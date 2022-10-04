ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Florida Senator Marco Rubio says he'll vote AGAINST Hurricane Ian relief funding for his state if the bill gives dollars to lawmakers' unrelated 'pet projects'

Florida's senior senator said on Sunday that he would vote against disaster relief funds for his state if the bills contained unrelated funding for lawmakers' 'pet projects.'. Senator Marco Rubio spoke with CNN just as Floridians have begun to recover from the catastrophic damage caused by Hurricane Ian last week.
FLORIDA STATE
NBC News

Florida mayor laughs off Biden's hot mic f-bomb

When President Joe Biden met Ray Murphy, the mayor of Fort Myers Beach, Florida, on Wednesday, the two quickly discovered they had a lot in common. Maybe too much in common. They got chummy very quickly, so much so that the president may have forgotten that television cameras and microphones were close enough to hear him tell the mayor: “No one f---s with a Biden.”
FORT MYERS BEACH, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Delaware State
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Government
HollywoodLife

Joe Biden Caught Throwing An F-Bomb In Hot Mic Moment As He Tours Hurricane Ian Wreckage: Watch

Joe Biden, 79, dropped an F-bomb while greeting Mayor Ray Murphy from Fort Myers, FL on Oct. 5 and it was caught on a hot mic. The president was touring the devastating wreckage left behind from Hurricane Ian when he had a few words with the mayor, and they included what seemed to be a joking statement that made them both laugh. “No one f*cks with a Biden,” Biden said while shaking Murphy’s hand, which can be seen in a video posted on social media.
FORT MYERS, FL
The Independent

Biden taunts DeSantis over reported migrant flight to Delaware: ‘He should come visit, we have a beautiful shoreline’

President Joe Biden responded to reports that Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has organised another flight to send migrants to the northeast, this time sending a plane to Delaware near the US president’s beach home. In unscripted remarks to reporters after speaking on campaign finance, Mr Biden goaded the Republican governor over the latest political stunt.“He should come visit, we have a beautiful shoreline,” Mr Biden told reporters on Tuesday when asked to respond to Mr DeSantis’s latest gambit.White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters at a separate briefing on Tuesday that the administration is coordinating with state officials...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pedro Pierluisi
Person
Jill Biden
Person
Ron Desantis
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Donald Trump
The Independent

Joe Biden and first lady welcomed to Florida by Governor DeSantis and wife

Ron DeSantis and his wife have welcomed Joe Biden and his wife Jill to Florida for a visit to Fort Myers.The White House has suggested the US president and Republican governor will put politics aside as Mr Biden visits an area of the state that was badly hit by Hurricane Ian.Upon meeting in southwest Florida, the pair were seen shaking hands.Mr Biden is also expected to meet with people whose homes and livelihoods have been ripped away by one of the deadliest storms in the state’s history.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Biden reacts to Idaho university birth control guidance: ‘What century are we in?’Biden reacts to Idaho university birth control guidance: ‘What century are we in?’Ketanji Brown Jackson welcomed as newest Supreme Court justice
FLORIDA STATE
People

Biden's F-Bomb, DeSantis' Pout and More Newsy Moments from Their Joint Florida Appearance

A hot mic caught President Joe Biden using an expletive during his Florida visit, and Gov. Ron DeSantis was captured looking distraught while Biden smiles in the background President Joe Biden's trip to Florida to survey the catastrophic damage in parts of the state caused by Hurricane Ian created a series of viral moments after the president, 79, and first lady Jill Biden met with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Wednesday. DeSantis, a Republican widely rumored to be considering a 2024 run for the White House, helped facilitate the Bidens' visit....
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hurricane Maria#Puerto Rican#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#Democratic#The White House
The Independent

Migrant crisis - live: Biden responds to reports DeSantis has sent migrant flight to his home in Delaware

After Florida Governor Ron DeSantis arranged flights for 48 mostly Venezeulan migrants from Texas to Massachusetts last week, immigration attorneys and elected officials are demanding criminal investigations, and one Texas sheriff is probing allegations that the group was “lured” to planes with false information.Delaware agencies, meanwhile, are preparing for another potential flight due to arrive on Tuesday near President Joe Biden’s beach home in Rehoboth Beach.State agencies and community groups are preparing humanitarian aid.Florida Governor Ron DeSantis said at an event on Tuesday he “cannot confirm” another flight of migrants is leaving Texas for Delaware, though he criticised president...
TEXAS STATE
Michigan Advance

Puerto Rico to get $60M to prep for future hurricanes, Biden announces

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden on Monday landed in Ponce, Puerto Rico to survey the damage from Hurricane Fiona and announce $60 million in funding to help the island prepare for future hurricanes. The visit came after the Category 1 hurricane in late September damaged the power grid, leaving millions in Puerto Rico without power. […] The post Puerto Rico to get $60M to prep for future hurricanes, Biden announces appeared first on Michigan Advance.
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
FEMA
Country
Puerto Rico
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics

Comments / 0

Community Policy