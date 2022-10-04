Read full article on original website
WLKY.com
Louisville Mayor signs executive order hoping for cleaner air by 2040
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — With less than 100 days left in office, Mayor Greg Fischer signed an executive order later saying, "I was thinking about my granddaughters. They're 3 years old and 6 months old." Previously, the city had hoped to achieve an 80 percent reduction in emissions by 2050....
WLKY.com
New development bringing more economic growth to Elizabethtown
ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. — Olivia Guandique owns two businesses and says there hasn’t always been this many options for customers. “The reason why I opened my business was because there wasn't really any place for me to shop,” said Guandique. However, over the years she’s seen growth.
Wave 3
New weapons distribution facility opening in Jeffersonville
JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - The ribbon cutting for a new weapons distribution facility took place Monday morning in Jeffersonville. Orion Wholesale is a gun distribution that sells to federally licensed firearms dealers. Previously operating out of a 30,000-square-foot facility, the new facility is a 130,000-square-foot building located on Utica Sellersburg...
WLKY.com
Nashville coffee shop opening new location in downtown Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (Eleanor Tolbert) — A Nashville-based coffee shop will soon open in a Downtown Louisville tower, its first location outside of Tennessee,according to Louisville Business First. Barista Parlor announced in a Facebook post last week it will be opening a new location in 500W. The 29-story Class A...
Wild Eggs opens new location in southern Indiana
NEW ALBANY, Ind. — There is a brand new location of the locally-owned breakfast spot coming to Kentuckiana. The Wild Eggs family spans across Indiana, Kentucky and Ohio with multiple locations in each state. Some locations include: Mercantile Downtown, Landis Lakes, Westport Village, St. Matthews, Jeffersontown and Jeffersonville. Now,...
WLKY.com
Louisville mayoral forum, part 3: Creating a more equitable community
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — When it comes to making Louisville more equitable, Republican Bill Dieruf says the goal requires experience, such as his 12 years as mayor of Jeffersontown. Democrat Craig Greenberg says the task requires bold ideas and big investments. Louisville's two major-party candidates laid out their competing visions...
WLKY.com
Louisville Metro Council continues to delay reappointment of TARC board member
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Metro Council continues to delay the reappointment of a Transit Authority of River City board member. The stalling is due to complaints about safety and delays. The government oversight committee tabled the reappointment of Vice Chair Carla Dearing after concerning reports from both riders...
'It's frustrating': Louisville man's home blocked by construction
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Along Dixie Highway you will find Jason Jones sitting on his porch, but not by choice. Last October, Jones got a notice from Louisville Forward about a business scheduled to be built next door to him. However, he says they didn’t tell him the construction site would surround his entire home.
WLKY.com
Louisville officials asking for input in relocating King Louis XVI statue
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — City officials are working on a plan for the future of a historic downtown statue. The King Louis XVI statue was vandalized multiple times during the civil unrest following the death of Breonna Taylor. It was ultimately removed to prevent more serious damage. A Metro Council...
WLKY.com
Narcan vending machine in Kentucky empty day after being installed
VINE GROVE, Ky. — Kentucky's first Narcan vending machine is completely empty just one day after it was installed. Vine Grove police Chief Kenny Mattingly said the machine was empty by 6 p.m. last Friday. The machine was just announced and unveiled the day before. "I thought it would...
wdrb.com
Southern Indiana Kroger hosting monster truck meet and greet on Friday
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Bigfoot will be hosting a meet and greet at a southern Indiana Kroger on Friday. Hot Wheels Monster Truck "Bigfoot" will be set up at the Kroger in Jeffersonville, Indiana, on Friday, Oct. 7 from 4-7 p.m. The Kroger is located at 1027 Jeffersonville Commons Boulevard.
Inside Indiana Business
Relocation of abandoned southern Indiana cemetery complete
Crews in Clark County last week completed an effort to relocate the Poor Farm Cemetery at the former Indiana Army Ammunition Plant to a new site near Charlestown State Park. The River Ridge Development Authority says the cemetery was moved to “a more appropriately maintained location that honors the life and legacy of the deceased.”
WLKY.com
New night market series aims to bring more people to downtown Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Food trucks, retailers and musicians will soon pack S. 4th Street in an effort to bring more people to downtown Louisville. The Louisville Downtown Partnership and the Louisville Independent Business Alliance are launching a monthly, Thursday night market series on S. 4th Street, featuring food, shopping and live music.
WLKY.com
Person died by suicide at UPS Worldport in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro police said someone died at the UPS Worldport on Wednesday night, and it has been ruled a suicide. Several employees reached out to WLKY about an incident that night. It happened just before 11 p.m. at the airport on Grade Lane. We're told the...
'Putting less trust in power': Mayor Fischer plans to reduce gas emissions over the next two decades
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Mayor Greg Fischer signed an executive order on Wednesday to reduce gas emissions over the next two decades. He plans to reach that goal in 10-year increments. An expert with the Air Pollution Control District said this can happen if Louisvillians start working towards the goal...
Wave 3
Ask WAVE: How many JCPS employees make at least $100,000 a year?
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - No one becomes a teacher to get rich quick; public education is hardly considered a lucrative field. However, there are a number of employees in Kentucky’s largest school district that bring home six figures every year. Thomas submitted a question to Ask WAVE:. “With the...
wdrb.com
$1.6 million grant will improve infrastructure in rapidly-growing Bullitt County
BULLITT COUNTY, Ky. (WDRB) -- State grant money totaling $1.6 million will help improve issues in one of Kentucky's 10 fastest-growing counties. Bullitt County will use the money to fund three projects that will help support continued growth through expanded internet service, resurfaced roads and extended water services. "We have...
wdrb.com
US postal service now charging extra for peak holiday mailing season
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The U.S. Postal Service is now charging customers extra for the peak holiday mailing season. The price increase depends on the weight of packages and the length required for delivery. Commercial priority mail packages are now up 75 cents, and heavy, long-distance deliveries will see prices hike up to $6.50.
WLKY.com
'Flash Dads' still surprising JCPS elementary students with epic greetings
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — For students at Byck Elementary, Wednesday was not the typical start to the school day. About 50 Louisville fathers met the kids as they came through the front door and gave them fist bumps and high fives while shaking cow bells. The pack of Louisville fathers is known as the JCPS Flash Dads, and their epic greetings have become a fun tradition.
Wave 3
Multiple investigations opened following blast at VA construction site
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - State and federal investigators are now digging through records looking into why a blast at the site of the new VA hospital in Louisville sent debris raining where it shouldn’t. Blasting has been suspended for now. State investigators from the Division of Mines were on...
