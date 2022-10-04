Read full article on original website
Related
Florida Senator Marco Rubio says he'll vote AGAINST Hurricane Ian relief funding for his state if the bill gives dollars to lawmakers' unrelated 'pet projects'
Florida's senior senator said on Sunday that he would vote against disaster relief funds for his state if the bills contained unrelated funding for lawmakers' 'pet projects.'. Senator Marco Rubio spoke with CNN just as Floridians have begun to recover from the catastrophic damage caused by Hurricane Ian last week.
WPTV
President Joe Biden postpones Florida trip because of Tropical Storm Ian
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — President Joe Biden's scheduled visit to Florida on Tuesday will be postponed due to the threat of Tropical Storm Ian. Biden was set to make two stops in the Sunshine State, one in Fort Lauderdale and another in Orlando. Ian is forecast to become...
Marco Rubio Confronted for Voting No on Sandy Relief as He Asks for Ian Aid
Rubio argued on Sunday that a sweeping spending bill to help communities recover from Hurricane Sandy contained too much "pork."
Florida mayor laughs off Biden's hot mic f-bomb
When President Joe Biden met Ray Murphy, the mayor of Fort Myers Beach, Florida, on Wednesday, the two quickly discovered they had a lot in common. Maybe too much in common. They got chummy very quickly, so much so that the president may have forgotten that television cameras and microphones were close enough to hear him tell the mayor: “No one f---s with a Biden.”
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
'They'll never look the same again': Senators Rubio, Scott discuss federal aid, rebuilding after Ian
Florida Senators Marco Rubio and Rick Scott made the rounds on TV news shows Sunday morning to discuss Hurricane Ian, federal relief, property insurance and the federal response. The TV appearances follow the two senators' joint letter sent to the Senate Committee on Appropriations Friday requesting federal aid to help...
Joe Biden Caught Throwing An F-Bomb In Hot Mic Moment As He Tours Hurricane Ian Wreckage: Watch
Joe Biden, 79, dropped an F-bomb while greeting Mayor Ray Murphy from Fort Myers, FL on Oct. 5 and it was caught on a hot mic. The president was touring the devastating wreckage left behind from Hurricane Ian when he had a few words with the mayor, and they included what seemed to be a joking statement that made them both laugh. “No one f*cks with a Biden,” Biden said while shaking Murphy’s hand, which can be seen in a video posted on social media.
Biden taunts DeSantis over reported migrant flight to Delaware: ‘He should come visit, we have a beautiful shoreline’
President Joe Biden responded to reports that Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has organised another flight to send migrants to the northeast, this time sending a plane to Delaware near the US president’s beach home. In unscripted remarks to reporters after speaking on campaign finance, Mr Biden goaded the Republican governor over the latest political stunt.“He should come visit, we have a beautiful shoreline,” Mr Biden told reporters on Tuesday when asked to respond to Mr DeSantis’s latest gambit.White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters at a separate briefing on Tuesday that the administration is coordinating with state officials...
DeSantis Praises Biden as Florida Gov. Changes Tone Before Hurricane Ian
The pair spoke on Tuesday night on the eve the powerful storm is expected to make landfall in Florida.
RELATED PEOPLE
Biden: ‘It’s going to take years’ for Florida to recover
President Joe Biden said “it’s going to take years” for Florida to “recover and rebuild” after Hurricane Ian ravaged the state last week.
Joe Biden and first lady welcomed to Florida by Governor DeSantis and wife
Ron DeSantis and his wife have welcomed Joe Biden and his wife Jill to Florida for a visit to Fort Myers.The White House has suggested the US president and Republican governor will put politics aside as Mr Biden visits an area of the state that was badly hit by Hurricane Ian.Upon meeting in southwest Florida, the pair were seen shaking hands.Mr Biden is also expected to meet with people whose homes and livelihoods have been ripped away by one of the deadliest storms in the state’s history.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Biden reacts to Idaho university birth control guidance: ‘What century are we in?’Biden reacts to Idaho university birth control guidance: ‘What century are we in?’Ketanji Brown Jackson welcomed as newest Supreme Court justice
Biden's F-Bomb, DeSantis' Pout and More Newsy Moments from Their Joint Florida Appearance
A hot mic caught President Joe Biden using an expletive during his Florida visit, and Gov. Ron DeSantis was captured looking distraught while Biden smiles in the background President Joe Biden's trip to Florida to survey the catastrophic damage in parts of the state caused by Hurricane Ian created a series of viral moments after the president, 79, and first lady Jill Biden met with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Wednesday. DeSantis, a Republican widely rumored to be considering a 2024 run for the White House, helped facilitate the Bidens' visit....
Biden surveys Hurricane Fiona’s damage in Puerto Rico, promises to ‘rebuild it all’
“I'm committed to this island,” he said after receiving a briefing from local officials, acknowledging that Fiona was only the latest in a string of disasters that have battered the U.S. territory in recent years.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Biden to meet in person with Ron DeSantis to survey Hurricane Ian destruction
Gov. Ron DeSantis will meet President Biden in-person to debrief on recovery efforts following Hurricane Ian on Wednesday. They haven't met since they argued over immigration.
Migrant crisis - live: Biden responds to reports DeSantis has sent migrant flight to his home in Delaware
After Florida Governor Ron DeSantis arranged flights for 48 mostly Venezeulan migrants from Texas to Massachusetts last week, immigration attorneys and elected officials are demanding criminal investigations, and one Texas sheriff is probing allegations that the group was “lured” to planes with false information.Delaware agencies, meanwhile, are preparing for another potential flight due to arrive on Tuesday near President Joe Biden’s beach home in Rehoboth Beach.State agencies and community groups are preparing humanitarian aid.Florida Governor Ron DeSantis said at an event on Tuesday he “cannot confirm” another flight of migrants is leaving Texas for Delaware, though he criticised president...
KGO
White House set to highlight GOP-led abortion restrictions in 100 days since Roe
A new Biden administration report on abortion access in the U.S. describes how widely the procedure has been curtailed in the roughly 100 days after Roe v. Wade was overturned, according to excerpts from the memo that were obtained by ABC News. The report, compiled by Jen Klein, the head...
Puerto Rico to get $60M to prep for future hurricanes, Biden announces
WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden on Monday landed in Ponce, Puerto Rico to survey the damage from Hurricane Fiona and announce $60 million in funding to help the island prepare for future hurricanes. The visit came after the Category 1 hurricane in late September damaged the power grid, leaving millions in Puerto Rico without power. […] The post Puerto Rico to get $60M to prep for future hurricanes, Biden announces appeared first on Michigan Advance.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Biden to visit hurricane-ravaged Florida and Puerto Rico
The president and first lady Jill Biden will visit Puerto Rico on Monday and then Florida on Wednesday.
Biden shows Puerto Rico he cares. It may not be enough.
The territory's residents want reliable electricity, a functioning healthcare system and long-promised recovery aid from their 2017 hurricane disaster.
President Biden Visits Florida and Praises Governor DeSantis for Handling of Hurricane and Cleanup Operations
Biden and DeSantis on October 5Twitter of RonFilipkowski. On October 5, President Joe Biden visited Florida to meet with Governor Ron DeSantis and to witness first hand the cleanup operation that's been mounted in the Sunshine State since Hurricane Ian brought devastation last week.
Biden is in Puerto Rico to see what the island needs to recover
President Biden visited Puerto Rico, where he promised to ensure the U.S territory is better prepared for future storms.
Comments / 0