach County to visit, listed from south to north:
WPTV
New Hurricane Ian death toll for Florida includes 1 in Martin County
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — There are now 72 deaths officially being attributed to Hurricane Ian in Florida, including one in Martin County. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement said Tuesday night that 72 storm-related deaths have now been confirmed by the Florida Medical Examiners Commission. Hurricane Ian Florida...
NBC Miami
Kodak Black Pays Rent of 28 Families Facing Eviction in West Palm Beach Apartment Complex
Rapper and South Florida native, Kodak Black, paid the rent of 28 West Palm Beach families facing eviction in the Merry Place Apartments. The gracious donation came from Kodak Black, 25, and the Zachariah McQueen Foundation. "When people get up and go to work daily, they should be able to...
WPTV
Veterans group remembers Cody Dudek, whose death state lists as casualty of Hurricane Ian
BOCA RATON, Fla. — A Martin County Sheriff's Office deputy found the body of Cody Dudek last week, in shallow floodwater before Hurricane Ian made landfall. The flood was caused by the rain from the outer bands of the hurricane, which is why the regional medical examiner lists his death as storm-related.
WPBF News 25
Jewish Federation of South Palm Beach County sending needed items to areas hit by hurricane
BOCA RATON, Fla. — The Jewish Federation of South Palm Beach County is collecting food and other critical supplies as they get ready to ship them to the areas hit hardest byHurricane Ian. The Jewish Federation of South Palm Beach County, along with Tzedakah, Learning and Chesed, and Hands...
Suspect in custody after carjacking in West Palm Beach
WPTV is learning more details about what happened when a search warrant was executed at a West Palm Beach home, which eventually left a Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office deputy shot.
Jupiter intersection near A1A bridge to close for 11 days for Brightline crossing improvements
JUPITER — Brightline is installing new rail crossing safety equipment at Riverside Drive and Alternate A1A next to the Loxahatchee River bridge, a project that will close the intersection for nearly 11 days. The project is part of Brightline preparing to run its trains along the FEC tracks from...
A new car dealership was denied by Delray Beach. The developer is hoping the courts will save the project.
A developer spent $10 million on a piece of land in Delray Beach with big plans of opening a brand new car dealership along Federal Highway. Those plans are on life support, though, after the City Commission quashed the proposal in September. Now, the developer is hoping the courts will step in and keep the proposal alive. The developer, ABC JC Auto Imports LLC, has filed a petition for a ...
