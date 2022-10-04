ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, LA

evangelinetoday.com

More Mamou High threats are investigated

On Friday, September 30, 2022 at 11:30pm officers with the Mamou Police Department answered a complaint call in reference to a juvenile making threats toward another juvenile stating he would shoot up the school on Monday. Officers quickly investigated this incident and an arrest was made within a few hours. The juvenile who was making the threats was arrested and booked. The parents of the juvenile were notified and before releasing the juvenile to his parents, a search of their residence was conducted and the only weapons found were to be BB guns. These guns were removed by the home owner and the juvenile was then released to the custody of the parents. The Mamou School was notified of the situation and Chief Zackery had officers present at the school today for safety precautions.
MAMOU, LA
theadvocate.com

Lafayette man kills three people, then himself in spree across parish on Tuesday

Four people are dead after a Lafayette man went on a shooting spree across Lafayette Parish that ended with him taking his own life. Lafayette Police Sr. Cpl. Matthew Benoit said Andres Jamal Felix, 36, of Lafayette, shot and killed a woman in Duson around 5:30 p.m. before driving to the residence of his estranged wife in the 100 block of Clara Street in Lafayette and shooting and killing her around 6 p.m.
LAFAYETTE PARISH, LA

