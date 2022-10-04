Read full article on original website
Related
UPDATE: Two students arrested in Lafayette High social media threat
The school is on lockdown for the second time this week after a threat against faculty and students was made on a social media platform.
theadvocate.com
Heavy police presence expected at Lafayette High after second social media threat
Lafayette Parish schools officials said there will be an increased police presence at Lafayette High School on Tuesday after a second social media threat was made against students and teachers. The threat comes after a previous social media post threatening to kill students and teachers sent the high school into...
UL student in critical condition in off campus shooting
UPDATE: The UL Lafayette Police Department is currently working the scene of a possible shooting near Huger Hall and Taft Street.
Student accused of making threat to shoot up school in Evangeline Parish
Evangeline Parish Sheriff's office is investigating a school threat aimed at Evangeline Central.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Woman poses as nurse to steal wallet from secured area at Lafayette hospital
woman posing as a nurse allegedly stole a wallet from a secured area at a local hospital
Police: Northside High student arrested for terrorizing
The student was booked into the Lafayette Juvenile Detention Center, according to Sr. Cpl. Matthew Benoit.
Gunman kills 4, including himself, in Louisiana shooting spree
3 people killed as man goes on shooting spree in Lafayette
What Every Parent Should Do as Threats Mount at Local Schools
In recent weeks we have seen a number of local schools go on lockdown due to a potential threat on campus.
IN THIS ARTICLE
UPDATE: Two students arrested during LHS lockdown, no weapons found
Lafayette High was on lockdown due to reports of a social media threat. The school will open and operate normally tomorrow, LPSS officials say.
Lafayette man booked after exposing himself in library
The incident happened on August 31 at the Cecilia Public Library; witnesses saw the man driving away in a white pick-up truck.
Man in parked car shot multiple times in Opelousas
Opelousas Police responded to a shooting incident that occurred near the intersection of East St. & Truman St on Oct. 4.
Former Lafayette Interim Police Chief Wayne Griffin reinstated
Former Lafayette Police Officer and Interim Police Chief Wayne Griffin is seeking reinstatement to the LPD at a hearing before the Lafayette Fire and Police Civil Service board today.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Family of murder spree victim mourns, asks for community's help
The family of Kawanna Felix, one of the victims in Tuesday's shooting spree in Lafayette, is reeling after her death. With Kawanna's children and grandchildren now without her, they set up a GoFundMe.
St. Landry Parish Sheriff searching for 15-year-old runaway
Jaida Settoon,15, who ran away from 1643 Prairie Ronde Hwy in the Opelousas area, was last seen Oct. 3 around 2 a.m.
evangelinetoday.com
More Mamou High threats are investigated
On Friday, September 30, 2022 at 11:30pm officers with the Mamou Police Department answered a complaint call in reference to a juvenile making threats toward another juvenile stating he would shoot up the school on Monday. Officers quickly investigated this incident and an arrest was made within a few hours. The juvenile who was making the threats was arrested and booked. The parents of the juvenile were notified and before releasing the juvenile to his parents, a search of their residence was conducted and the only weapons found were to be BB guns. These guns were removed by the home owner and the juvenile was then released to the custody of the parents. The Mamou School was notified of the situation and Chief Zackery had officers present at the school today for safety precautions.
theadvocate.com
Lafayette man kills three people, then himself in spree across parish on Tuesday
Four people are dead after a Lafayette man went on a shooting spree across Lafayette Parish that ended with him taking his own life. Lafayette Police Sr. Cpl. Matthew Benoit said Andres Jamal Felix, 36, of Lafayette, shot and killed a woman in Duson around 5:30 p.m. before driving to the residence of his estranged wife in the 100 block of Clara Street in Lafayette and shooting and killing her around 6 p.m.
St. Landry Parish Sheriff's deputy arrested, terminated
Former Major Eliot Bertrand has been accused of felony theft, injuring public records and malfeasance.
Lafayette Police on the scene of a shooting on Tournoir St that left one dead
Police are investigating a shooting on Tournoir St. that happened Tuesday morning.
Burglars Make Off with Thousands from Two Acadia Parish Homes
Two residential burglaries are being investigated in Acadia Parish, and the thieves made off with thousands of dollars. The Acadia Parish Sheriff's Office is hoping someone will remember something about either one of these crimes. Imagine if you come home to find that someone has kicked in the front door...
KPLC TV
Suspected gunman murders estranged wife and two others before killing himself in Lafayette shooting spree
Lafayette, LA (KPLC) - Four people are dead, including the suspected gunman after an apparent shooting spree across Lafayette Tuesday, according to KLFY-TV. The first shooting happened just after 10:00 a.m. on Tournoir Street where a 29-year-old man was shot to death, according to Lafayette Police. Police identified the suspect,...
Comments / 0