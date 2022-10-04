ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jeffersonville, IN

New development bringing more economic growth to Elizabethtown

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. — Olivia Guandique owns two businesses and says there hasn’t always been this many options for customers. “The reason why I opened my business was because there wasn't really any place for me to shop,” said Guandique. However, over the years she’s seen growth.
ELIZABETHTOWN, KY
New weapons distribution facility opening in Jeffersonville

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - The ribbon cutting for a new weapons distribution facility took place Monday morning in Jeffersonville. Orion Wholesale is a gun distribution that sells to federally licensed firearms dealers. Previously operating out of a 30,000-square-foot facility, the new facility is a 130,000-square-foot building located on Utica Sellersburg...
JEFFERSONVILLE, IN
Nashville coffee shop opening new location in downtown Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (Eleanor Tolbert) — A Nashville-based coffee shop will soon open in a Downtown Louisville tower, its first location outside of Tennessee,according to Louisville Business First. Barista Parlor announced in a Facebook post last week it will be opening a new location in 500W. The 29-story Class A...
LOUISVILLE, KY
City
Jeffersonville, IN
Wild Eggs opens new location in southern Indiana

NEW ALBANY, Ind. — There is a brand new location of the locally-owned breakfast spot coming to Kentuckiana. The Wild Eggs family spans across Indiana, Kentucky and Ohio with multiple locations in each state. Some locations include: Mercantile Downtown, Landis Lakes, Westport Village, St. Matthews, Jeffersontown and Jeffersonville. Now,...
NEW ALBANY, IN
Louisville mayoral forum, part 3: Creating a more equitable community

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — When it comes to making Louisville more equitable, Republican Bill Dieruf says the goal requires experience, such as his 12 years as mayor of Jeffersontown. Democrat Craig Greenberg says the task requires bold ideas and big investments. Louisville's two major-party candidates laid out their competing visions...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Relocation of abandoned southern Indiana cemetery complete

Crews in Clark County last week completed an effort to relocate the Poor Farm Cemetery at the former Indiana Army Ammunition Plant to a new site near Charlestown State Park. The River Ridge Development Authority says the cemetery was moved to “a more appropriately maintained location that honors the life and legacy of the deceased.”
CLARK COUNTY, IN
Jobs
New night market series aims to bring more people to downtown Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Food trucks, retailers and musicians will soon pack S. 4th Street in an effort to bring more people to downtown Louisville. The Louisville Downtown Partnership and the Louisville Independent Business Alliance are launching a monthly, Thursday night market series on S. 4th Street, featuring food, shopping and live music.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Person died by suicide at UPS Worldport in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro police said someone died at the UPS Worldport on Wednesday night, and it has been ruled a suicide. Several employees reached out to WLKY about an incident that night. It happened just before 11 p.m. at the airport on Grade Lane. We're told the...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Ask WAVE: How many JCPS employees make at least $100,000 a year?

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - No one becomes a teacher to get rich quick; public education is hardly considered a lucrative field. However, there are a number of employees in Kentucky’s largest school district that bring home six figures every year. Thomas submitted a question to Ask WAVE:. “With the...
LOUISVILLE, KY
US postal service now charging extra for peak holiday mailing season

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The U.S. Postal Service is now charging customers extra for the peak holiday mailing season. The price increase depends on the weight of packages and the length required for delivery. Commercial priority mail packages are now up 75 cents, and heavy, long-distance deliveries will see prices hike up to $6.50.
LOUISVILLE, KY
'Flash Dads' still surprising JCPS elementary students with epic greetings

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — For students at Byck Elementary, Wednesday was not the typical start to the school day. About 50 Louisville fathers met the kids as they came through the front door and gave them fist bumps and high fives while shaking cow bells. The pack of Louisville fathers is known as the JCPS Flash Dads, and their epic greetings have become a fun tradition.
LOUISVILLE, KY

